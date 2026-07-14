Netflix's Little House on the Prairie revives Laura Ingalls Wilder's classic novels—and the hit 1970s drama—for a new generation. Created by Rebecca Sonnenshine, the new adaptation follows the Ingalls family as they set out to start a new life on the American frontier during the 1860s and 1870s. By the end of the delightful eight-episode season, released on July 19, Laura, her Pa Charles, her Ma Caroline, and her older sister Mary settle in Independence, Kansas, and make new friends—until a shocking revelation prompts the family to seek out a new home.

Thankfully for eager fans, the team behind Netflix's reimagining is already working on new episodes. Below, read on for what we know about Little House on the Prairie season 2 so far, including which book will inform the basis of the next installment.

Netflix's adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder's autobiographical novel series got an early season 2 renewal. (Image credit: Eric Zachanowich/Netflix)

Has 'Little House on the Prairie' been renewed for season 2?

Yes! Netflix confirmed Little House on the Prairie season 2 in early March, four months before the series' debut.

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"We are delighted to renew this beautiful reimagining of Little House on the Prairie for a second season ahead of its Netflix debut." Jinny Howe, Netflix’s head of US and Canada scripted series, said at the time. "The exceptional work by Rebecca Sonnenshine and the entire cast and crew on season 1 has established a rich foundation of storytelling for years to come. With its hopeful spirit and emotional authenticity, we’re confident that Little House will deliver even more of what fans truly love.

Season 1 instantly landed in Netflix's Top 10 within less than a week of its debut. (Image credit: Eric Zachanowich/Netflix)

When will 'Little House on the Prairie' season 2 come out?

Though Netflix hasn't revealed when Little House on the Prairie season 2 will arrive, the show's journey to the next installment is already underway. According to Radio Times, season 2 began filming in early June in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and is expected to continue through mid-October.

This filming schedule matches the production for season 1, which began in June 2025 and wrapped in October. That means there's a very good chance the series could return at the same time next year, in summer 2027.

All of the Ingalls family is expected to return in season 2. (Image credit: Eric Zachanowich/Netflix)

Who in the cast will return for 'Little House on the Prairie' season 2?

Netflix has yet to confirm the season 2 cast, but Little House on the Prairie wouldn't be the same without the Ingalls family and their closest friend. That said, we're expecting Alice Halsey (Laura Ingalls), Luke Bracey (Charles Ingalls), Crosby Fitzgerald (Caroline Ingalls), Skywalker Hughes (Mary Ingalls), and Warren Christie (John Edwards) to return to lead season 2.

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Unfortunately, since the Ingalls have left Independence, Kansas, behind, it's unlikely that the rest of season 1's cast will return. However, there's always the chance of cameos.

Even more characters from Ingalls Wilder's book series will be introduced in the upcoming episodes. (Image credit: Eric Zachanowich/Netflix)

Who are the new cast members in 'Little House on the Prairie' season 2?

Get ready to meet some more beloved characters from Laura Ingalls Wilder's books. Deadline has confirmed three new actresses set to join Netflix's reimagining. The Runarounds star Willa Dunn has signed on to play Nellie Oleson, Laura Ingalls's childhood bully and the fan-favorite villain from the original 1970s TV adaptation. (Fans of the earlier show may have spotted the original Nellie actress, Alison Arngrim, had a cameo in the Netflix series.)

Per the outlet, Netflix's take on Nellie may be a more layered look at the character. Her description reads, "On the surface, Nellie (Dunn) is a world-class spoiled princess and a playground bully. Smart and supremely confident, sharp-tongued but easily wounded. Lives and breathes to make Laura Ingalls (Halsey) miserable. But beneath her mean-girl persona is tenderness and a yearning for true friendship—even if she doesn’t know exactly how to get it."

Meanwhile, Charlotte Sullivan has signed on to play Margaret Oleson, Nellie's mother. "Beautiful, high-energy, charming, unfiltered, fun and funny, with a quick wit and gallows humor, Margaret adores her daughter fiercely and completely, but also fears losing her love," her description reads.

And rounding out the new cast, Rachelle Lefevre is set to play Eva Beadle, the beloved town schoolteacher who instantly wins over Laura and Mary. The character is described as "open-minded, passionate, forthright and brave...well-educated, well-read, adventurous, generous of spirit, a world-traveler."

Netflix has already confirmed season 2 will adapt what's technically the fourth book in Ingalls Wilder's original book series. (Image credit: Eric Zachanowich/Netflix)

Which Laura Ingalls Wilder book will 'Little House on the Prairie' season 2 adapt?

Spoilers for Netflix's Little House on the Prairie season 1 finale ahead. By the end of season 1, the Ingalls family (plus new baby Carrie and an honorary Ingalls, John Edwards) has set off for a new adventure. Though they spent the season settling in Independence, Kansas, the family's forced to leave when the government orders them to pay for the land they'd been promised for free. At Mr. Edwards' suggestion, the group heads to a little town called Walnut Grove.

Walnut Grove—a real-life Minnesota town that boasts the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum and the annual Wilder Pageant—is best known as the primary setting of the 1970s series. However, the Ingalls only spent one installment of the source book series in the town: the fourth entry, On the Banks of Plum Creek. We'll have to wait and see how long Netflix's adaptation will stay in Walnut Grove, but season 2's guaranteed to at least cover part of the novel.

HarperCollins 'On the Banks of Plum Creek' by Laura Ingalls Wilder $18.63 at Bookshop

The official description for On the Banks of Plum Creek reads: "The adventures of Laura Ingalls and her family continue as they leave their little house on the prairie and travel in their covered wagon to Minnesota. They settle into a house made of sod on the banks of beautiful Plum Creek. Soon Pa builds them a sturdier house, with real glass windows and a hinged door. Laura and Mary go to school, help with the chores around the house, and fish in the creek. Pa’s fiddle lulls them all to sleep at the end of the day. But then disaster strikes—on top of a terrible blizzard, a grasshopper infestation devours their wheat crop. Now the family must work harder than ever to overcome these challenges."

Netflix's take on Little House on the Prairie will depict the Ingalls' "nomadic" journeys from the books. (Image credit: Eric Zachanowich/Netflix)

What will 'Little House on the Prairie' season 2 be about?

Though most of the plot details for season 2 are under wraps, creator Rebecca Sonnenshine has spoken out about the influences she wants to balance throughout her reimagining of Little House on the Prairie. Speaking with The Wrap, the Vampire Diaries and The Boys alum explained that she’s interested in depicting the books’ version of the Ingalls, who were more nomadic than show in the ‘70s TV series.

“A part of my pitch was that we were going to follow the ebbs and flows of the books, and they are fairly nomadic for quite some time,” she told the outlet. “I missed that from the original show, which was an amazing show and everyone loved it, and it was very special. But it didn’t have the opportunity just because of the realities of television, and it didn’t have the opportunity to do this. And we do now.”

While that meant leaving behind season 1’s supporting characters, Sonnenshine added that she’s “always going to look for a way to bring those characters back” if the story allows. “I hope that it runs for a long time so that we get the opportunity to organically do it.... We’re trying to be faithful to historical truth and still look for ways to keep our characters alive, however we can.”

As for the future of the series, the showrunner also added that she would “love to do all the books and then look beyond [at Wilder’s] fascinating life.” She added, “When I think about Laura Ingalls Wilder, it’s kind of amazing that someone lived through times that started in covered wagons and no electricity, and lasted all the way into airplanes and the atomic bomb.”

TOPICS Netflix Drama