Netflix's Australian Western drama Territory chronicles an intense succession battle in the world of cattle ranching. (Think Yellowstone or Succession with Aussie accents.) At the start of the six-episode series, Daniel Lawson, heir to the billion-dollar Marianna Station, mysteriously dies from a wild dingo attack on his family's cattle station, the largest in the world. Left to handle the fallout, his father Colin Lawson (Robert Taylor) must choose a new successor to run the family business, as rival cattle barons, billionaire miners, and Indigenous elders move in to stake their claim.

The six-episode must-watch TV series landed on Netflix on October 24 and quickly landed on the streaming giant's Top 10, with tons of viewers left wondering what's next for the series after a major cliffhanger. Below, read on to learn what we know about a possible Territory season 2 so far.

Has 'Territory' been renewed for season 2?

Netflix has not confirmed whether Territory will return for a second season. The streamer is likely waiting for a couple of weeks of viewership numbers to see whether to invest in another installment.

Patriarch Colin Lawson (Robert Taylor) and grandson Marshall Lawson (Sam Corlett) in Territory. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

When would 'Territory' season 2 come out?

After the series gets the go-ahead, Territory could return relatively quickly. According to Deadline, Territory (then using the working title Desert King) was first announced in August 2023 and began filming that September, before eventually arriving on Netflix in October 2024. Depending on whether the creative team already has ideas for the upcoming plot, season 2 could premiere in the first half of 2026.

Who in the 'Territory' cast would return for season 2?

Spoilers for the Territory season 2 finale ahead. Most members of the series' ensemble cast are likely to return for season 2, including Anna Torv (Emily Lawson), Michael Dorman (Graham Lawson), Robert Taylor (Colin Lawson), Sam Corlett (Marshall Lawson), Clarence Ryan (Nolan Brannock), Dan Wyllie (Hank Hodge), Sara Wiseman (Sandra Kirby), Joe Klocek (Lachie Kirby), Kylah Day (Sharnie), Tuuli Narkle (Keeley Redford), and Hamilton Morris (Uncle Bryce).

Unfortunately, not all the Territory crew made it out of season 1 alive. Emily and Graham's teenage daughter Susie died from a bull attack in episode 5, so actress Phillippa Northeast will not be back unless the series decides to include her via flashback. Meanwhile, Marshall's frenemy Rich and rival cattle rancher Campbell Miller died in the season 1 finale, so Sam Delich and Jay Ryan won't return for another installment either.

Uncle Bryce (Hamilton Morris) and Colin (Robert Taylor). (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

What would 'Territory' season 2 be about?

After six episodes of Emily Lawson doing everything she could to win control of Marianne Station for her family, Territory season 1 ends with patriarch Colin handing over control to Emily and her husband Graham, who are still reeling from the death of their daughter Susie. Colin's preferred heir, Marshall, left the Station because he does not want to become his grandfather one day, so Emily and Graham are the last possible heirs. There are still threats lurking, including Sandra's pledge to come back and resume her plans, but besides that, it seems that Emily has finally won. That is until Daniel's death comes back to bite her.

It turns out that, before his death, Daniel and Emily had co-conspired to make a deal to sell Marianne Station to Sandra. However, after a fight, Daniel turned on Emily and threatened to kick her and Graham out of the station. Emily shot at Daniel as he rode away, and ended up shooting his horse, which made Daniel fall and break his leg. She left him stranded in the outback, which is what led wild dingoes to find and kill him. Daniel's horse was left to wander the wilderness until it was found by a mysterious stranger, Elton.

Meanwhile, Elton and Emily made their own deal. In episode 4, the two agree that Elton would keep the truth of Daniel's death secret if Emily protected the sacred Indigenous land known as Sorry Place. However, in the season finale, Sandra bombs that land—so Territory season 1 ends with Elton walking up to the Lawson home with Daniel’s horse and dropping two bullet casings into Colin’s hand.

Emily (Anna Torv) and Marshall (Sam Corlett). (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

As hinted by that final shot of Emily's face, Territory season 2 will likely focus on a full-out war between Emily and Colin, unless she can convince him that someone else would have wanted Daniel dead. Emily's been an antihero throughout this series and season 2 could see her on the outs with the Lawson family as she tries to go after Marianne Station without any noble bent to her ambition, now that Susie's gone. The other big lingering question is what Marshall saw in Colin's second safe that he was willing to die for, and whether that could become a chess piece to either take Colin down completely or bring Marshall back to the game as a possible heir.