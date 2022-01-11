'Yellowjackets' Season 2: Everything We Know

It's safe to say that Yellowjackets has taken over the internet. The hit thriller series has spawned a devoted fanbase over the course of its wild first season, with Reddit threads and discords full of theories. It's also one of the best new shows of the year, re-introducing our favorite '90s actresses through a show that has everything: survival scenes, psychological drama, explorations of teen girlhood, and a perfect punk soundtrack.

For anyone who hasn't grabbed a Showtime free trial, Yellowjackets follows a high school soccer team whose plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness on the way to Nationals. Through two timelines, we see the immediate aftermath of the crash, as the teens survive for 19 months in the wilderness, and the survivors' lives 25 years later, as they continue to grapple from the trauma.

Yellowjackets' wild first season is almost over, with the finale airing this Sunday. For fans whose theories may go past this season, Showtime has already green-lit another set of episodes. Here's everything we know about season 2 so far.

Has 'Yellowjackets' been renewed for a second season?

Luckily, Showtime didn't keep us waiting on news of a renewal. Thanks to the show's growing fanbase (and the 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating), Yellowjackets was renewed last month, in the middle of its first season. Upon the announcement, Showtime’s President of Entertainment Gary Levine told Deadline that the thriller is one of the network's biggest hits.

“It was our second biggest series debut ever on streaming, and it’s grown each week on streaming by double digit percentages," he told the outlet. "In terms of acclaim, in terms of buzz—no pun intended—and in terms of hard numbers, this show has just exploded. For it to be embraced as quickly and as deeply as it was by both audiences and critics alike, that’s a little like catching lightning in a bottle—you can never anticipate that but boy, it’s awfully sweet when it rarely happens.”

When will 'Yellowjackets' season 2 come out?

Thanks in part to all the buzz, Showtime is starting pre-production for Season 2 very soon, with Levine telling Deadline that the writer's room will begin work this month.

“We have not heard the pitch for season two, the writers room has not even come together yet, they are going to come together in January,” he said. “I’m sure Ashley, Bart and Jonathan have some loose ideas but they hadn’t fleshed out their ideas and they certainly haven’t conveyed them to us.”

As for the trajectory of the show, creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson told The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast. that they pitched Yellowjackets as a five-season show before they even got the initial green-light. They also discussed one of the show's influences, the William Golding novel Lord of the Flies.

"Lord of the Flies is about how socialization falls away and how society is a facade. We thought, who is more socialized than women? As girls, you learn early on how to make people like you and what the social hierarchies are," Lyle explained. "It’s a more interesting way of having things fall away. The mask is even thicker. It’s a more layered amount of preconceived notions of how to behave and act."

Which characters will return for 'Yellowjackets' season 2?

One of the best things about Yellowjackets is that we have literally no idea what will happen from minute to minute. The story is set up so that the details of the team and the survivors are revealed bit by bit in each timeline. We expect Season 2 to keep up the surprises, which also means that any speculation for new episodes is hard to guess. Will they continue with the dual storylines? Will new survivors pop up? Will anything supernatural start occuring in the present-day timeline?

This also means that it's hard to tell who in the cast will return for season 2. Assuming the dual storylines keep up, it's highly likely that the adult and teen versions of Shauna, Taissa, Natalie, and Misty will return (and we'd be devestated if they didn't. As for everyone else, it mostly depends on who survives this Sunday's season 1 finale.

What will 'Yellowjackets' season 2 be about?

Most of our burning questions and fan theories will probably live on past the upcoming season 1 finale. Lyle warned viewers in an E! News Interview that we won't have all the answers this season, though some will be answered.

"When we were formulating and developing the idea we always saw this as a multi-season story and our goal in the first season is to very much answer certain questions, because I personally get very irritated with shows that drag everything on forever and don't give you any answers," Lyle said. "So, we wanted to answers some questions and ask some new ones, so that is hopefully what we accomplished over the course of this season."

As of the penultimate episode of season 1, the teens are nowhere near escaping the wilderness, with winter coming soon and their last attempt going up in flames. We also don't know how close the girls are to the show's opening scene, and seeing how they might have spent two winters in the wild, they may not go full cannibal for a minute. Considering that, our theories of who survived besides our main quartet may just have time to fester in between seasons.

The answers that will hopefully come to light in the finale all involve the present storyline. We still don't know who Adam is, nor the full story of Jeff's blackmail plot. There's also a lot unanswered around Jessica Roberts, the reporter/PI Misty has chained up in her basement. We can't imagine it'll end well once the rest of the Yellowjackets find out that Taissa hired her to dig in to them (if Misty lets her walk free at all).