The 'Gilmore Girls' Creator Opens Up About Writing Potential New Episodes

New Gilmore Girls episodes are not happening... yet.

Although the show's creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, has no current plans to add to the life stories of Rory, Lorelai, Luke, Lane and the rest of the Stars Hollow gang, she has once again revealed that her stance on that front is "never say never."

Asked about the possibility of a second reboot, Sheman-Palladino told Rolling Stone, "Well, the thing about families is they never work their sh*t out. They are dysfunctional forever and because of that, it’s the best possible way to come up with stories because you will never solve your problems there. It will always be what it is."

As for what a new set of episodes might contain, the TV writer explained, "There were a couple of things [I wanted to explore] but we just didn’t have the time. I really never liked the way Lane’s life shook out. I would have liked to have spent more time on her, especially since she’s patterned after my best friend. Sorry, Helen [Pai]. And I think it would be interesting to see a baby and a kid and what that next Gilmore Girl round would be."

(Image credit: Netfilx)

With that said, Sheman-Palladino doesn't want to revive Gilmore Girls just for the sake of it: The stars (hollow...) have to align, she said.

"I think there’s definitely interesting things there but honestly, it was such a kismet before [for the first revival]," she explained.

"We’d all gotten together for some panel in Texas. Everybody was there and we just looked around and it was a moment of: We’re all here, no one hates each other, we’re all getting along, should we jump back in and finish the show? It had an engine that was not manufactured, it just sort of happened.

"I feel like it would need to be a similar kind of thing [to do another one]. It would need to be Lauren [Graham] and I stumbling out of a bar drunk in the middle of the night and inspiration strikes and we figure out something."

Gilmore Girls ran for seven seasons between 2000 and 2007, then came back for four special episodes in 2016. So by my calculations, we're due another four episodes in 2025? Please and thank you!