Your favorite summertime reality show guilty pleasure is here: Too Hot to Handle season 6 is coming to Netflix soon. On July 19, the series will bring viewers a new set of sexy singles (and so! many! models!) who will have to put their libidos aside for the chance to win a prize pot of $200,000. This time, the international cast will face both the good and evil versions of the robot host who puts them up to challenges, LANA, but these proto-influencers know what they're in for this time around. Season 6 marks the first time contestants knew what show they were signing for when they went through the casting process—meaning, there are likely some interesting personalities in the mix. (Although you can bet that Netflix will still throw them for a loop with a couple of other twists.)

The streaming giant announced the season 6 cast a few weeks from the show's premiere date. So to help guide you through this season's binge-watch, we're breaking down who the latest Too Hot to Handle players are.

Bri

Bri, 26, is a model and influencer based in Atlanta, Georgia. Per her Netflix bio, "This American stunner wants to visit Lana’s retreat to test if she can 'take dating seriously,' but is she ready for the hard work ahead?"

Instagram: @thebriannabalram

TikTok: @irbmai

Charlie

Fun facts about model Charlie, 21: He's from Kent, England; he plays the saxophone; and was Head Boy at his high school. "With brains and brawn on his side, saxophonist Charlie is definitely most people’s cup of tea," reads his Netflix bio.

Instagram: @charliejeer

TikTok: @charliejeer

Chris

Chris, a 24-year-old model and world traveler from Manchester, England, tells Netflix that he's "never stayed in one place long enough to establish a meaningful connection." The streamer also teases, "Outside of the retreat, he’s used to playing chess and playing with girls’ hearts, but can Lana help this Nigerian king find his queen?"

Instagram: @chrisaalli

Demari

Demari, 27, brings brains and brawn to the villa, as a "stockbroker by day, and a model by night." Per Netflix, "Lana is going to need to suss out what matters most to Demari: being the best rule breaker, best retreat accountant, or being the best version of himself."

Instagram: @demaridavis4

Gianna

Gianna, 21, is a college student at the University of Arkansas, whose favorite childhood memory is milking cows on her grandma's Missouri farm. Per Netflix, "Gianna is typically impulsive and gets bored of the chase quickly. However, when Lana forces Gianna to stay in one place at the retreat and confront her feelings head-on, how will this Arkansas dancing queen manage?"

Instagram: @giannapettus

TikTok: @giannalettuce

Joao

Joao, 22, is a rock artist from Brazil who counts some similarities between himself and Machine Gun Kelly: They own "the same pink guitar... and much like his idol, he’s definitely entertained a few emo girls." Looks like we have another bad boy on our hands.

Instagram: @joaocoronel_

TikTok: @joaocoronel_

Jordan

California boy Jordan, 21, is an actor, model, and surfer. Per Netflix, "Since surfer Jordan had a glow up, he hasn’t slowed down... Will this golden-haired boy be tempted to show Lana that blondes really do have more fun, or will he be waving goodbye to falling hard and fast for the wrong reasons?"

Instagram: @jordanroyfrank

Katherine

Katherine is a 28-year-old model from LA. Her Netflix bio reads, "As the outspoken one in her friend group, she’s used to being the loudest and fiercest person in the room. But will Lana be able to help Katherine shed this tough exterior?"

Instagram: @katherine_laprell

TikTok: @katherinelaprell

Kylisha

Kylisha, 24, is a Toronto-based entrepreneur. Per Netflix, "As a lover of travelling, Kylisha has been known to ‘catch flights and not feelings’ and jet off on holiday instead of confronting her problems with guys. But this summer she’s jetting into Lana’s domain."

Instagram: @kylishajag

TikTok: @kylishajag

Lucy

28-year-old Lucy has worked as a host in nightclubs around the world, from her home base in London to Mykonos, Greece. She may be a troublemaker among the cast; as her Netflix bio says, "no amount of money is going to stop Lucy from breaking rules and having fun."

Instagram: @lucy_syed