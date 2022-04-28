The Ending of 'Selling Sunset' Season 5, Explained

Spoilers ahead for season 5 of Selling Sunset. We all knew it was coming, but the eventual breakup between Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim—an unexpected romance that opened the season, but that any Selling Sunset loyalist knew was over well before the fifth season dropped—was just as painful as expected. "He just told me that he doesn't want to have kids," Stause tearfully told Emma Hernan in the season 5 finale. "I've been clear with him about what this means. We're done. We broke up."

Stause and Jason's romance wasn't the only storyline to wrap up—for now—in the final episode of season 5. We saw Vanessa Villela's boyfriend, Nick, give her a promise ring; Villela tells Davina Potratz that she's considering moving to London to be with him. The brokerage throws a champagne goodbye party for Maya Vander, who has said she won't return to Selling Sunset as a full-time cast member. Jason and Mary Fitzgerald are stood up by Christine Quinn, with Quinn's future at the Oppenheim Group hanging in the balance. Meanwhile, Micah McDonald and Hernan have a very steamy hot tub date, and Heather Rae El Moussa marries Tarek El Moussa in a gorgeous Montecito wedding. (Which is the last we see of Chrishell and Jason as a couple in the season, as it turns out.) Let's dig in, shall we?

Christine may not return to the Oppenheim Group.

Towards the tail-end of the season, Hernan claims to Fitzgerald and Jason that Quinn had attempted to pay a client $5,000 not to work with Hernan. (Quinn has hinted that she denies the claims, tweeting about the show's "5,000 fake storylines.") "You should never have to deal with something like that," Jason tells Hernan. "She's crossed the line in my book."

After Hernan leaves, Fitzgerald and Jason wait for Quinn—but Quinn doesn't show up. "I don't know why Emma is once again trying to make me look bad," Quinn says in a confessional. "This whole game of trying to defame me over and over and over again is really getting old...I don't think I need to have a conversation with them."

The season ends with Quinn's future at the O Group in jeopardy. Since the show finished filming, Quinn has hinted that she's left the O Group, though her bio is still live on the brokerage's website.

Vanessa and Maya may not be back for season 6, either.

Both Villela and Vander hint in the final episode that they may not come back for Selling Sunset season 6. Villela, as mentioned, is mulling over a potential move to London; Vander, meanwhile, tells Jason that she wants to spend more time with her family in Miami. While a sixth season hasn't yet been confirmed, Us Weekly claims that it's been given the green light—but it's anyone's guess whether Villela, Vander, and even Quinn will return for another season.

Is Chrishell leaving too?

Like I said, the breakup wasn't exactly a surprise—the former couple announced back in December that they'd broken up—but heartbreaking all the same. In the final episode of season 5, Jason reiterates that he's been spending "a lot of time thinking" about whether he wants to be a father. "I feel that pressure just as much as she does," he says. "I'm thinking about it every day...I honestly get overwhelmed thinking about the idea of being a dad. It scares me because I know that if that's my decision, I lose Chrishell."

The next scene takes place at Stause's house with Hernan. "I thought this was it," Stause says. "That's what I think is hard... [I thought], I've got it, I've figured out the code to life, I'm so happy, and I'm with someone who respects, and we're going to have a baby. It's everything I've ever dreamed of."

"It's gonna make sense one day," Hernan tells her. "Just not in this moment. This is just the universe's way of putting you down a different path."

"I don't know if [he and I] can keep working together," Stause tells her. "I'm just saying that to be honest."

The Selling Sunset reunion airs on May 6 on Netflix.