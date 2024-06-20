If summer isn't hot enough, it's about to get scorching—even when you're inside watching TV from the comfort of your couch, in front of your AC. Netflix's hit reality show Too Hot to Handle is coming back for its highly anticipated sixth season very soon.

The series will yet again bring a handful of good-looking singles in search of a debaucherous summer to a luxe locale for a vacation and the chance to win $250,000—as long as they can form meaningful connections and abstain from any kissing or sexual contact. While season 5 of Too Hot to Handle saw the cast devolve into a lustful competition (leading to a handful of breakups and the opportunity for them to join Perfect Match season 2), the upcoming episodes are set to switch things up a bit. Below, find everything we know about season 6 of Too Hot to Handle so far.

The cast of Too Hot to Handle season 4 drinks champagne on the beach. (Image credit: Tom Dymond/Netflix)

When will 'Too Hot to Handle' season 6 be released?

Too Hot to Handle season 6 will premiere on Netflix on Friday, July 19. It's yet to be announced how many episodes are set to drop on the premiere date and in the weeks following. Although, in the past, the reality show tends to release 10 episodes per season and release them in batches.

Season 5, for example, saw the release of four episodes, then three the following, and three more on the finale date. If we had to guess, season 6 will adhere to the same schedule, with a handful of episodes hitting streaming on July 26 and August 2, as well.

Who is in the cast of 'Too Hot the Handle' season 6?

Netflix has yet to announce what hotties will be vowing off any form of canoodling for the chance at a prize pot this season. There is one intriguing bit of information that we do know, though.

According to Netflix's Tudum, unlike past seasons where contestants think they're signing up for a show that encourages wild behavior and find themselves duped upon arrival, singles this season know what they're signing for. To wrangle the season 6 contestants, the streamer put out an open casting call for the first time that revealed it was for Too Hot to Handle. Fingers crossed that means there are some intriguing personalities in the mix!

The Too Hot to Handle robot LANA. (Image credit: Netflix)

What can we expect from 'Too Hot to Handle' season 6?

The cast of Too Hot to Handle season 6 may know what show they're signing up for this time around, but Netflix is presenting a few more twists this season.

According to a press release, in addition to the return of LANA, the robot that tasks the hotties with challenges, season 6 will also see the debut of BAD LANA. Her "new sidekick" is said to mix things up by encouraging bad behavior—inevitably deterring contestants' chance at the $250,000 prize.

The official synopsis teases, "For the first time ever this year's naughty nymphos think they know what they signed up for, but retreat warden LANA has some tricks up her sleeve with a new prize, new twists and some old, familiar faces. That's not all… Season 6 introduces brand new sidekick 'BAD LANA' who is guaranteed to stir up some trouble."

Sounds like this summer is heating up indeed!

Is there a trailer for 'Too Hot to Handle' season 6?

There is no Too Hot to Handle season 6 trailer out quite yet, but we'll be on the lookout for it (and any additional information regarding the show) in the coming weeks.