'Virgin River' Season 4: Everything We Know

Netflix's Virgin River is the equivalent of a warm hug: With small-town trappings reminiscent of Gilmore Girls and Friday Night Lights and its unforgettable cast of characters, it's the perfect cozy drama to curl up with. Fans agree: Although Netflix doesn't share viewing statistics, the show is popular enough for Netflix to have quietly renewed it for season four, even before the streaming service dropped Virgin River's third season on July 9. That's according to What's on Netflix, which reports that filming for Virgin River's fourth season is slated to begin in late July, just weeks after the release of season three.

It's important to note that Netflix has not confirmed these reports—but the timing of season three was as such that Netflix almost certainly quietly renewed it and put the season into pre-production before making a formal announcement. It stands to reason that the same would be true of season four, especially since there are 25 books—yes, you read that right—in the Virgin River book series by Robyn Carr that the Netflix show is based on.

When will season four of Virgin River come out?

Our guess: July of 2022. Here's why: Seasons two and three of Virgin River came out just seven months apart, but you shouldn't expect to see the same short gap between seasons three and four. According to What's on Netflix—which, it's worth noting, was correct about season three timing—season four is scheduled to begin filming at the end of July 2021, with filming planned to wrap up at the end of November.



It's unlikely that Virgin River would come out in early 2022, just a couple months after wrapping, and July 2022 would make sense—that would be one year after the release of season three, and would give the team enough time to put together the season in anticipation of another summer release date.

What will season four be about?



No spoilers here, but Virgin River season three ended on a cliffhanger for many of the characters—particularly Preacher, whose predicament at the end of the season nearly made my heart stop, and of course Mel and Jack, who will be forced to deal with a circumstance that could tear them apart. Not to mention Hope and Doc, who ended season three in...well, no spoilers, but it's not a good place.

It's anyone's guess what will happen with those cliffhangers, but we do have an idea about season four storylines, based on what the show set up in season three: We'll see Ricky make a decision about enlisting, and potentially see him leave Virgin River—and Lizzie—behind. We're likely to see Paige again, and hopefully her reunion with Christopher. Charmaine is likely to give birth to the twins, and we may see a custody showdown between her and Todd, and Jack, the biological father of her children. And speaking of Jack—we may, finally, find out who shot him.

