So, Does Christine Quinn Still Work at the Oppenheim Group?

As Selling Sunset season 5 begins, the Oppenheim Group's LA office has gotten very crowded. The Netflix hit's newest season follows several storylines among the realtors, including Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's ill-fated relationship and the arrival of newcomer Chelsea Lazkani—making her the third new broker after Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela arrived in season 4. Even before Chelsea officially joins the brokerage, it's clear that some realtors will be on the chopping block.

Unfortunately for those of us who love mess, one of the realtors whose future is up in the air is the show's general antagonist, Christine Quinn. For anyone else still reeling from the finale, here's everything we know about Christine's fate at the brokerage post-season 5.

Season 5

Christine has a rough time at the brokerage when she officially returns from maternity leave in season 5. The other O Group realtors pretty much ignore her in their personal conversations, though she does respond in some childish ways (making a dinner reservation in the middle of a meeting is a lot). By the end of the season, she tells newcomer Chelsea that she's struggling.

"I really just feel like it's becoming difficult for me to just do my job," she explains in the finale. "Because I'm constantly up against different bulls**t and I feel like I've just gotten to a point where I just don't want to be in the office because it gets to a point where the drama is affecting my business and I don't want that. Put all your personal bulls**t aside; let's just get work done."

She even says during the episode that she sees herself opening her own brokerage in the future. "I'm just kind of thinking these days. I'm not desperate for a job. I'm intelligent, I can start my own brokerage. I can be a broker. I mean if Davina can do it, I can do it! I want to work for myself—be my own independent boss," she says.

Of course, Christine is still Christine throughout the season, and by the finale she's made disparaging comments about Chrishell and Jason's relationship both on camera and to the press. Then, close to the end of the season, Emma tells Jason and new manager Mary that Christine allegedly offered her client $5,000 to not work with her anymore. (Christine hasn't commented on the allegations, but she did tweet: "enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines!") Rather than showing up to a disciplinary meeting, Christine ghosts the pair, saying in a testimonial that there's “absolutely no truth” to the allegations, and that she didn't need to report to "mommy and daddy."

Reunion

The abrupt end of the finale—coming right after Christine skips the meeting—may be surprising to some viewers, since there's no hint of whether the realtor has actually been fired or is staying with the brokerage. Knowing that there's still a lot of issues to wrap up this season, Netflix and the show's producers have planned Selling Sunset's first-ever reunion special. It filmed on April 24, with all of the cast appearing, so we'll likely get whatever answers (and blowups) we need there (because yes, we need them). Still, it's worth a search of the internet for hints on where Christine stands.

The Oppenheim Group website

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief: Christine is still listed as a broker on the O group's website. (Or maybe a sigh of frustration, for anyone who believes the new mom has outgrown the office.) The Dallas native's bio offers some background on the star's entertainment career prior to becoming a realtor, and her world travels, stating that her "southern roots and family values" set her apart in the real estate industry.

For anyone who likes to keep up with the brokerage's staff updates, there have been some big changes to the company as Selling Sunset has gone on. The staff page is now fully updated to include the Orange County realtors, and Brett Oppenheim is no longer listed as a broker, confirming speculation that he left the brokerage. One new face on the page is familiar to Netflix reality show fans, with Bling Empire's Kane Lim listed as an agent and experienced developer.

Twitter

Over Selling Sunset's run, Christine has always been vocal about the show and her castmates, but she's been surprisingly mum in the past few months. Besides the perfunctory poster and trailer reveals, the entrepreneur has focused her Instagram and Twitter feeds on glam shots and promoting her own projects, including her ShoeDazzle collaboration, her upcoming book How to Be a Boss Bitch, and her new crypto-real estate venture with her husband Christian.

30 minutes till the launch of #SellingSunset 🥰🥰enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines! 💰 💅April 22, 2022 See more

Beyond the (little) evidence we've found, we're a bit worried about Christine's possible exit. As she confirmed in a since-deleted tweet last October, the star appeared in every episode of seasons 4 and 5. If she's really leaving the show, what will be left of Sunset without the drama she provided, which seemed to come up in every scene that wasn't about Chrishell and Jason's relationship (which is also over)? Selling Sunset could use a reboot, but after five seasons of Quinn, it's hard to guess what the show would be without her.