Your Guide to Netflix's 'Temptation Island' Cast, From the Couples to the Tempters
Four pairs in relationships and two dozen sexy singles populate an island. What could go wrong?
Netflix's reality TV universe is growing, with its revival of the international franchise Temptation Island. Classic TV fans may remember that Temptation Island began in the U.S. in 2001, with previous seasons airing on Fox and USA Network. (Not to mention the numerous iterations airing abroad.) For the ninth season, which premiered on Netflix on March 12, 2025, longtime host Mark L. Walberg (no, not that one) returns to lead four unmarried couples through the ultimate test of temptation.
Over several weeks, each of these couples on the brink of separation split up into villas, populated by a dozen ultra-hot members of the opposite sex. During their time temporarily apart, each couple has to decide whether they'll come back together stronger than ever, or break up for good. The only knowledge they'll get of each other's activities will come from emotional bonfires, where the cast members see clips of what their significant others have been up to with the singles.
Netflix fans will find this series' drama (and low-key psychological torture) similar to that of The Ultimatum, though the welcome addition of Walberg offers a sympathetic ear and advice. Is Temptation Island the streaming giant's next reality TV guilty pleasure? Will any of these couples reach "Montoya, por favor" levels of social media infamy? Below, read on to meet the vulnerable couples and sexy tempters populating Netflix's Temptation Island cast.
The Couples
Ashley and Grant
Ashley's Instagram: @_ashhmoore
Grant's Instagram: @grant_larsen_
Accountant Ashley, 28, and business owner and dad Grant, 28, have been on-again-off-again for a year and a half before coming on Temptation Island. After Grant cheated a month into their relationship, Ashley built up major trust issues that she's trying to overcome. As the series starts, Grant is determined to prove that he can now resist temptation, but his biggest fear is that Ashley will "speak of him poorly while on the island."
Alexa and Lino
Alexa's Instagram: @alexarsantamaria
Lino's Instagram: @linomtroisi
Labor and delivery travel nurse Alexa, 28, and personal trainer Lino, 28, have been inseparable since their mutual gym crush turned into a relationship over three years ago. Though Alexa's ready to get engaged, Lino has reservations, including how Alexa is his first-ever serious relationship and he has uprooted his life several times for her. After a "rocky" start to their relationship, where Alexa dated other people when Lino thought they were exclusive, he also has to believe he isn't "second choice."
Shanté and Brion
Shanté's Instagram: @shantegloverr
Brion's Instagram: @briongwhitley
Pilates instructor Shanté, 29, and medical salesman Brion, 26, had instant chemistry when they met at church a year ago. However self-described "flirt" Brion briefly dumped Shanté for another woman, before "realizing the grass isn't greener on the other side." Shanté wants to see if the sexually adventurous Brion will take their relationship seriously in the face of temptation.
Tayler and Tyler
Tayler's Instagram: @christinatayler
Tyler's Instagram: @tylerbreshears
Personal trainer Tayler, 30, and model Tyler, 27, began dating four months after Tyler separated from his now ex-wife. Over two years later, Tayler is looking for economic and emotional security from her boyfriend, who has "fallen into temptation" in the past. Meanwhile, Tyler plans to "work on understanding [himself] better," having been in committed relationships back-to-back since he was 18.
The Tempters (Men)
Case
Age: 30
Occupation: Entrepreneur, former professional basketball player
Instagram: @basecruton
Chris
Age: 29
Occupation: Model, supplement store sales
Instagram: @ckotselidis
Cody
Age: 31
Occupation: Residential construction project manager
Instagram: @codywright3
Dan
Age: 36
Occupation: Director of tech sales
Previously On: NBC's The Courtship
Instagram: @dan.hunter
Danny
Age: 23
Occupation: Solar sales
Instagram: @danny_spongberg
Erik
Age: 28
Occupation: Candy company owner
Previously On: Prime Video's 60-Day Hustle
Instagram: @ethornally
Giovanni
Age: 29
Occupation: Digital marketing
Instagram: @giova__t
Hashim
Age: 30
Occupation: Director of sales
Background: A dual-sport Princeton grad and part-time model
Instagram: @hashimmoore_
Logan
Age: 23
Occupation: Solar sales
Instagram: @logan.paulsen
Max
Age: 30
Occupation: Project manager
Instagram: @maxcollier11
Quentin
Age: 36
Occupation: Fitness trainer
Instagram: N/A
Yamen
Age: 30
Occupation: Entrepreneur and investor
Previously On: Love Island USA season 1
Instagram: @yamensanders
The Tempters (Women)
Alex
Age: 26
Occupation: Model and influencer
Tagline: "When it comes to temptation…you could say I’m a professional."
Instagram: @iamalexzamora
Amiah
Age: 24
Occupation: Influencer, content creator, jeweler
Instagram: @amiahkailee
Courtney
Age: 27
Occupation: Model, TV personality, actress, entrepreneur
Previously On: Too Hot to Handle season 5
Instagram: @courtneykrandolph
Kay
Age: 26
Occupation: Fitness influencer
Instagram: @kaygcarlson
Melissa
Age: 26
Occupation: Nightlife hospitality
Instagram: @melflorezz
Mia
Age: 27
Occupation: Dental assistant
Previously On: Max's FBoy Island season 2
Instagram: @_miaemani
Natalie
Age: 23
Occupation: Sales, model
Instagram: @natcruzzz
Nikki
Age: 26
Occupation: Aesthetic dermatology
Instagram: @nikkih2298
Olivia Rae
Age: 30
Occupation: Personal assistant
Tagline: "I didn’t come to find love—I came to steal yours."
Instagram: @imoliviarae
Olivia S.
Age: 24
Occupation: Director of brands and special events
Instagram: @oliviaasloann
Reba
Age: 23
Occupation: Digital marketing
Instagram: @rebacorn
Reilly
Age: 23
Occupation: Nanny, model
Instagram: @brae_heizer
