The Cast of 'The Circle' Season 4: Your Guide

Netflix's hit reality show The Circle has returned for a new season, with a stacked cast of players competing to be the most popular person in the show's closed social media channel. This time around, the competitors in the Circle's isolated apartments all come with some sort of social media experience, from content creators with millions of followers to a familiar face that's been seen on the show before.

In case you haven't caught up since the season premiered on May 4, there's already been a big surprise. The first episodes of this season saw Spice Girls Mel B and Emma Bunton dropping into the show as catfish with a specific mission to go undetected among the cast. The May 11 drop shows that the pop stars were successful, increasing this season's prize money to $150,000, which will go to one lucky winner.

Below, meet all the players from The Circle season 4.

Frank

28-year-old Frank Grimsley works as a school social worker by day, and a body-positive content creator in his free time. He has an Instagram worthy of the show's first Top Influencer, filled with fashion shots and snaps from trips around the world. The licensed therapist also has a great sense of humor, even sharing his class's reaction to him appearing on TV.

Instagram: @franknthecity

Yu Ling

24-year-old Yu Ling Wu brings her bright, bold personality and fashion sense to the Circle, as well as her work experience in marketing. The San Francisco native now works in New York as a self employed social media and brand marketing consultant, and she also shares stunning makeup looks on her Instagram and YouTube channel. She even landed a big influencer deal before the show, as a Savage x Fenty ambassador.

Instagram: @yulingwu

Crissa

31-year-old Crissa Jackson is playing as herself in the Circle, but she is keeping her IRL social media reach secret. The basketball pro was the 13th woman to play for the Harlem Globetrotters, under the nickname Ace, and she now has over 13 million followers on Tik Tok, where she still displays her basketball skills. She's also an actress, model, and comedian who runs a popular joint YouTube channel with her wife, Alexis Bianca.

Instagram: @crissa_ace

John a.k.a. Carol

24-year-old John Franklin has a whole career in social media as a content creator, and brings all of that experience to playing the first Circle catfish revealed this season. The proud New Jersey native is playing his own mother Carol, with a game plan to gain all of the players' trust as #MommaCarol. IRL, he's also a comedian and musician.

Instagram: @_johnfranklin__

Alyssa

27-year-old Alyssa Ljubicich is all about sex positivity, both in her work as an assistant to sex therapist Dolly Josette and in the Circle. The strategic player is also the social media advisor for Josette’s brand Pleasure Muse, and per her LinkedIn, she also worked as an advisor for Lance Bass' production company. Her time at the company even lined up with Bass' assistant Lisa Delcampo's time on The Circle season 2.

Instagram: @alyssaljub

Bru

25-year-old Josh Brubaker, a.k.a Bru, is a radio host specializing in country music, and has interviewed stars including Ed Sheeran and Carrie Underwood. The Detroit native also has a Tik Tok with over four million followers that even got him recognized by another player (who couldn't spill the beans for his own reasons). On his Instagram he mostly shares pics from the events he attends for work (including Oscar parties) and his adventures with his girlfriend Anna Star.

Instagram: @bruontheradio

Parker a.k.a. Paul

21-year-old Parker Abbott is a self-described party girl who hides her personalty in the Circle, catfishing as a version of her own dad, Paul. The college student from Miami changes his job from a real estate developer to a marriage therapist, admitting that she doesn't really know what a developer does. She also has connections to celebs in real life; the real Paul is "actively involved" with The Caitlyn Jenner Foundation her first-ever Instagram post was a pic with Kylie Jenner.

Instagram: @parkerabbott

Rachel

29-year-old Rachel Evans has one of the coolest jobs to hit the Circle, where she's also gained some reality TV experience. The Houston, TX, resident is a paranormal researcher and a regular commentator on the Travel Channel’s investigation series Paranormal Caught on Camera. She also runs social media for the comedy YouTube channel Smosh, which should help her Circle game.

Instagram: @rachelsamevans

Alex a.k.a. Nathan

28-year-old Alex Brizard is the season's catfish strategist, and like others this season he has tons of experience in social media. The commercial banker from Scottsdale and self-described "Reality TV Fanboy turned Reality TV Player" spends his free time co-hosting the podcast Two Dudes Watch Cartoons, live-streaming Pokémon games on Twitch. He's playing as Nathan, a 22-year-old frat bro designed to be non-threatening.

Instagram: @awildbriz

Eversen

Late cast addition Eversen Bevelle brings years of experience in entertaining to the Circle. The entertainment host works as a Cruise Director with Carnival Cruises, where he's in charge of shows, activities, and making sure the cruise guests enjoy themselves. He's also a singer and a fitness buff, with tons of workout pics on his Instagram.

Instagram: @reverend_dr_e

Trevor a.k.a. Imani

35-year-old Trevor St. Agathe comes into The Circle with an advantage: he's already won the whole game, in a way. The strength and conditioning coach is none other than season 2 winner Delessa St. Agathe's husband. Since he can't come in as himself, the father of two plays as Imani, using Delessa's friends photos and creating a new personality and backstory.

Instagram: @trev_saint