'Virgin River' Season 5: Everything We Know

Taking inspiration from classic small-town series like Friday Night Lights and Dawson's Creek, Netflix hit Virgin River has an old-school feel. The pace is leisurely, the relationships are slow burners, and the electronics are few and far between—but Netflix has moved fast to capitalize on its unexpected success, quickly renewing Virgin River for seasons 4 and 5 in the wake of the release of season three. Now that season 4 of Virgin River is out in the world, fans are itching to find out when they can expect season 5—and what that season might look like.

We've got good and bad news on that front: Filming for the fifth season was unexpectedly pushed back four months, from March 2022 to July 2022. Alexandra Breckenridge, who plays Mel, let slip to Glamour during a conversation about This Is Us that Virgin River had been delayed: "They've been trying to get me to come back since I've been been on Virgin River," she said of This Is Us, which ended earlier this year. "We were supposed to start shooting season five of Virgin River in March, but it was pushed to July. So had we started when we were supposed to, I don't know that Sophie and Kevin [of This Is Us] would've ended up together."

The good news: As of July 18, What's on Netflix confirms that season 5 of Virgin River has begun filming in British Columbia. Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope, confirmed this in an interview with PureWow: "I’m actually leaving tomorrow to go to Canada to film season five,” she noted. And the Virgin River Instagram account celebrated the news, writing on July 18: "Our cast in a table read for SEASON 5.. Yes, you heard that right folks. We have now started production on SEASON 5!"

Episodes

Season 5 of Virgin River is expected to follow in season 4's footsteps and boast 12 episodes, rather than the 10 episodes of seasons one through three.

Plot

Speaking to Screenrant, O'Toole said, "I'm hoping that there's going to be more of [Hope] doing her mayoral duties than we've seen her do. Politics on a local level like that is really interesting and we haven't really seen that side of her...And there will be another big event, which I can't say what it is, but that does seem to be a theme of every season where we do have one big thing where everybody comes together, and it's very exciting. I wish I could say more about it, but it's a more important event than what we've had in the past of just having a gathering."

Seasons three and four were released a year apart, in July 2021 and July 2022—signaling that Netflix may be aiming to release one new season of the show per year. Which could suggest that season five could be released as early as July of 2023, if we're lucky.