HBO's latest word-of-mouth hit is a dystopian zombie thriller that absolutely lives up to the hype. Based on the acclaimed game franchise of the same name, The Last of Us takes place in an alternate present where civilization ended 20 years prior, following the outbreak of a mutated fungus that infects the brain of humans and transforms them into ravaging monsters that pass the infection through bites. In a new world of harsh military regimes and freedom fighters, unlikely pair Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) embark on a cross-country odyssey, seeking out the first real possibility of a cure since the pandemic stopped the world.

Helmed by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and the original game's creator Neil Druckmann, the new series has already become a can't-miss series after only three episodes, with both game fans and new viewers praising the horrifying tale led by an all-star cast. Among the familiar faces are two Game of Thrones (opens in new tab) alums, an HBO favorite, and a Yellowjackets (opens in new tab) star. Read on to meet the cast of The Last of Us.

The Outbreak (Austin)

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Before the cordyceps outbreak, Joel was a contractor living in Texas with his daughter Sarah. Twenty years later, he lives in the Boston QZ (quarantine zone) and works as a smuggler, where he encounters a chance to save the world from the zombie-like plague.

Pascal worked in television for years before he became world-famous through his breakout role as Prince Oberyn Martell on the fourth season of Game of Thrones. In addition to The Last of Us, he also plays the titular role in the Disney+ Star Wars show The Mandolorian.

Nico Parker as Sarah

At the time of the outbreak, Joel lives with his 14-year-old daughter Sarah, who's played by Parker, daughter of Westworld actress Thandie Newton. The 18-year-old has previously starred in Disney's live-action remake of Dumbo, the HBO miniseries The Third Day, and the 2021 movie Reminiscence (where she appeared alongside Newton).

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

Joel's younger brother Tommy survived the outbreak with him, and 20 years later they live in separate places. When Tommy doesn't get in contact for a while, Joel decides to leave the Boston QZ to go find him. Tommy's played by Luna, a longtime film and TV actor who previously appeared on the second season of HBO's True Detective, as well as Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the 2019 film Terminator: Dark Fate.

The QVC (Boston)

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Ellie is a 14-year-old orphan who hasn't know anything but the current dystopian, FEDRA-led society. After surviving an attack, the defiant preteen learns that she's immune to the Cordyceps brain infection, and may be the only hope for a cure.

Ramsey, who is gender fluid, is a 19-year-old actor whose first role is also their most well-known, as young badass Lyanna Mormont on Game of Thrones. They've appeared in several films and shows since their breakout role, including starring in the 2022 period film Catherine Called Birdy, and guest-starring in the HBO epic His Dark Materials.

Anna Torv as Tess

Tess is a hardened smuggler and Joel's business partner who sets out with him to find Tommy, which eventually leads the duo to Ellie. She's played by Torv, an Australian actress who's best known for starring in the sci-fi series Fringe. Torv also appeared in the Netflix series Mindhunter and the 2021 Australian show The Newsreader.

Merle Dandridge as Marlene

Marlene (pictured left) is the leader of the Fireflies, a resistance movement fighting for freedom against FEDRA's oppressive military regime. When she discovers Ellie's immunity, she dedicates her life to keeping her alive so scientists can research a possible cure.

Dandridge appears in the live-action series playing the same role that she voiced in the original game franchise. The actress is a familiar face to TV fans, as she's appeared in shows including Sons of Anarchy, Star-Crossed, Greenleaf, The Flight Attendant, and Station 19.

Bill's Compound (Massachusetts)

Nick Offerman as Bill

Bill is a survivalist who was already set up for the apocalypse when the outbreak happened. He lived alone in his self-made quarantine zone for years until he encountered another survivor. He's also friends with Joel and Tess.

Offerman is best known for playing the lovable curmudgeon Ron Swanson on the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. In addition to Parks and Rec, the actor has appeared in countless beloved shows and films, including Gilmore Girls, 21 Jump Street, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Will & Grace, and Bob's Burgers.

Murray Bartlett as Frank

Frank was headed to the Boston QZ when he fell into one of Bill's traps. Though the pair are only mentioned briefly in the game, the series builds out their epic love story.

Bartlett has been appearing on HBO shows for decades, including a guest spot on Sex and the City, a starring role in the dramedy Looking, and an Emmy-winning run as Armond on Season 1 of The White Lotus. The actor also starred on the soap opera The Guiding Light for 257 episodes, and he recently appeared in the Hulu biopic Welcome to Chippendales.

Kansas City

Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen

The Yellowjackets star will play Kathleen, the ruthless leader of a revolutionary movement in Kansas City. (We'll know more once her highly-secretive character makes her debut in Episode 4.) New Zealand-native Lynskey made her debut in the 1994 film Heavenly Creatures, and has appeared in shows and films including Two and a Half Men, Up in the Air, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Togetherness, Castle Rock, and Don't Look Up.