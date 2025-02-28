Whether or not you're a sports fan, Netflix's new comedy Running Point is a must-watch show if you're looking for a feel-good underdog story. Co-created by Mindy Kaling, the new series brings the recent dominance of women in sports to the small screen, via the fictional basketball franchise, the L.A. Waves. When former party girl socialite Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) is appointed team president over her brothers, she has to prove her family, the players, and the general public wrong.

By the end of Running Point's 10-episode season, fans see how far Isla can take the team throughout the regular season. If you're like me and have already binged through the show, it's time to learn whether the dysfunctional Gordon family and the Waves will return for another season. Here's what we know about a possible Running Point season 2.

Has 'Running Point' been renewed for season 2?

Netflix has yet to reveal any news about Running Point's future. But to be fair, the show just launched streaming on February 27, 2025. Even the streaming giant's most anticipated comedies usually must wait to see how many people tune in before a renewal decision is made.

Luckily for fans, co-creator Kaling and star Hudson are already starting the campaign for another season of Running Point. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight before the show's premiere, the duo directly addressed Netflix executives about the show's future.

"I had so much fun doing this. I just want to keep doing it," Hudson said with a grin. Kaling added, "This is a message to Ted Sarandos: We love making the show, if you want to just pick us up for five more seasons."

We'll look for any news on whether the show gets a sophomore run.

Ali Lee (Brenda Song) and Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) are a dynamic duo in Running Point. (Image credit: Netflix)

When would 'Running Point' season 2 be released?

Depending on when a season 2 renewal is announced, Running Point could have a quick return for new episodes. Season 1 of the then-untitled series was filmed in spring 2024 before arriving on Netflix around a year later. With that production timeline, season 2 could premiere by summer 2026.

Who in the 'Running Point' cast will return for season 2?

In addition to Hudson, most of the show's main cast are likely to return for season 2. This includes Brenda Song (Ali Lee), Justin Theroux (Cam Gordon), Scott MacArthur (Ness Gordon), Drew Tarver (Sandy Gordon), Fabrizio Guido (Jackie Moreno), Jay Ellis (Jay Brown), Toby Sandeman (Marcus Winfield), Dane DiLiegro (Badrag), Uche Agada (Dyson), Roberto Sanchez (Stephen Ramirez), and Scott Evans (Charlie).

However, based on the ending of season 1, some members of the stacked ensemble may be absent for some of the new season. If we get a season 2, we'll have to see whether Max Greenfield (Lev Levenson) and Chet Hanks (Travis Bugg) are among the returning cast.

Ness (Scott MacArthur), Isla (Hudson), and Sandy (Drew Tarver) attend a Waves board meeting. (Image credit: Netflix)

What will 'Running Point' season 2 be about?

Spoilers for the Running Point finale ahead. While the Waves make it to the playoffs in Isla's first season as president, they unfortunately lose game seven in the season 1 finale. Isla has a rough week; in addition to getting knocked out of the playoffs, she finds out that her former fiancé Lev has taken a job in Minnesota and is officially done with her. But in a long-awaited twist, Isla and Coach Jay end up consoling each other after the loss, and they finally kiss! (Who else has been waiting for the pair to get together since she caught a peek at his abs in the series premiere?)

The Jay kiss is enough of a cliffhanger for the season since it makes it less clear whether Jay will still leave L.A. for Boston. However, the finale surprises us again in its final moment, when Isla walks into her office to see her older brother Cam out of rehab and back in his former office.

We'll have to wait and see whether Coach Jay (Jay Ellis) and Isla (Hudson) get together in season 2. (Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix)

After that cliffhanger, a second season of Running Point would hopefully pick off immediately after Isla walks in on Cam. Yes, the Waves' season is over, but the Cam and Jay cliffhangers are too pressing to skip over to the next season opener!

As for season 2's plot, Isla and Cam fighting over the presidency would provide plenty of conflict for each of the Gordons, who at this point don't even know that Cam was the one spreading rumors to the press and making things harder for Isla. He likely didn't expect his baby sister to succeed; now that she has, he'll probably go full betrayal mode to ensure he gets his position back. However, as we know, Isla is more than ready to put up a fight. They say, "Gordons never lose," but what happens when it's Gordon v. Gordon?