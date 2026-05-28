Hulu's hit series The Testaments turned out to be so much more than a simple Handmaid's Tale sequel—it introduces viewers to a whole new side of Gilead. This time around, the dystopian tale unfolds as a coming-of-age story, told through the eyes of June Osborne's (Elisabeth Moss) eldest daughter, Agnes (Chase Infiniti). Raised in a totalitarian state with little knowledge of her origins, Agnes spends the first season realizing that the world around her isn't the virtuous place she thought it was. Alongside her new friend Daisy (Lucy Halliday)—who, unbeknownst to Agnes, is a Canadian spy—Gilead's next generation could be the one to bring it down across future seasons.

The first season, which aired in spring 2026 before its finale on May 27, definitely doesn't adapt the entire Margaret Atwood source novel of the same name, and it concludes implying there's more to come. So, below, we're breaking down everything we know about The Testaments season 2.

Daisy (Lucy Halliday) is an informant for the rebel group Mayday and comes to Gilead disguised as a Pearl Girl. (Image credit: Disney/Russ Martin)

Is 'The Testaments' renewed for season 2?

Praise be! The Testaments has officially been renewed for season 2.

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The announcement came on May 20, the same day that season 1's penultimate episode aired. The show's official Instagram shared a video featuring fan comments asking for a second season. The comments are cleverly edited into scenes from the show, such as Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) flipping through a file and June (Elisabeth Moss) reading a secret message hidden in a Gilead honey jar.

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"A secret we couldn't keep any longer 💜," the caption reads. "THE TESTAMENTS will be back for Season 2 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+."

The news comes as The Testaments continues gaining viewers. According to Hulu, the show has been streamed globally for over 45 million hours.

Showrunner Bruce Miller recently even teased that the series could go on for multiple seasons during an interview with TechRadar, telling the outlet, "Every ending in Margaret's world is a very good beginning."

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"I don't think in terms of [the] number of seasons," Miller continued. "But if you think of the awakening of a 14/15-year-old girl, her coming to and taking action, those things can go on for quite a while."

We can expect Garth (Brad Alexander) and Becka (Mattea Conforti) to return in season 2. (Image credit: Disney/Steve Wilkie)

When will 'The Testaments' season 2 come out?

A premiere date for The Testaments season 2 hasn't been announced just yet. Showrunner Bruce Miller told Variety upon the release of the season 1 finale that the scripts are currently being written, and he's hopeful they can "move quickly" toward production—especially since the stars need to continue to resemble teenagers. He emphasized that he doesn't want to move too fast and "make a shitty show," but hopes to usher production along.

We can look to the season 1 production timeline for some clues about when our Gilead girls will be back on our screens. Season 1 filmed from April to August 2025 and premiered in April 2026. If season 2 follows a similar trajectory and starts filming late in the summer after the teleplays are complete, it could premiere as early as fall 2027.

It seems likely that more of Aunt Lydia's backstory will play out in future episodes. (Image credit: Disney/Russ Martin)

Which cast members will return for 'The Testaments' season 2?

The Testaments tells Agnes's (Infiniti) and Daisy's (Halliday) coming-of-age stories, so we can rest assured knowing that they'll remain front and center in season 2. Ann Dowd will also return as the formidable Aunt Lydia, who's set to mentor Agnes in future episodes. Plus, it's a safe bet that Moss will make more guest appearances as June Osborne, who's still working with the Mayday rebellion to rescue her eldest daughter from Gilead. For instance, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she feels "very, very close to [June]" and hopes to continue to return to her. "I would never want to stop playing her," she said. "As long as there’s a Gilead, she’s never going to stop fighting."

We can also expect many of season 1's supporting characters to return, including Mattea Conforti as Becka, Rowan Blanchard as Shunammite, Mabel Li as Aunt Vidala, and Brad Alexander as Garth.

Elisabeth Moss reprised her role as June in The Handmaid's Tale in The Testaments, and may appear in more guest appearances in season 2. (Image credit: Disney/Steve Wilkie)

What will 'The Testaments' season 2 be about?

Although Hulu hasn't released an official synopsis for The Testaments season 2, the season 1 finale and the show's source material offer glimpses of what's in store.

By the end of season 1, Agnes's arranged marriage to Commander Weston (Reed Diamond) was canceled, and she was shocked upon learning that June is her birth mother. After initially trying to escape Gilead, Daisy ultimately decided to stay and fight for her new friends's freedom. Meanwhile, Agnes's best friend Becka reluctantly married the newly minted Commander Garth after her mother took the blame for Becka murdering her abusive father (Randal Edwards).

The Testaments has already taken liberties with the Margaret Atwood novel, such as making Agnes and Daisy the same age and not actually half-sisters. While season 1 roughly adapted the section of the book detailing Agnes's childhood, we can expect season 2 to draw from the events in Daisy and Agnes's teenage years. More flashes of Aunt Lydia's backstory and inner life are bound to pop up, too.

Showrunner Bruce Miller teased in an interview with Variety what direction season 2 will take, especially in terms of Agnes's development, now that she knows her true identity. "That’s what the show is about—it’s about the pot boiling over," he said. "When she realizes who her mother is, that turns up the temperature of that pot quite a bit—but it's still just burbling, it doesn’t explode. This is a woman who is raised in Gilead, those are her rules, she's not going to turn around one day and say, 'This is awful. We should change it.' You really want her to become who is on a hot fire, bubbling away, but you never know when she’s gonna start to pop."

He also noted that Agnes was seen as a "golden child" for quite some time, and will now have to face the ramifications at school and in her conservative community of her marriage falling through. "I think at the end, where you have Agnes coming in, she’s saying, ‘Boy, I’m a loser, this has never happened before.’ But the next thing you see is her walking down the hallway, absolutely full of strength," he explained. "So, it may never have never happened before, and I think Lydia is worried, but I think Agnes is going to make something out of this little bit of independence that she’s found."

Meanwhile, Infiniti herself told Collider that she's looking forward to seeing Agnes "taking charge and learning about her story."

"We literally leave her in this internal struggle of figuring out who she actually is versus what she's been told she is her entire life," she said. "That's something that I am very excited to explore."

TOPICS hulu Drama