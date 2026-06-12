Once again, a buzzy summer romance show has arrived on Prime Video and made a cohort of fans fall in love with it. Based on Carley Fortune's 2022 debut novel, Every Summer After, Every Year After follows Percy Fraser (Sadie Soverall) and Sam Florek (Matt Cornett), who reunite in the picturesque Barry's Bay a decade after a mysterious betrayal torpedoes their teenage friends-to-lovers romance. Alongside the pair's second-chance encounter, the show's eight episodes flesh out some of the original book's supporting characters, from Percy's best friends Chantal (Aurora Perrineau) and Delilah (Abigail Cowen) to Sam's older brother Charlie (Michael Bradway).

Although Percy and Sam's time in the spotlight has seemingly come to an end, fear not: Fortune has written another book set within the Every Year After universe, so there's ample source material to pull from.

If you've already torn through the first season and are itching to return to Barry's Bay, you're not alone. Keep reading to find out everything we know about a potential Every Year After season 2 so far, including which character is poised to become the show's new romantic lead.

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Every Year After debuted on Prime Video on June 10, 2026. (Image credit: Cate Cameron/Prime)

Has 'Every Year After' been renewed for season 2?

At the time of writing, Every Year After hasn’t been renewed for season 2 just yet.

However, showrunner Amy B. Harris has already thought extensively about the show’s future. "I see five seasons," she told Entertainment Weekly . "Obviously, there’s another book that’s connected to Barry’s Bay that I think will be a very exciting blueprint for us for a potential season 2."

All of the main cast, including Jordie (Joseph Chiu) and Sam (Matt Cornett), would return in season 2. (Image credit: Cate Cameron/Prime)

Which Carley Fortune book would 'Every Year After' season 2 adapt?

Every Year After season 2 would primarily adapt Carley Fortune's 2025 book, One Golden Summer. The romance novel, also set in Barry's Bay, follows Sam's brother Charlie (Michael Bradway). Meaning, that's right: He does, in fact, survive season 1's shocking cliffhanger!

Over the course of One Golden Summer, Charlie falls in love with photographer Alice Everly, who returns to Barry's Bay years after taking a photo there that changed the course of her life. And yes, that photo just so happens to be the snapshot of Charlie, Percy, and Sam that Charlie sees at the end of the season 1 finale.

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During a recent Teen Vogue interview, Bradway teased that the cast and crew crafted his character's season 1 storyline with One Golden Summer in mind. "There were definitely things that we did in the first season that we were intentional about," the actor told the outlet. "[We] made sure that Charlie acted a certain way [in relationships] because we knew that Alice was going to be coming next season."

Season 2 would adapt the sequel novel, One Golden Summer, about Charlie's love story. (Image credit: Justine Yeung/Prime Video)

What would 'Every Year After' season 2 be about?

While Charlie and Alice's romance will drive season 2's plot, Harris also plans to continue fleshing out the rest of the Every Year After characters' stories.

"We intentionally built out the ensemble because I think we can tell lots of stories with our main characters," she told Deadline. "Obviously, Sam and Percy are our love story, the one we were following this season, but to me, the love triangle between Jordie, Chantal, and Delilah has much more to explore."

During an interview with Elle, Harris pointed out that this broader interest in the show's ensemble is part of what inspired the choice to rename the show rather than use the original book title, Every Summer After. "The book is obviously Every Summer After and takes place during the summer, and the first season does take place in the summer," she said. "But what I was intrigued by is that it isn't just every summer that [these characters] have been...dealing with the ramifications of their behavior. That doesn't just affect your summers...I've been thinking a lot about the next season [of the show], and wanting there to be a fall, a winter, a spring."

The show expands side-characters from the book, like Chantal (Aurora Perrineau) and Delilah (Abigail Cowen), who are likely to return in season 2. (Image credit: Justine Yeung/Prime Video)

Which cast members would return for 'Every Year After' season 2?

If Every Year After is renewed, you can expect all of season 1's major players to return, including Michael Bradway as Charlie, Sadie Soverall as Percy, Matt Cornett as Sam, Aurora Perrineau as Chantal, Abigail Cowen as Delilah, and Joseph Chiu as Jordie.

Although Elisha Cuthbert's character Sue passed away in season 1, she could still appear in flashbacks.

Meanwhile, season 2 will introduce a major new character: Alice Everly, the show's new female romantic lead and Charlie's eventual love interest. The word is still out on who will play her, so start your fan casts now.

The end of season 1 teases there's more to come from Sam and Percy's will-they-won't-they. (Image credit: Justine Yeung/Prime Video)

When would 'Every Year After' season 2 come out?

Since Every Year After hasn't been renewed yet, it's unclear when a hypothetical season 2 would premiere. However, we can look at the season 1 timeline for an idea; the show was originally ordered in summer 2024, and by mid-summer 2025, the series was cast and began production. If more episodes are ordered quickly and the writers get to work ASAP, it's possible the series could pick back up in late 2026 or early 2027—depending on the time of year that the new season is set, of course. Then, hopefully we'd be back in Barry's Bay by late summer 2027 or fall 2027.

We'll keep this story updated as more information becomes available. In the meantime, you can get the show's source material, Every Summer After and One Golden Summer, on Bookshop.

Berkley 'Every Summer After' by Carley Fortune $17.71 at Bookshop