Whether you’re looking to escape the general stress of life or simply unwind with friends , it’s never a bad idea to sit back and enjoy a comedy . Luckily, this year’s lineup of chuckle-inducing new releases is shaping up to be a great one, both in theaters and on streaming.

Comedy lovers are spoiled for choice in 2026, from a Charli xcx mockumentary to the long-awaited Devil Wears Prada sequel to a screwball romp filled with RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni. Below, we’re rounding up the best comedy movies of 2026, including what’s coming out soon and in the near future to keep the good times rolling. (If you’re looking for recommendations of films you can watch now, be sure to check out our list of the best comedies of 2025 .)

The Best Comedy Movies of Winter 2026

'The People We Meet on Vacation'

(Image credit: Netflix)

Release date: January 8 on Netflix

Starring: Emily Bader , Tom Blyth, Sarah Catherine Hook, Lucien Laviscount, Miles Heizer, and Jameela Jamil

Why it’s worth seeing: There’s a lot of debate about what happened to the rom-com , but one thing is for sure: The rise in popular romance novels is keeping it alive. Bestselling author Emily Henry is among those leading the trend, and there was a lot of hype around the first adaptation of one of her books , The People We Meet on Vacation . A When Harry Met Sally-inspired rom-com about two polar opposite besties who meet up once every year for a vacation, the film follows how their connection starts to shift over time. Grounded by the leads’s undeniable charm and chemistry, you’ll be giddy, smiling, kicking your feet the whole runtime.

WATCH IT

'The Moment'

(Image credit: A24)

Release date: January 30

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Starring: Charli xcx, Kate Berlant, Alexander Skarsgård, Kylie Jenner , Rachel Sennott , and Rosanna Arquette

Why it’s worth seeing: Charli xcx is officially entering her Hollywood era in 2026, from acting in films like the soon-to-be-released Erupcja and Sacrifice to working on the soundtrack for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights adaptation . But first, she’s kicking off the year with her Brat tour mockumentary The Moment, featuring starry cameos from the likes of Alexander Skarsgård, Kylie Jenner, and Rachel Sennott. Charli is no stranger to capturing the self-referential, very online elements of her star persona—and this time, it’s in a feature-length format!

WATCH THE TRAILER

The Best Comedy Movies Coming in Spring 2026

'Forbidden Fruits'

(Image credit: IFC Films)

Release date: April 9

Starring: Lola Tung , Lili Reinhart , Victoria Pedretti, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Chamberlain, and Gabrielle Union

Why it’s worth seeing: We all deserve nice things in 2026, and a witchy horror-comedy produced by Jennifer’s Body screenwriter Diablo Cody certainly seems to fit the bill. Based on the play Of the Women Came the Beginning of Sin, and Through Her We All Die, written by Lily Houghton, Forbidden Fruits stars a myriad of rising Gen Z and GenZ/millennial cusp favorites as a group of mall co-workers who run a witchcraft cult in their basement. When a new coworker threatens the order of their operation, what’s a witch to do?

WATCH THE TRAILER

'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Release date: May 1

Starring: Anne Hathaway , Meryl Streep , Emily Blunt , Stanley Tucci, Simone Ashley, Tracie Thoms, Kenneth Branagh, Justin Theroux , and Lucy Liu

Why it’s worth seeing: Over the past 20 years, The Devil Wears Prada has emerged as one of the aughts’s most iconic , highly quotable comedies (Where would we be without “florals for spring?”). Now, cutthroat fashion editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), scrappy journalist Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), and their glamorous pals are back. Will they solve the collapse of print media that has taken place since we last saw them? Probably not. But watching these iconic characters snipe at each other across glossy runways should be delightful, nonetheless.

WATCH THE TRAILER

'The Sheep Detectives'

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Release date: May 8

Starring: Hugh Jackman , Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Hong Chau, Emma Thompson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus , Bryan Cranston, Chris O'Dowd, Regina Hall, and Brett Goldstein

Why it’s worth seeing: So, most of the A-list cast in this comedy-mystery voice a sheep; the movie’s title is quite literal. But, bear with us: This film looks three bags full of adorable and laughs. The fluffy barnyard flock bands together when their beloved shepherd (Hugh Jackman) winds up shockingly murdered in their small English town. If you love cozy mysteries , this one is especially for you.

WATCH THE TRAILER

'I Love Boosters'

(Image credit: Neon)

Release date: May 22

Starring: Keke Palmer , Naomi Ackie, Taylour Paige, LaKeith Stanfield, Demi Moore , Will Poulter, and Alexa Demie

Why it’s worth seeing: The 2018 release of activist and musician Boots Riley’s debut film Sorry To Bother You announced the arrival of a major new directorial talent, fusing bombastic, larger-than-life absurdism with salient criticisms of social ills. After taking a sojourn to TV with 2023’s I’m A Virgo, Boots is back with his first movie in nearly a decade: I Love Boosters. In the sci-fi comedy, a ragtag group of shoplifters set their sights on a cutthroat fashion professional.

'Stop! That! Train!'

Release date: May 29

Starring: RuPaul, Ginger Minj, Jujubee, Monét X Change, Brock Hayhoe, and Latrice Royale

Why it’s worth seeing: In a just world, comedies starring RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni would be a yearly occurrence at the movies. We’re not there yet, but Stop! That! Train! is a welcome start! Helmed by Hairspray’s Adam Shankman, this screwball follows train stewardesses Tess (Ginger Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee) as they attempt to save passengers on the posh, high-speed Glamazonian Express from a deadly “Stormaganza.”

The Best Comedy Movies Coming in Summer 2026

'Scary Movie 6'

Release date: June 12

Starring: Marlon Wayans, Regina Hall, Anna Faris, Shawn Wayans, Jon Abrahams, Lochlyn Munro, and Dave Sheridan

Why it’s worth seeing: There have been plenty of pop culture parodies over the years, but few have endured in our cultural consciousness like Shawn and Marlon Wayans’s Scary Movie franchise has. When the movies first premiered in the early aughts, they hilariously skewered the likes of Scream and The Ring. Now, between the rise of “elevated horror” and legacy sequels , there’s endless modern genre fare for them to satirize.

'Coyote vs. Acme'

(Image credit: Ketchup Entertainment)

Release date: August 26

Starring: Will Forte, John Cena, Lana Condor, P.J. Byrne, Tone Bell, Martha Kelly, and Luis Guzmán

Why it’s worth seeing: Quite frankly, the fact that Coyote vs. Acme is finally seeing the light of day is reason enough to check it out. Back in 2023, the already-completed Looney Tunes film was infamously shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery suits in hopes of writing off its budget on their taxes. Thankfully, it was saved by Ketchup Entertainment and slated for a release in a theater near you this summer . As for the actual plot, expect to see Looney Tunes favorite Wile E. Coyote sue the Acme Corporation for all the faulty tools it’s sold him over the years in his quest to capture the iconic Road Runner.

The Best Comedy Movies Coming in Fall 2026

'Focker In-Law'

Release date: November 25

Starring: Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Blythe Danner, Teri Polo, Skyler Gisondo, and Ariana Grande

Why it’s worth seeing: Those pesky Fockers are back for another round of in-law misadventures in Focker In-Law. This time around, Greg (Ben Stiller) and Pam Focker (Teri Polo) are proud parents of son Henry (Skyler Gisondo), but none too sold on his new fiancée Olivia (Ariana Grande). Fresh off her breakout Wicked acting stardom, here’s hoping that Grande gets plenty of opportunities to flex her Glinda comedic chops in this reboot.

'The Entertainment System Is Down'

Release date: TBA

Starring: Keanu Reeves , Kirsten Dunst , Daniel Brühl, Samantha Morton, Nicholas Braun, Tobias Menzies, Vincent Lindon, and Connor Swindells

Why it’s worth seeing: Swedish director Ruben Östlund is a master of probing social discomfort—for proof, look no further than his Oscar-nominated 2022 film Triangle of Sadness, which brought his anxiously anthropological style international acclaim. His latest black comedy, The Entertainment System Is Down, is predicated on a truly modern horror: the entertainment system within a long-haul flight from England to Australia breaks down. Hopefully, this star-studded cast of unfortunate passengers experience less…unfortunate digestive issues than the Triangle of Sadness characters did.

'The Wrong Girls'

Release date: TBA

Starring: Kristen Stewart , Seth Rogen, Alia Shawkat, LaKeith Stanfield, Zack Fox, Tony Hale, and Kumail Nanjiani