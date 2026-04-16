Though many know her primarily as the author of The Handmaid’s Tale, the 1985 instant classic is only one of Margaret Atwood’s seemingly endless list of published works, many of which have garnered prestigious literary awards and nominations. To date, she’s churned out 17 novels—plus another, Scribbler Moon, that’s set to be published in 2114 as part of a global project—as well as nine short fiction collections, more than 20 poetry collections, several children’s books, and quite a few nonfiction works, too, including her 2025 “memoir of sorts,” Book of Lives.

If that’s not enough of Atwood’s writing for you, she joined Substack in 2022 and has sent out periodic updates and musings in newsletter form ever since. Her body of work has also influenced countless other writers, meaning there’s even more Atwood-inspired writing to add to your shelves—like 2016’s The Power, a must-read from one of the prolific author’s mentees, Naomi Alderman.

Key to Atwood's decades-long position as a beloved and acclaimed author are several qualities. Not only do many of her stories feature imaginative, fast-moving plots, but they're often set in dystopian, near-future worlds that look uncomfortably similar to our own. She also has a signature darkly funny voice and, of course, focuses on themes of feminism, power struggles, gender dynamics, and identity.

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With so many published works, it can be difficult to know where to start with Atwood’s books. Though you really can’t go wrong with any of them, we’ve rounded up 10 of her best and most beloved novels here to guide you on your journey into the Atwood-verse. Read on for the best books by Margaret Atwood, ranked.

Margaret Atwood's 10 Best Novels, Ranked

What is Margaret Atwood's most famous book?

Far and away, Margaret Atwood’s most famous book is The Handmaid’s Tale, which arrived in 1985 and earned the author several major awards and nominations, including her first time on the Booker Prize shortlist.

Atwood’s story of Gilead, a near-future version of the U.S. operating under a suffocating patriarchy, has been adapted several times: There's a 1990 film starring Natasha Richardson, an Emmy-winning Hulu series, which ran for six seasons from 2017 to 2025 and starred Elisabeth Moss, and even an opera and a ballet. It also sparked a long-awaited follow-up novel from the author, 2019’s The Testaments, which is now the subject of its own Hulu series starring Chase Infiniti.

How to read Margaret Atwood's novels in order

For the most part, Margaret Atwood’s 17 published novels can be read in any order. That said, she has written a couple of series. For one, 1985’s The Handmaid’s Tale was followed nearly 35 years later by a sequel, The Testaments, so they should ideally be read in that order. And Atwood’s MaddAddam trilogy is equally beloved: It goes Oryx and Crake, The Year of the Flood, then MaddAddam.

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Other than that, the world is really your oyster when getting into Atwood’s work, although the common consensus would likely be to start with The Handmaid’s Tale. Then, once you have a taste for her specific brand of sharply written fiction—predominantly of the feminist and speculative varieties—you can delve deeper into her bibliography, from the post-apocalyptic world of the MaddAddam trilogy to her retellings of classic works, a la The Penelopiad and Hag-Seed, which take on the Odyssey and The Tempest, respectively.

If you want to get to know Atwood’s work by following her evolution as a writer over time, here are all 17 of her novels in order of publication date:

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From #Booktok favorites to acclaimed best-selling authors , we regularly rank just about any book you can imagine. Beach reads ? We’ve done our homework. Smutty STEM novels ? We've got them covered, too. We’re methodical in our methods: combing through real-life reviews, seeing what fans are saying on Reddit, TikTok, and GoodReads, and, of course, actually reading the books. We simply love to read and keep up with what's trending in the book world—so you can focus on more important things, like devouring every single precious word.