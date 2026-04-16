The Best Margaret Atwood Books, Ranked—From 'The Handmaid's Tale' to 'Alias Grace'
The beloved, feminist author has many books worth reading, beyond her bestsellers set in Gilead.
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Though many know her primarily as the author of The Handmaid’s Tale, the 1985 instant classic is only one of Margaret Atwood’s seemingly endless list of published works, many of which have garnered prestigious literary awards and nominations. To date, she’s churned out 17 novels—plus another, Scribbler Moon, that’s set to be published in 2114 as part of a global project—as well as nine short fiction collections, more than 20 poetry collections, several children’s books, and quite a few nonfiction works, too, including her 2025 “memoir of sorts,” Book of Lives.
If that’s not enough of Atwood’s writing for you, she joined Substack in 2022 and has sent out periodic updates and musings in newsletter form ever since. Her body of work has also influenced countless other writers, meaning there’s even more Atwood-inspired writing to add to your shelves—like 2016’s The Power, a must-read from one of the prolific author’s mentees, Naomi Alderman.
Key to Atwood's decades-long position as a beloved and acclaimed author are several qualities. Not only do many of her stories feature imaginative, fast-moving plots, but they're often set in dystopian, near-future worlds that look uncomfortably similar to our own. She also has a signature darkly funny voice and, of course, focuses on themes of feminism, power struggles, gender dynamics, and identity.Article continues below
With so many published works, it can be difficult to know where to start with Atwood’s books. Though you really can’t go wrong with any of them, we’ve rounded up 10 of her best and most beloved novels here to guide you on your journey into the Atwood-verse. Read on for the best books by Margaret Atwood, ranked.
Margaret Atwood's 10 Best Novels, Ranked
Atwood fans have mixed opinions on this novel, and specifically its somewhat chaotic ending—but it’s still very much worth a read, if only to add your own opinion to the conversation. Set in one of Atwood’s signature near-future dystopias, this one features a social experiment in which law-abiding citizens and criminals go 50-50 on a stable suburban life, taking turns living either in a home or a prison every other month. In turn, the concept allows for a fascinating exploration of how humanity persists even in the bleakest, most desperate circumstances.
This unputdownable novel delves into both the complex bonds of female friendship and the push-and-pull of power between men and women. As the book goes on, a trio of friends brought together after another woman, Zenia, stole each of their partners, tell the stories of their interactions with Zenia, peeling back layers of deception and attempting to unravel the true intent of Zenia’s seeming betrayals.
One of Atwood’s earliest works, Lady Oracle is both hilarious and surprisingly intense in its look at the lies we tell ourselves and others to craft an identity. It follows Joan, a woman whose many lives—as a romance writer, a mistress to powerful men, and a devoted wife—all threaten to come crashing down after she achieves sudden literary fame.
More than three decades after The Handmaid’s Tale took the world by storm, Atwood finally followed it up with a sequel in 2019 that ultimately earned her a second Booker Prize and was brought to life as a Hulu series starting in 2026. The Testaments takes place 15 years after the events of its predecessor, switching between a trio of women’s perspectives to trace a thorough history of the patriarchal theocracy of Gilead.
Feminist retellings of ancient myths have become a popular subgenre in recent years, and Atwood, of course, was ahead of the curve with this 2005 entry in the canon. It tells Penelope’s side of The Odyssey, from her early family life through her husband Odysseus’s long absence on his famous journey, with interludes from a chorus made up of the 12 maids whom Odysseus ordered to be killed upon his return.
Yet another of Atwood’s works to be adapted for the screen, Alias Grace was turned into a Netflix miniseries in 2017. The novel and show offer a fictionalized version of the late 19th-century murders of a Canadian man and his housekeeper, for which two of the house’s servants—including the titular character Grace Marks—were convicted.
Widely considered Atwood’s most autobiographical work, this 1988 novel is another profound exploration of girlhood, female friendship, and the lifelong construction of one’s identity. In it, an artist looks back on her life, tracing how her sometimes-loving, sometimes-vicious, and always-intense interactions with three childhood friends still impact her adult life.
The first entry in the MaddAddam trilogy, Oryx and Crake introduces a post-apocalyptic world in which a main character known as Snowman lives among humanlike creatures called Crakers. Throughout a series of flashbacks, Snowman revisits his upbringing and early adulthood in a world of societal decay and the role he and a friend named Crake played in accelerating the decline.
Atwood earned her first Booker Prize, among several other prestigious awards, for this 2000 novel. It’s narrated by a woman named Iris as she looks back on her sister Laura's death and other major events of her life in the mid-20th century. Also a novel within a novel, Iris's story is interspersed with excerpts from a book attributed to Laura and telling the story of a scandalous affair—all of which culminate in a shocking final act.
It’ll likely come as no surprise that Atwood’s best-known book is also her best. The Handmaid’s Tale plunges readers into the insidious world of Gilead, a version of the U.S. that has been taken over by a theocracy run solely by men, with women largely banned from working outside the home, reading or writing, and having any agency whatsoever. It’s disturbing and horrific, but also a little too uncomfortably close to our real world—perhaps explaining why so many readers are still drawn to the expertly crafted novel more than 40 years after its release.
What is Margaret Atwood's most famous book?
Far and away, Margaret Atwood’s most famous book is The Handmaid’s Tale, which arrived in 1985 and earned the author several major awards and nominations, including her first time on the Booker Prize shortlist.
Atwood’s story of Gilead, a near-future version of the U.S. operating under a suffocating patriarchy, has been adapted several times: There's a 1990 film starring Natasha Richardson, an Emmy-winning Hulu series, which ran for six seasons from 2017 to 2025 and starred Elisabeth Moss, and even an opera and a ballet. It also sparked a long-awaited follow-up novel from the author, 2019’s The Testaments, which is now the subject of its own Hulu series starring Chase Infiniti.
How to read Margaret Atwood's novels in order
For the most part, Margaret Atwood’s 17 published novels can be read in any order. That said, she has written a couple of series. For one, 1985’s The Handmaid’s Tale was followed nearly 35 years later by a sequel, The Testaments, so they should ideally be read in that order. And Atwood’s MaddAddam trilogy is equally beloved: It goes Oryx and Crake, The Year of the Flood, then MaddAddam.
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Other than that, the world is really your oyster when getting into Atwood’s work, although the common consensus would likely be to start with The Handmaid’s Tale. Then, once you have a taste for her specific brand of sharply written fiction—predominantly of the feminist and speculative varieties—you can delve deeper into her bibliography, from the post-apocalyptic world of the MaddAddam trilogy to her retellings of classic works, a la The Penelopiad and Hag-Seed, which take on the Odyssey and The Tempest, respectively.
If you want to get to know Atwood’s work by following her evolution as a writer over time, here are all 17 of her novels in order of publication date:
- 1. The Edible Woman (1969)
- 2. Surfacing (1972)
- 3. Lady Oracle (1976)
- 4. Life Before Man (1979)
- 5. Bodily Harm (1981)
- 6. The Handmaid’s Tale (1985)
- 7. Cat’s Eye (1988)
- 8. The Robber Bride (1993)
- 9. Alias Grace (1996)
- 10. The Blind Assassin (2000)
- 11. Oryx and Crake (2003)
- 12. The Penelopiad (2005)
- 13. The Year of the Flood (2009)
- 14. MaddAddam (2013)
- 15. The Heart Goes Last (2015)
- 16. Hag-Seed (2016)
- 17. The Testaments (2019)
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Andrea Park is a freelance writer for Marie Claire, where she writes mainly about pop culture, drawing on her lifelong obsessions with consuming every book, movie, and TV show she can get her hands on. Andrea is based in Chicago and graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. Her byline has also appeared in W, Glamour, Teen Vogue, PEOPLE, and more.