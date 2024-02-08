Warning: Spoilers for the entirety of Mr. and Mrs. Smith ahead. The highly-anticipated Mr. and Mrs. Smith remake landed on Prime Video last week, and we're here to say it's an absolute must-watch. Created by Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane, the comedic spy-thriller is a reimagined version of the 2005 spy flick starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. This time, instead of working for competing agencies, John (Glover) and Jane (Maya Erskine) are strangers who are partnered in an arranged spy marriage under a mysterious entity. They must complete missions together and balance their burgeoning relationship within the demands of their handler. The series puts a more relatable spin on the sexy spy thriller, showing the minutiae, squabbles, and injuries behind glamorous covert activities. Plus, if Erskine and Glover's impressive performances aren't enough, the series also includes a laundry list of fun guest stars, including Paul Dano, Parker Posey, Sarah Paulson, and Michaela Coel.

All eight episodes of Mr. and Mrs. Smith released on Prime Video at once, which is both good news and bad news for anyone prone to devouring a delightful watch and immediately regretting that it's over. Thankfully, Sloane and Glover have ideas for where things could go after that head-scratching cliffhanger. Read on for what we know so far about a possible Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 2.

(Image credit: David Lee/Prime Video)

What happened in the 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' season 1 finale?

By the final episode of the eight-episode season, John and Jane's relationship has completely dissolved due to the pressures of their job and their different visions of the future. (John would be okay with a safer job and kids, while Jane, and their handler "Hi hi," think she's ready for more dangerous missions.) As the episode starts, they've failed their third mission and broken up following John's emotional affair with a mark (played by Michaela Coel). Jane wakes up alone and receives a message from "Hi hi" telling her to terminate John. Soon after, a sniper shoots into the brownstone, missing her but killing her cat. Whether or not John was the shooter is unclear, but it starts Jane on a murder mission. When John discovers that a bomb has been planted at his mother's house, it's game on. (Fun fact, his mom is played by Donald Glover's actual mom, Beverly!)

The exes meet at the Whitney Museum for a brief, tense conversation before it devolves into deadly fighting, from Jane trapping John in an explosive revolving door, to the pair chasing each other through the streets of downtown NYC. Jane gets to the brownstone first and locks John out, but she discovers that his mom Denise is already there. (She also learns that his real, non-spy name is Michael.) Jane and Denise have a heart-to-heart, while John plays buddy-buddy with their Hot Neighbor (Paul Dano) in an attempt to go through the neighboring brownstone and sneak up on Jane. It's now that John discovers that Hot Neighbor has been spying on him and Jane, but he's not secretly "Hi hi." He's just a civilian, and Sotheby's just reeeeally wants the Smith's house.

(Image credit: David Lee/Prime Video)

In a more direct homage to the 2015 movie, John and Jane shoot up their gorgeous house while trying to take each other down. After the most realistic fight sequence put to screen in a minute, John subdues and ties Jane up long enough to dose both of them with the "truth serum" they used earlier in the season (who could forget the John Turturro dog roleplay episode). While drugged, Jane reveals she previously tested for sociopathic tendencies and kept a jar-of-marbles tracker for whenever she exhibited that behavior (78 so far). John says he feels his asthma makes him less of a man. Jane says she likes John's jealousy, and that she lied about sleeping with two targets on a mission just to hurt him, like his flirtation with Bev (Coel) hurt her. They admit their feelings for each other, and that they couldn't bring themselves to take the fatal shots; as they realize they weren't the ones who fired the first shots at each other (Max's assassination, the bomb in Denise's foyer), two old friends stop by.

It’s their friends (played by Wagner Moura and Parker Posey), who turn out to be “finalizers," Smiths who kill whichever Smiths the company wants to get rid of. (Assumedly, they took out the Smiths, played by Alexander Skarsgård and Eisa González, in the season premiere). Glover John and Erskine Jane fight valiantly to survive, but John is eventually shot in the abdomen. Jane rushes him to their safe room and locks them inside, where they discuss their future. With John's life in peril, she finally tells him her real name (Alana) and decides to face the other Smiths. Jane opens the door with just one bullet left in her gun's chamber. Then, the camera cuts to outside their apartment. We hear three shots ring out, but it's not clear who lives and who dies.

In the final mid-credits scene, Hot Neighbor enters their house the next morning, under the guise of dropping off a book. He peeks through the open door, riddled with bullet holes, and calls out to the empty house while surveying the mess. Walking back out the house and down the street, he puts in a phone call to his boss and says, I think they might be ready to sell.”

Has 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' been renewed for season 2?

Amazon Studios has yet to announce a renewal for Mr. and Mrs. Smith, but it's quite likely that the show will continue on in some form. The series has held strong at no. 1 on the platform's Top 10 in the U.S., and it received rave reviews from critics upon its release. Plus, co-creator and showrunner Francesca Sloane has made it clear that she is more than ready to get to work on more episodes if fans show their interest through the streaming numbers.

"If the world wants a season 2, we have some really good ideas for it," Sloane told Marie Claire at the show's red carpet premiere. "So we'll see what happens." She played coy though when asked if a season two would focus on new Smiths or if Glover and Erskine would reprise their roles. "We gotta keep it a little mysterious," she teased.

(Image credit: David Lee/Prime Video)

What would 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' season 2 be about?

With Sloane and the rest of the Mr. and Mrs. Smith team keeping up the mystery about a possible season 2 plot, all we can do is speculate on where the show could go. Of course, if Glover John and Erskine Jane made it out of the safe room alive (hopefully they did!), it would be very interesting to see their story continue. Would they go on the run or somehow get back into the good graces of the company? What level would they be under if they continued with their jobs. Would they eventually try to raise a kid? Would the show ever reveal "Hi hi"? And if the couple did indeed meet their demise, could the series become an anthology and start all over with another Mr. and Mrs. Smith next season? The possibilities (and dream castings for guest stars) are endless.