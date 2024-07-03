What to Know About the 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 6 Cast (and Their Instagrams)
Meet the 10 models and influencers going head-to-head with Bad Lana.
Your favorite summertime reality show guilty pleasure is here: Too Hot to Handle season 6 is coming to Netflix soon. On July 19, the series will bring viewers a new set of sexy singles (and so! many! models!) who will have to put their libidos aside for the chance to win a prize pot of $200,000. This time, the international cast will face both the good and evil versions of the robot host who puts them up to challenges, LANA, but these proto-influencers know what they're in for this time around. Season 6 marks the first time contestants knew what show they were signing for when they went through the casting process—meaning, there are likely some interesting personalities in the mix. (Although you can bet that Netflix will still throw them for a loop with a couple of other twists.)
The streaming giant announced the season 6 cast a few weeks from the show's premiere date. So to help guide you through this season's binge-watch, we're breaking down who the latest Too Hot to Handle players are.
Bri
A post shared by Brianna Balram (@thebriannabalram)
A photo posted by on
Bri, 26, is a model and influencer based in Atlanta, Georgia. Per her Netflix bio, "This American stunner wants to visit Lana’s retreat to test if she can 'take dating seriously,' but is she ready for the hard work ahead?"
Instagram: @thebriannabalram
TikTok: @irbmai
Charlie
A post shared by Charles Jeer (@charliejeer)
A photo posted by on
Fun facts about model Charlie, 21: He's from Kent, England; he plays the saxophone; and was Head Boy at his high school. "With brains and brawn on his side, saxophonist Charlie is definitely most people’s cup of tea," reads his Netflix bio.
Instagram: @charliejeer
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
TikTok: @charliejeer
Chris
A photo posted by on
Chris, a 24-year-old model and world traveler from Manchester, England, tells Netflix that he's "never stayed in one place long enough to establish a meaningful connection." The streamer also teases, "Outside of the retreat, he’s used to playing chess and playing with girls’ hearts, but can Lana help this Nigerian king find his queen?"
Instagram: @chrisaalli
Demari
A post shared by STILL MARI (@demaridavis4)
A photo posted by on
Demari, 27, brings brains and brawn to the villa, as a "stockbroker by day, and a model by night." Per Netflix, "Lana is going to need to suss out what matters most to Demari: being the best rule breaker, best retreat accountant, or being the best version of himself."
Instagram: @demaridavis4
Gianna
A post shared by gigi (@giannapettus)
A photo posted by on
Gianna, 21, is a college student at the University of Arkansas, whose favorite childhood memory is milking cows on her grandma's Missouri farm. Per Netflix, "Gianna is typically impulsive and gets bored of the chase quickly. However, when Lana forces Gianna to stay in one place at the retreat and confront her feelings head-on, how will this Arkansas dancing queen manage?"
Instagram: @giannapettus
TikTok: @giannalettuce
Joao
A post shared by JOAO (@joaocoronel_)
A photo posted by on
Joao, 22, is a rock artist from Brazil who counts some similarities between himself and Machine Gun Kelly: They own "the same pink guitar... and much like his idol, he’s definitely entertained a few emo girls." Looks like we have another bad boy on our hands.
Instagram: @joaocoronel_
TikTok: @joaocoronel_
Jordan
A post shared by Jordan Frank (@jordanroyfrank)
A photo posted by on
California boy Jordan, 21, is an actor, model, and surfer. Per Netflix, "Since surfer Jordan had a glow up, he hasn’t slowed down... Will this golden-haired boy be tempted to show Lana that blondes really do have more fun, or will he be waving goodbye to falling hard and fast for the wrong reasons?"
Instagram: @jordanroyfrank
Katherine
A post shared by Katherine LaPrell 🌹 (@katherine_laprell)
A photo posted by on
Katherine is a 28-year-old model from LA. Her Netflix bio reads, "As the outspoken one in her friend group, she’s used to being the loudest and fiercest person in the room. But will Lana be able to help Katherine shed this tough exterior?"
Instagram: @katherine_laprell
TikTok: @katherinelaprell
Kylisha
A post shared by ᴋʏʟɪѕʜᴀ (@kylishajag)
A photo posted by on
Kylisha, 24, is a Toronto-based entrepreneur. Per Netflix, "As a lover of travelling, Kylisha has been known to ‘catch flights and not feelings’ and jet off on holiday instead of confronting her problems with guys. But this summer she’s jetting into Lana’s domain."
Instagram: @kylishajag
TikTok: @kylishajag
Lucy
A post shared by Lucy Syed (@lucy_syed)
A photo posted by on
28-year-old Lucy has worked as a host in nightclubs around the world, from her home base in London to Mykonos, Greece. She may be a troublemaker among the cast; as her Netflix bio says, "no amount of money is going to stop Lucy from breaking rules and having fun."
Instagram: @lucy_syed
Quinci is a Contributing Culture Editor who writes pieces and helps to strategize editorial content across TV, movies, music, theater, and pop culture. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
What Is Jennifer Lopez's Crop Top Trying to Tell Us?
Her latest tee made a reference to one of her own songs.
By India Roby Published
-
Brat Green Is the Color Trend Everyone Loves To Hate
Charli XCX is using the power of "bad taste" to her advantage.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Meghan Markle’s Upcoming Netflix Cookery Show Has Reportedly Wrapped Filming and Could Air Imminently
The title of the project and its exact release date are still unknown.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
The 32 Most Fashionable TV Characters Ever
From Carrie Bradshaw of 'Sex and the City' to the cast of 'Bridgerton.'
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
'Industry' Season 3: Everything We Know
The hit HBO financial drama is coming back soon—and several Emmy-nominated actors are joining the cast.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders' Season 2: Everything We Know
Fans are clamoring for more of the hit Netflix docuseries and its lovable NFL dancers.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Where Are the Stars of Netflix's 'America's Sweethearts: The Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders' Now?
Most importantly, here's who returned to this season's training camp.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Abby Elliott Is the Calm in the Storm of 'The Bear' Season 3
The actress discusses bringing a maternal energy to the chaotic restaurant, and keeping the Berzatto family together.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Micah Lussier and Kaz Bishop Were the Most Dramatic 'Perfect Match' Season 2 Pairing—Are They Still Dating?
We're taking a look at the tumultuous pairing's relationship timeline, and whether they're still an itme.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Christine Obanor and Nigel Jones Won 'Perfect Match' Season 2 in a Surprising Twist—But Are They Still Together?
It's time to talk about that twist in the season 2 finale.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Are 'Perfect Match' Stars Tolú Ekundare and Chris Hahn Still Dating?
The two emerged as a surprise couple—and potential winners—on season 2 of the Netflix reality show.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated