Netflix's reality TV universe is growing, with its revival of the international franchise Temptation Island. Classic TV fans may remember that Temptation Island began in the U.S. in 2001, with previous seasons airing on Fox and USA Network. (Not to mention the numerous iterations airing abroad.) For the ninth season, which premiered on Netflix on March 12, 2025, longtime host Mark L. Walberg (no, not that one) returns to lead four unmarried couples through the ultimate test of temptation.

Over several weeks, each of these couples on the brink of separation split up into villas, populated by a dozen ultra-hot members of the opposite sex. During their time temporarily apart, each couple has to decide whether they'll come back together stronger than ever, or break up for good. The only knowledge they'll get of each other's activities will come from emotional bonfires, where the cast members see clips of what their significant others have been up to with the singles.

The men of Temptation Island at a bonfire. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Netflix fans will find this series' drama (and low-key psychological torture) similar to that of The Ultimatum, though the welcome addition of Walberg offers a sympathetic ear and advice. Is Temptation Island the streaming giant's next reality TV guilty pleasure? Will any of these couples reach "Montoya, por favor" levels of social media infamy? Below, read on to meet the vulnerable couples and sexy tempters populating Netflix's Temptation Island cast.

The Couples

Ashley and Grant

(Image credit: Tyler Golden/Netflix)

Ashley's Instagram: @_ashhmoore

Grant's Instagram: @grant_larsen_

Accountant Ashley, 28, and business owner and dad Grant, 28, have been on-again-off-again for a year and a half before coming on Temptation Island. After Grant cheated a month into their relationship, Ashley built up major trust issues that she's trying to overcome. As the series starts, Grant is determined to prove that he can now resist temptation, but his biggest fear is that Ashley will "speak of him poorly while on the island."

Alexa and Lino

(Image credit: Tyler Golden/Netflix)

Alexa's Instagram: @alexarsantamaria

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Lino's Instagram: @linomtroisi

Labor and delivery travel nurse Alexa, 28, and personal trainer Lino, 28, have been inseparable since their mutual gym crush turned into a relationship over three years ago. Though Alexa's ready to get engaged, Lino has reservations, including how Alexa is his first-ever serious relationship and he has uprooted his life several times for her. After a "rocky" start to their relationship, where Alexa dated other people when Lino thought they were exclusive, he also has to believe he isn't "second choice."

Shanté and Brion

(Image credit: Tyler Golden/Netflix)

Shanté's Instagram: @shantegloverr

Brion's Instagram: @briongwhitley

Pilates instructor Shanté, 29, and medical salesman Brion, 26, had instant chemistry when they met at church a year ago. However self-described "flirt" Brion briefly dumped Shanté for another woman, before "realizing the grass isn't greener on the other side." Shanté wants to see if the sexually adventurous Brion will take their relationship seriously in the face of temptation.

Tayler and Tyler

(Image credit: Tyler Golden/Netflix)

Tayler's Instagram: @christinatayler

Tyler's Instagram: @tylerbreshears

Personal trainer Tayler, 30, and model Tyler, 27, began dating four months after Tyler separated from his now ex-wife. Over two years later, Tayler is looking for economic and emotional security from her boyfriend, who has "fallen into temptation" in the past. Meanwhile, Tyler plans to "work on understanding [himself] better," having been in committed relationships back-to-back since he was 18.

The Tempters (Men)

Case

A post shared by Case Bruton (@basecruton) A photo posted by on

Age: 30

Occupation: Entrepreneur, former professional basketball player

Instagram: @basecruton

Chris

A post shared by Chris Kotselidis (@ckotselidis) A photo posted by on

Age: 29

Occupation: Model, supplement store sales

Instagram: @ckotselidis

Cody

A post shared by Cody Wright (@codywright3) A photo posted by on

Age: 31

Occupation: Residential construction project manager

Instagram: @codywright3

Dan

A post shared by Dan Hunter (@dan.hunter) A photo posted by on

Age: 36

Occupation: Director of tech sales

Previously On: NBC's The Courtship

Instagram: @dan.hunter

Danny

A post shared by Danny Spongberg (@danny_spongberg) A photo posted by on

Age: 23

Occupation: Solar sales

Instagram: @danny_spongberg

Erik

A post shared by Erik Thornally (@ethornally) A photo posted by on

Age: 28

Occupation: Candy company owner

Previously On: Prime Video's 60-Day Hustle

Instagram: @ethornally

Giovanni

A post shared by Giovanni Troini (@giova__t) A photo posted by on

Age: 29

Occupation: Digital marketing

Instagram: @giova__t

Hashim

A post shared by Hashim Moore (@hashimmoore_) A photo posted by on

Age: 30

Occupation: Director of sales

Background: A dual-sport Princeton grad and part-time model

Instagram: @hashimmoore_

Logan

A post shared by logan m paulsen (@logan.paulsen) A photo posted by on

Age: 23

Occupation: Solar sales

Instagram: @logan.paulsen

Max

A post shared by Max Collier (@maxcollier11) A photo posted by on

Age: 30

Occupation: Project manager

Instagram: @maxcollier11

Quentin

(Image credit: Tyler Golden/Netflix)

Age: 36

Occupation: Fitness trainer

Instagram: N/A

Yamen

A post shared by YAMEN TEMPTATION ISLAND (@yamensanders) A photo posted by on

Age: 30

Occupation: Entrepreneur and investor

Previously On: Love Island USA season 1

Instagram: @yamensanders

The Tempters (Women)

Alex

A post shared by Alex Zamora (@iamalexzamora) A photo posted by on

Age: 26

Occupation: Model and influencer

Tagline: "When it comes to temptation…you could say I’m a professional."

Instagram: @iamalexzamora

Amiah

A post shared by Amiah Brooks (@amiahkailee) A photo posted by on

Age: 24

Occupation: Influencer, content creator, jeweler

Instagram: @amiahkailee

Courtney

A post shared by Courtney K Randolph (@courtneykrandolph) A photo posted by on

Age: 27

Occupation: Model, TV personality, actress, entrepreneur

Previously On: Too Hot to Handle season 5

Instagram: @courtneykrandolph

Kay

A post shared by kay carlson (@kaygcarlson) A photo posted by on

Age: 26

Occupation: Fitness influencer

Instagram: @kaygcarlson

Melissa

A post shared by Melissa Florez (@melflorezz) A photo posted by on

Age: 26

Occupation: Nightlife hospitality

Instagram: @melflorezz

Mia

A post shared by Mia Jones (@_miaemani) A photo posted by on

Age: 27

Occupation: Dental assistant

Previously On: Max's FBoy Island season 2

Instagram: @_miaemani

Natalie

A post shared by Natalie Cruz (@natcruzzz) A photo posted by on

Age: 23

Occupation: Sales, model

Instagram: @natcruzzz

Nikki

A post shared by ✭ Nikki H ✭ (@nikkih2298) A photo posted by on

Age: 26

Occupation: Aesthetic dermatology

Instagram: @nikkih2298

Olivia Rae

A post shared by Olivia Rae (@imoliviarae) A photo posted by on

Age: 30

Occupation: Personal assistant

Tagline: "I didn’t come to find love—I came to steal yours."

Instagram: @imoliviarae

Olivia S.

A post shared by Olivia Sloan (@oliviaasloann) A photo posted by on

Age: 24

Occupation: Director of brands and special events

Instagram: @oliviaasloann

Reba

A post shared by Reba Old (@rebacorn) A photo posted by on

Age: 23

Occupation: Digital marketing

Instagram: @rebacorn

Reilly

A post shared by Reilly Brae Heizer (@brae_heizer) A photo posted by on

Age: 23

Occupation: Nanny, model

Instagram: @brae_heizer