Calling all Arconiacs: Only Murders in the Building season 3 is here (and it's a musical!). Hulu's murder-mystery comedy has returned for a showstopping third installment, following that epic Only Murders season 2 finale flash-forward. In case you need a refresher, this season's mystery will center the mysterious death of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), the star of Oliver's (Martin Short) new Broadway show Death Rattle. After Ben collapses and dies in the middle of opening night, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver, and Mabel (Selena Gomez) will bring back their podcast to investigate the case and find the killer hidden among the show's cast.

To take OMITB outside of the Arconia, the series has assembled a stellar cast for its third season, which includes several Broadway stars and some beloved television and film actors. Read on for our running list of all the guest stars and celebrity cameos in season 3.

Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin

(Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Three time Oscar winner and national treasure Meryl Streep plays Loretta, a struggling actress who has always been one step behind since she first dedicated her life to theater. Though Loretta has a stunning audition, it becomes clear that her raw acting talent needs some work when she bombs the first table read. The first day of rehearsal is also the start of her feud with Ben Gilroy, which goes on to make her the prime suspect in his death.

Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy

(Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Another national treasure, beloved actor and longtime great guy Paul Rudd, plays beloved actor and egotistical jerk Ben Glenroy. Ben has been acting since he was a child, and previously appeared in Mabel's childhood fave Girl Cop and the action franchise CoBro, where he plays a zoologist that can transform into a cobra. By opening night, Ben has seemingly alienated all of his co-stars, though his biggest beef is with Loretta. As we learned in the season 2 finale, his murder is the big mystery of the season.

Ashley Park as Kimber

(Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Emily in Paris and Joy Ride actress (and Broadway alum) Ashley Park (above, center) plays Kimber, a TikTok influencer who lands a role in Oliver's show. Kimber's set to bring some comic relief to the season, as seen in the trailer clip where Mable attempts to connect with her. However, everyone in Death Rattle's cast is a suspect, and Kimber may not be as innocent as she seems.

Jesse Williams as Tobert

(Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Grey's Anatomy alum Jesse Williams plays Tobert, a documentarian who's hired to film the behind-the-scenes doc of Ben's Broadway debut. He'll eventually become involved with Mabel and even begin investigating the case with her, which sounds a lot like one of the series' previous characters. Is Tobert a Good Samaritan, or possibly another Jan?

Linda Emond as Donna DeMayo

(Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Death Rattle producer Donna (above, left) is played by Linda Emond, a stage and screen actress and Broadway mainstay. TV fans will best know the three-time Tony nominee for her supporting roles in shows including The Good Wife, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Gossip Girl, Madame Secretary, Lodge 49, and The Patient. Most recently, she appeared in HBO's The Gilded Age as Clara Barton, and in Succession as presidential aide Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven.

Wesley Taylor as Cliff DeMayo

Cliff (above, right), Donna's co-producer son, is played by Wesley Taylor, a musical theater and television actor who previously appeared in the shows Smash, Looking, The Good Wife, I'm Dying Up Here, and Difficult People. He was also part of the original Broadway casts of Rock of Ages, The Addams Family, and Spongebob Squarepants, the Broadway Musical.

Noma Dumezweni as Maxine

(Image credit: Patrick Harbron/Hulu)

Maxine, the scene-stealing theater critic who has a heart-to-heart with Oliver in episode 2, is played by South African-British actress Noma Dumezweni. The stage and screen star was nominated for a Tony and won a Laurence Olivier Award (the British equivalent of a Tony) for playing Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. On the TV and film front, she's best known for starring in the series Made for Love, The Undoing, and The Watcher, as well as this year's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.