Single's Inferno, South Korea's answer to dating shows like Love Island and Bachelor in Paradise, has finally returned. Season 3 of the Netflix reality series premiered on December 12, 2023, introducing a new group of gorgeous singles who will brave the elements with the hopes of finding love and making it to "Paradise." In case you didn't catch the first or second seasons, the dating show drops a group of beautiful people onto a bare-bones deserted island called "Inferno" where they have the chance to pair up and escape. The matched couples will spend the evening in the "Paradise" (a luxury hotel date) while the rest are left to dine on root vegetables and canned chicken breast before spending the night in what looks like shipping containers.

For season 3, Single's Inferno has been through a revamp, introducing a new face to the commentary panel (season 2 contestant Kim Ji-young, a.k.a. Dex, joins regular hosts Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Da-hee, Kyuhyun, and Haehae); a new hotel setting for Paradise; and a shocking twist to Inferno. (I'll leave you to watch, but think Casa Amour for any Love Island fans.) The show's producers have also found an intriguing new cast, which includes several pageant queens, a real-life rescue hero, and an already-famous professional athlete. Read on to get to know the cast of Single's Inferno season 3.

Warning: Spoilers for episodes 1-3 ahead.

Kim Gyu-ri

(Image credit: Netflix)

Fashion and beauty model Gyu-ri came to Inferno to meet someone who can "get [her] heart racing" and who "makes [her] smile every time [she] looks at him." The 28-year-old (Ed. note: All ages listed are under the Korean age system) says she's a bright person who loves to laugh, but she tends to be cautious when meeting new people.

Instagram: N/A

Choi Hye-seon

A post shared by 최혜선 Hyeseon A photo posted by hazelchoiii on

Choi Hye-seon, 26, is currently a bioinformatics major at the Life Sciences department of Ewha Women’s University, and has previously held prestigious internships at Seoul National University as well as a Silicon Valley startup. She describes herself as a "ball of sunshine" and fitness enthusiast who often gets hit on at the gym. She also says she likes men who are "masculine."

Instagram: @hazelchoiii

Choi Min-woo

A post shared by 최민우 A photo posted by choimin_woo on

Choi Min-woo says that if he meets his dream girl in Inferno, he'll "do his best to win her over." He also says that he's into women older than him who seem "innocent and elegant." Since he says he's more introverted, he also prefers women who are "bright and cheerful."

Instagram: @choimin_woo

Lee Jin-seok

A post shared by 이진석 A photo posted by seok_lj on

Lee Jin-seok, 31, is an entrepreneur who owns several bakery cafés in Daegu and Seoul, South Korea. The fitness buff also weight trains as a hobby, and he's proudest of his chest definition. He says people tell him he’s intimidating at first but cute when he smiles.

Instagram: @seok_lj

An Mi-young

A post shared by 안민영 A photo posted by my_floria_ on

An Mi-young, 26, a Pilates instructor who owns her own studio. She was also Miss Korea Busan 2023 and currently works as an influencer with over 40k followers (prior to the show's debute). She's bright, bubbly, and sweet, and plans to use her charm to win the men over. She also says that she came to Inferno to meet a guy who’ll make her heart race.

Instagram: @my_floria_

Lee Gwan-hee

A post shared by 이관희 A photo posted by leegwanhee0429 on

Lee Gwan-hee, 36, is a professional basketball player who is currently a shooting guard for the Changwon LG Sakers, part of the Korea Basketball League. He has previously appeared on variety shows including Running Man, and he runs a personal YouTube channel. The confident cast member says he'd describe himself as "passionate" and that he's confident he can get girls to approach him.

Instagram: @leegwanhee0429

Son Won-ik

A post shared by 손원익 A photo posted by hiwonik on

Son Won-ik is an avid marathon runner who also has his own YouTube channel. He says people describe him as optimistic and honest with a boyish charm. He's always up for a challenge and a new experience, and he says he's "determined to escape Inferno."

Instagram: @hiwonik

Yun Ha-bin

A post shared by 윤하빈 A photo posted by yunhxvin on

Per his Instagram bio, Yun Ha-bin works as an actor. He says that his eyes are his most attractive feature as they make him look "good natured." He adds that he always pushes forward with goals without giving up, and he wants to "shake things up” in Inferno.

Instagram: @yunhxvin

Yun Ha-jeong

A post shared by 윤하정 A photo posted by hi__jjeong2 on

Yun Ha-jeong, 26, is an office worker at a medical clothing company. She says that people describe her as a "fox" based on her looks, but she's actually simple and transparent in a relationship. She also says she's super popular and is extremely confident in her looks and personality.

Instagram: @hi__jjeong2

Park Min-kyu

A post shared by Parkminkyu 박민규 A photo posted by ssrt_mk on

Park Min-kyu, 34, is a police officer and rescue diver on the Korean Coast Guard's Sea Special Rescue Team. He used to be a competitive swimmer in grade school, and though he stopped after a shoulder injury, he's still "super competitive" in his day-to-day life. He says his best features are his height and broad shoulders—he even used to have the nickname "Shoulder Beast."

Instagram: @ssrt_mk

Yu Si-eun

A post shared by 유시은 Sieun Yu ღ A photo posted by yoo__si on

Yu Si-eun is an influencer and media personality who was the former Miss Korea 2022. She says that she has been popular since she was little, and she has an expressive, cute personality. She's also well known for looking similar to Blackpink's Jennie.

Instagram: @yoo__si