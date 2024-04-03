Fans of feel-good friendship shows and laugh-out-loud comedies know that The Sex Lives of College Girls is a must-watch. Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the Max series follows four suitemates attending a New England college, as they navigate academics, campus politics, new friendships, and busy sex lives. Season 2 arrived in November 2022 to critical acclaim, with Max green-lighting season 3 before the finale even aired.

Fast forward several months, and both the dual Hollywood strikes and the surprising departure of a lead actor had fans speculating on the comedy's future. Read on for everything we know about The Sex Lives of College Girls so far, including when it could return.

Which of the cast will return for 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' season 3?

When the season 3 renewal was announced in December 2022, it seemed that the show's four stars—Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott—were guaranteed to return for another season. But in June 2023, Deadline reported that Rapp had decided to leave the show; she's still set to appear in a handful of season 3 episodes to wrap up Leighton Murray's arc. Rapp later also confirmed the news on Instagram.

"College Girls moved me out to L.A. and introduced me to some of my favorite people. Two and a half years later — it’s given me y’all and this community,” she wrote. “A lot of queer work gets belittled — but playing Leighton has changed my life. I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her. I hope she gave y’all a little bit of that too. She’s such a tiny part of representation but even the tiny parts count. I wouldn’t be half the person I am without her and y’all. I love that bitch more than you know. I’m so excited for this season and I can’t wait for you to see what we have coming for her and the girls.”

Now that season 3 is on the horizon, Max has confirmed which series regulars will return for the new installment: Pauline Chalamet (Kimberly Finkle), Alyah Chanelle Scott (Whitney Chase), Amrit Kaur (Bela Malhotra), Christopher Meyer (Canaan Greene), Ilia Isorelys Paulino (Lila Flores), and Renika Williams (Willow).

Which new cast members are joining 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' season 3?

On April 2, 2024, Deadline reported that Essex College will welcome a transfer student in season 3. Gracie Lawrence has joined the show's cast and will play new arrival Kacey. She is best known for co-fronting the soul-pop band Lawrence alongside her brother Clyde. On the acting side, she's also previously appeared in the Netflix film Moxie, and the TV shows Billions, One Dollar, and Younger.

When will 'The Sex Lives of College Girls' season 3 come out?

While Max hasn't officially announced a premiere date, it seems that the streamer is planning to air season 3 sometime in 2024. SLOCG was even included in the streamer's December 2023 sizzle reel, titled 'The One to Watch in 2024.' As for filming news, Ilia Isorelys Paulino revealed in an X/Twitter post that filming on the season 3 premiere began last February.

Both seasons 1 and 2 of SLOCG had their premieres in November (of 2021 and 2022, respectively), so we could see the show's return this winter.