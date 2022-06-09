'Stranger Things' Season 4 Volume 2: Everything We Know

The first volume of Stranger Things season 4 has been out for two weeks, and we've just about recovered from that huge Vecna (opens in new tab) reveal which closed out the seven-episode run. Unfortunately, we also still have weeks to wait for the true finale of Season 4, during which we'll think obsess over the fates of our faves (opens in new tab) (including some new (opens in new tab) faces (opens in new tab)) and maybe rewatch the series from the beginning for Vecna Easter eggs if there's time.

That true finale, Volume 2 of season 4, arrives in July with two feature-length episodes that are promised to have the most epic scenes we've seen from Stranger Things so far. As the release date gets closer, the Duffer Brothers and other cast and crew members have dropped some hints of what's to come. Here's everything we know so far.

How did Season 4 Volume 1 end?

To keep it short: Two factions of the Hawkins gang have discovered Vecna's true identity, while the other two are trying to get back to to their hometown to help Eleven. Joyce and Murray have taken over the Russian prison and had a teary reunion with Hopper. Mike, Will, Jonathan, and Argylle got Susie to help them find Eleven's location, and are headed to Nevada to save her. Nancy, Steve, Robin, and Eddie found a gate out of the Upside Down, with the help of Dustin, Max, Lucas, and Erica, but while they're going through, Nancy falls under Vecna's spell due to her guilt over Barb's death.

Meanwhile Eleven, who's been re-living her memories to re-learn how to use her powers, learns that the kind orderly she's befriended is actually Henry Creel a.k.a. Number One, the origin of Dr. Brenner's experiments and his first test subject. They face off and Eleven sends One into the Upside Down, where he becomes Vecna. That's the last we see of El, who is still in the experiment at the time. (For anyone wondering about the timeline, these events apparently happened two years before the events of season 1, per the Duffers.)

When will Volume 2 be released?

Netflix will release the second part of season 4 on July 1 at midnight, only a month after the first volume's premiere. While any wait is long after that huge end reveal, volume 2 will come out pretty quick related to other shows on the streamer that have seasons split into two parts. For the final season of Ozark, fans had to wait three months between parts 1 and 2, so it's great that Stranger Things only has a month.

How long will Volume 2 be?

Volume 2 will have two new episodes to wrap up the season 4 storylines. Following the feature-length seventh episode (which came in at 1 hour, 39 minutes), episode 8, titled "Papa," will run around 1 hour, 25 minutes. The finale, titled "The Piggyback," will be a whopping 2 hours, 19 minutes, and will have a similar movie-sized scale to episode 7. In a TheWrap (opens in new tab) interview, Matt Duffer said, "Seven and nine in particular are movies. And nine is a long movie."

Does Volume 2 have a trailer?

Viewers who stuck around after episode 7's closing shot were rewarded with a surprise teaser for Volume 2 (which unfortunately isn't up yet on YouTube). The 30-second preview picks up immediately after Eleven sent One/Vecna into the Upside Down. "It is over, Eleven. You have freed me," the monster says in voiceover, with his present-day voice suggesting that he's saying this to Eleven outside of the experiment.

We also get flashes of future scenes, including Dr. Brenner looking at the cracks remaining from the closed portal (we'll probably spend some time with the sadistic scientist in "Papa"); Steve, Nancy, and Robin looking at one of Vecna's clocks in the Upside Down (suggesting that Robin went back through to break Nancy out of the villain's trance); and Dustin and Eddie decked out in makeshift armor.

As for Hopper, it looks like he, Joyce, and Murray will be stuck in Russian for a bit longer, where they stand in front of a dusty museum display with an Upside Down monster inside. They also find a bigger tank filled with what looks like the same sandy spirit that appeared when the Mind Flayer's consciousness left Will in season 2.

What have cast and crew said about Volume 2?

Members of the show's creative team have been building up hype for the second volume, promising that it'll continue the show's growth in scale over each episode release. Executive producer Shawn Levy told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) that "as great as Volume I is, Volume II is extraordinary."

Jamie Campbell Bower (opens in new tab), the actor behind Vecna, has also dropped some hints for the next season in his interviews, saying that we'll get more answers for Vecna's backstory and his motivations.

Bower told EW, "If you thought that it was as big as it could get, it's not. It goes further, visually, story-wise, and emotionally for all the characters. It really is quite an explosive climax, let's say. I know lots of people have used the word explosive and scope and scale, but I do mean that. We learn a lot more as an audience in these final two episodes, as well."

The actor also told the The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), "I think what you will see is more of the human aspect of Vecna. Let me say that much. And there’s a huge, great, cool thing—I need to keep my mouth closed!—but there’s a huge, great, cool thing you see as well! You still witness a bit more of an evolution—quite a bit more of an evolution, particularly for Vecna and Henry to Vecna."

However, not everything is going to get answered. When asked about some details in a Variety (opens in new tab) interview, specifically whether the Upside Down froze in time on the day Will was taken way back in the series premiere, the Duffer Brothers said we'll get some answers in volume 2, but not everything. "That is actually one of the few questions that we’ve raised this season that isn’t going to get answered in Volume 2," Matt Duffer told the outlet. "But that’s setting the stage for some big reveals in our final season."

Fans also need to prepare for some bad fates for some of the characters. Ross Duffer told Variety, "I don’t really want to say, but I would be concerned about the characters going into Volume 2, for sure. I hope that that is sort of the sense, because it is a darker season and the kids are no longer kids. So everybody is in danger. And there’s sort of an ominous feeling that things might not go well. Now, whether they do or not, you’ll have to watch."