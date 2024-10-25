Calling all Succession fans, Netflix's new Australian series Territory is here to fill the Kendall Roy-shaped hole in your heart. The six-episode drama, which has been compared to the HBO hit and the similarly dramatic Yellowstone, takes place on Marianne Station, the (fictional) largest cattle station in Australia and a billion-dollar empire led by the Lawson family. After heir Daniel Lawson (Jake Ryan) mysteriously dies, patriarch Colin Lawson—who can somehow be worse than Logan Roy—must choose a new successor among his dysfunctional family, while also fending off several business rivals plotting to swoop in and take the land for themselves.

Not only does this must-watch series live up to its nickname of "the Australian Succession," it also introduces viewers to a new cast of Australian and New Zealand-born actors set to become international stars. Read on to meet the talented cast of Territory.

Anna Torv as Emily Lawson

Emily Lawson, née Hodge, married into the infamous Lawson family, and after nearly two decades, she's now the undersung force that keeps Marianne Station running. However, her father-in-law Colin has never trusted her because she comes from the Hodge family, who has a history of stealing cattle from the station. Still, the ambitious rancher is determined to ensure her family is protected during the succession conflict.

Anna Torv is an Australian actress best known for starring as FBI agent Olivia Dunham on the cult-hit Fox series Fringe. She started her career with several recurring roles in her home country, including the soapy young-adult drama The Secret Life of Us. Since then, she has starred in shows including Netflix's beloved thriller series from David Fincher, Mindhunter, HBO's The Last of US, and Australian series Secret City and The Newsreader.

Michael Dorman as Graham Lawson

Graham Lawson is the eldest son of the Lawson family, but he did not inherit Marianne Station due to his struggles with alcoholism (and maybe because he married a Hodge). Though he desperately wants to take over the family legacy, his father shows him no respect, leaving Graham in a loop of self-hatred.

Michael Dorman is a New Zealand-born actor best known for his role as NASA astronaut Gordo Stevens in the first two seasons of Apple TV+'s For All Mankind. The half-Māori actor made his acting debut on The Secret Life of Us in 2002 and went on to star in Australian shows and films until he made his way to the States, with the help of his mentor Russell Crowe. Dorman has also starred in the Prime Video dramedy Patriot, the 2020 horror film The Invisible Man, and Netflix's One Piece.

Robert Taylor as Colin Lawson

Colin Lawson is the surly, tyrannical, probably misogynist head of the Lawson family. After his favorite son Daniel tragically dies, he takes back control of Marianne Station and attempts to keep it in the family as rival cattle ranchers and mining tycoons circle the property like vultures. Will he become the Lawson who lost Marianne Station, or make it out of the succession conflict unscathed?

Robert Taylor is a celebrated Australian actor best known stateside for projects including the Netflix crime drama Longmire and one of the Agents in 1999's The Matrix, his breakout U.S. role. His other notable credits include 2015's Focus, 2017's Kong: Skull Island, 2018's The Meg, and the period drama The Newsreader, which he starred in alongside Anna Torv.

Sam Corlett as Marshall Lawson

Marshall Lawson, son of Graham and grandson of Colin, faced tragedy at the age of 5 when his mother died in a car accident. In the aftermath, he became emotionally estranged from his dad, who began struggling with alcohol abuse, and the distance grew when Graham married Emily and they had their daughter Susie. Marshall left home when he was old enough and has been traveling around Australia doing odd jobs until he returns home for his uncle's funeral.

Sam Corlett, 28, grew up in New South Wales, Australia, and worked as a professional model before pivoting to acting. He made his major acting debut with the role of Caliban, Prince of Hell, in Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and went on to star as Leif Erikson in Netflix's Vikings: Valhalla. His other credits include short films like 2020's The Dry and 2024's He Ain't Heavy.

Philippa Northeast as Susie Lawson

Emily and Graham's teenage daughter Susie is determined to become a successful grazier, or station owner. She's also a bit impatient; she arrives home for her uncle's funeral with the news that she's dropped out of agricultural college and wants to start learning the ropes immediately. Will her determination break through her grandfather's antiquated search for a male heir?

Philippa Northeast, 30, is a Melbourne-born actress who made her TV debut on the legendary Australian soap opera Home and Away. In addition to Territory, she has appeared in projects including the 2019 comedy movie Stand Up for Sunny and the second season of The Newsreader. Next, she's set to co-star alongside Leighton Meester, Luke Cook, and Devon Terrell in the CW procedural Good Cop/Bad Cop.

Clarence Ryan as Nolan Brannock

Nolan Brannock, a cattleman and station owner who gets caught up in the succession battle, is played by Clarence Ryan. He is an Indigenous actor who made his industry debut when he was 14-years-old. He has appeared in several stage and screen roles in his native country and has been nominated for an AACTA Award (the Australian equivalent of the Oscars and Emmys). Stateside, he's best known for playing the mechanic Black Thumb in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Jay Ryan as Campbell Miller

Campbell Miller, above left, is a cattle baron who also has his eye on Marianne Station, and he'll ally with, or double-cross, anyone he needs to get it. He also has a romantic history with Emily from when she was a Hodge.

Jay Ryan was born in Auckland, New Zealand, and moved to Australia at 19, where he landed a recurring role on the long-running soap opera Neighbours. Since starring in the soap from 2002 to 2005, he has appeared in acclaimed projects including the New Zealand show Go Girls, the acclaimed drama Top of the Lake, The CW's Beauty and the Beast, the Canadian show Mary Kills People, and 2019's It Chapter Two.

Sara Wiseman as Sandra Kirby

Sara Wiseman is a billionaire mining magnate who's blatantly anti-Lawson and jumps into the successor confusion to try to take over the land herself. She's played by Sandra Kirby, an award-winning Kiwi actress who has starred in dozens of projects across New Zealand and Australia. Her most notable works include the Australian series A Place to Call Home, the New Zealand dark comedy Creamerie (which also starred Jay Ryan), Peacock's teen series One of Us Is Lying, and 2024's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

Joe Klocek as Lachie Kirby

Sandra's son Lachie Kirby is being trained to help his mother in the family business, but things get complicated when he begins to fall for Susie Lawson. Lachie is played by Joe Klocek, a familiar face to romantasy fans thanks to his role as Fitz on Prime Video's My Lady Jane. The 29-year-old stage and screen actor has also appeared in the Australian shows Neighbours and Nowhere Boys, and the films Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales and Children of the Corn.

Sam Delich as Rich Petrakis

Rich Petrakis is Marshall's best friend and partner-in-crime who isn't afraid to get into sketchy situations to make a quick buck. However, it's unclear whether he sees Marshall as an equal or a lapdog. Sam Delich is an Australian actor who has previously appeared in Home and Away, the FX series Mr. Inbetween, and the Netflix sci-fi film Spiderhead.

Kylah Day as Sharnie Kennedy

Kylah Day plays Sharnie Kennedy, Marshall's other bestie and Rich's girlfriend. Day, 26, is an Indigenous Australian actress and model who has previously appeared in the Australian shows Itch and Scrublands.