The second season of Selling the O.C. arrived on Netflix last weekend, so by now tons reality TV fans have likely finished the eight new episodes after a drama-filled binge. The second round of the luxury real-estate docusoap brought new cast members and surprising new feuds to our screens, before ending in a cliffhanger that capped off an entire season's worth of will-they-won't-they tension. In between all of that, houses were sold (albeit offscreen) and possible Selling spinoffs were teased. ("Selling Nashville" and "Selling Cabo" theorists, I see and hear you.)

Now that season 2 is done, it's time to gather the news on the forthcoming third installment. Netflix renewed the O.C.-based series for both seasons 2 and 3 back in January 2023, and the streaming giant has already been working on new episodes. Below, read on for everything we know on when season 3 could return.

When will 'Selling the O.C.' season 3 return?

While season 2 took an entire year to arrive after O.C.'s series premiere, season 3 could return on a much quicker schedule. Netflix's renewal announcement back in January included the information that the show would "[begin] production for seasons 2 and 3 this winter." The two seasons were likely filmed back to back, as an Entertainment Tonight article published on the day of season 2's premiere confirmed that production is winding down on season 3.

This new production schedule matches what the franchise did for Selling Sunset. seasons 2 and 3 of the flagship show were filmed back to back, and premiered in May 2020 and August 2020, respectively. Between Netflix's likely desire to keep up buzz for the spinoff and an industry-wide lean towards unscripted shows during the ongoing Hollywood strikes, there's a good chance that O.C. season 3 could be released before the end of the year. If this theory doesn't pan out, the show could follow its current yearly release timeline, which means viewers will be waiting until late summer/early fall 2024.

Who will return for 'Selling the O.C.' season 3?

It's highly likely that the whole Selling The OC cast with return for Season 3, including Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, and Tyler Stanaland — as well as newcomer Alexandra “Ali” Harper. Twin bosses Jason and Brett Oppenheim are also pretty much guaranteed to pop in, and there may be more appearances from Sunset realtors after Chelsea Lazkani popped up in season 2.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What will happen in 'Selling the O.C.' season 3?

While doing press for season 2, Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland have reassured viewers that season 3 will include the aftermath of their hot-tub kiss. "You guys get to have a first look at what we went through," Hall told Entertainment Tonight. "I think one thing about this show, and this cast is, we are all -- most of us -- we wear our hearts on our sleeves and we're not afraid to give you guys 110 percent of us, and that also plays into season 3 and where the finale of season 2 left off with Tyler and I in the hot tub."

Besides the resolution to that cliffhanger, there aren't many hints of what season 3 could have in store. What we do know is the likely timeline of filming, as season 2 ended with Polly Brindle throwing a party to celebrate her 37th birthday, which fell on April 1 this year. Alexandra Jarvis was also busy that month, as her wedding to businessman Sergio Ducoulombier in Lake Como, Italy, took place on April 14. With all this, it's likely that season 3 will cover the summer of 2023.