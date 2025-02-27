Netflix's new comedy series Running Point is a must-watch show for sports fans and aspiring girlbosses alike. Executive-produced by Mindy Kaling and L.A. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, the show follows the dysfunctional Gordon family, who owns one of the best basketball franchises in the world, the L.A. Waves. When she gets the chance to become the team's president, Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) is determined to turn the flagging team around and reclaim the Waves' place as league champions.

To play the fictional basketball family and the players, coaches, and loved ones in their orbit, Running Point has recruited several beloved stars of TV sitcoms and classic rom-coms, and even a real-life gold medalist. Read on to meet the familiar faces starring in Running Point.

Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon

(Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix)

At the start of Running Point, Isla, the sole Gordon sister, runs the Waves' charity organization, despite her extraordinary knowledge and passion for basketball. After several years as a socialite, her brother Cam gave her a job within the Waves family to help her get her life together. A decade later, she's suddenly tapped to become the team's president—and the most powerful woman in sports.

Kate Hudson, 45, grew up in L.A. with her mother Goldie Hawn and stepfather Kurt Russell. Hudson rose to fame as a rom-com queen, starring in 2000s movies including How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars, and Something Borrowed. She's also become eponymous for her beloved role as Penny Lane in the cult-loved '70s period piece Almost Famous. More recently, she starred as Birdie Jay in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story. Outside of acting, she co-founded the athleisure company Fabletics, releases folk-rock music, and is engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa.

Brenda Song as Ali Lee

(Image credit: Kat Marcinowski/Netflix)

Ali Lee is Isla's best friend, who she trusts more than anyone. Luckily for the new president, Ali is already the Chief of Staff for the Waves when Isla gets promoted, making Ali the perfect right-hand woman. As Isla says in a voiceover, Ali's also "from the South Side of Chicago and tough as hell."

Brenda Song, 36, started her career as a 6-year-old child model, becoming a Disney Channel star, most notably playing London Tipton in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. Song's adult roles have included The Social Network, Scandal, Dads, Station 19, Dollface, Blue Eyed Samauri, and The Last Showgirl. She and her fiancé Macaulay Culkin share two sons.

Justin Theroux as Cam Gordon

(Image credit: Kat Marcinowski/Netflix)

Cameron "Cam" Gordon, the eldest son, is the beloved president of the Waves who knows everything about the franchise. He's riding high in life...until a drug-induced car crash sends him to rehab. In his absence, he appoints Isla as the team's new head.

Justin Theroux, 53, made his acting debut in the '90s and rose to fame with roles in American Psycho, Mulholland Drive, Sex and the City, and Six Feet Under. He previously starred in the HBO dramas The Leftovers and White House Plumbers, both of which earned him Critics Choice Award nominations. Theroux was previously married to Jennifer Aniston and is now engaged to Paradise actress Nicole Brydon Bloom.

Scott MacArthur as Ness Gordon

(Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix)

Ness Gordon, the second-eldest brother, is the Waves' general manager. Jack Gordon's only child who can play basketball, Ness played on the Waves for half a season before playing professionally in the Philippines...and later getting arrested for a drug scandal. He's not very polished or book-smart, but perhaps the kindest of the four siblings.

Scott MacArthur, 45, grew up in Chicago and trained at the comedy conservatory Second City before starting his career as an actor and writer. He's best known for starring in comedies like The Mick, The Righteous Gemstones, and Killing It. He's also appeared in movies El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie and No Hard Feelings.

Drew Tarver as Sandy Gordon

(Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix)

Alexander "Sandy" Gordon (above, left), Jack Gordon's youngest son, often feels alienated from his elder three half-siblings. Smart and ambitious Sandy is the Waves' Chief Financial Officer and, as Isla says in her voiceover, "one cheap bastard." Though he's out to his family, he keeps his dating life private.

Drew Tarver, 38, is best known for playing Cary Dubek on Max's underrated TV show The Other Two. The actor and Upright Citizens Brigade alum has also appeared on the shows Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, Love, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Ghosts, as well as the movies The American Society of Magical Negroes and Unfrosted.

Fabrizio Guido as Jackie Moreno

(Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix)

Jackie grew up in L.A.'s Boyle Heights neighborhood as a lifelong Waves fan and has worked in concessions at the Waves stadium since he was 16. A lifelong secret comes to light when his mother dies, and Jackie suddenly finds himself in the team's inner circle.

Fabrizio Guido, 25, is an L.A. native who started as a child actor in shows and movies including Grey's Anatomy, World War Z, and Welcome to the Family. He most recently appeared in the comedy sequel Good Burger 2, and the HBO mystery series Perry Mason.

Jay Ellis as Jay Brown

(Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix)

Jay Brown, a former star basketball player, is now the level-headed head coach of the Waves. Off the court, Jay is a practicing Buddhist and a devoted dad.

Jay Ellis, 43, is best known for starring alongside Issa Rae as Lawrence Walker, on the beloved Black TV show Insecure. The actor briefly worked as a PR intern for the Portland Trail Blazers before beginning his modeling and acting career. His most notable roles include The Game, Mrs. America, Top Gun: Maverick, and History of the World, Part II. He released his memoir, Did Everyone Have an Imaginary Friend (or Just Me)?, in 2024.

Toby Sandeman as Marcus Winfield

(Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix)

Marcus Winfield is the Waves's long-time star player who counts his accomplishments as two championship rings, two Olympic gold medals, 12 All-Star Game appearances, and a past romance with Rihanna. Though he's become checked out as a team leader, the many shakeups after Isla's promotion get Marcus to step up.

Toby Sandeman, 36, grew up between London and Barbados and became a competitive runner. After modeling to help afford his athletic career (including a British Vogue shoot with Naomi Campbell), Sandeman won two gold medals for the U.K. at the 2009 European Athletics U23 Championships. He made his acting debut on the E! drama The Royals and went on to appear in She's Gotta Have It, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and The Game.

Chet Hanks as Travis Bugg

(Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix)

Waves point guard Travis Bugg used to be an All-Star player, but he's recently better known for being a part-time rapper and a thorn in team leadership's side. Still, Isla believes he can get back into the game as an indispensable player.

Chet Hanks, 34, is the son of Oscar winner Tom Hanks and actress/singer-songwriter Rita Wilson. Chet made his acting debut in the 2007 teen movie Bratz and has appeared on TV shows Shameless, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Empire, Your Honor, and Atlanta. Like his Running Point character, he has also released rap music, including his controversial single "White Boy Summer."

Roberto Sanchez as Stephen Ramirez

(Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix)

Stephen Ramirez is the no-nonsense head of the Waves' board, who has been with the team since Jack Gordon was in charge. A constant reminder of her father, Stephen would have no problem removing Isla from her seat if she failed the team.

Roberto Sanchez, 60, is a prolific Cuban actor who broke out as Roberto in 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious. He has since appeared in dozens of hit TV shows and directed three short films. Most recently, he appeared in Starz's BMF, Apple TV+'s Palm Royale, and Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin.

Max Greenfield as Lev Levenson

(Image credit: Kat Marcinowski/Netflix)

Lev Levenson (above, left), Isla's kind and supportive fiancé of three years, is played by Max Greenfield, 45. The TV veteran rose to fame on 2000s shows like Veronica Mars and Ugly Betty, before landing his Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated role as Schmidt on New Girl. His non-TV projects include films like The Big Short and Promising Young Woman, and he has written several children's books.

Scott Evans as Charlie

(Image credit: Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix)

Sandy's boyfriend Charlie (above, left), a loving dog-walker, is played by Scott Evans, 41. The younger brother of fellow actor Chris Evans, Scott started his career on the soap opera One Life to Live and has since appeared in shows and films including Looking, Grace and Frankie, With Love, and Barbie.

Keyla Monterroso Mejia as Ana Moreno

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Ana, Jackie's cousin who reveals his surprising connection to the Gordons, is played by Keyla Monterroso Mejia, 27. The actress grew up in Southern California and got her breakout role in 2021, as bad actor Maria Sofia Estrada on Curb Your Enthusiasm. Her other notable credits include the On My Block spinoff Freeridge, in which she played a leading role, Abbott Elementary, One of Them Days, and You're Cordially Invited. Monterroso Mejia will next appear in the Apple TV+ satire The Studio.