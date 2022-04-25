'Selling Sunset' Season 6: Everything We Know

Since its series premiere in 2019, Selling Sunset has been appointment viewing for reality TV fans. The premiere of season 5 last Friday proved it, with the show jumping to no. 1 on Netflix's top 10 the very same day. We're even getting an extra episode to resolve all of the unanswered questions from the season 5 finale: A reunion special, set to premiere on May 6. So what's next for the reality hit after the reunion? Here's what we know so far about a potential season 6 of Selling Sunset.

Has 'Selling Sunset' been renewed for a sixth season?

Though Netflix hasn't announced an official renewal yet, Us Weekly reported that the reality hit was renewed for seasons 6 and 7 last January. One of the outlet's sources added that the cast won’t start filming new seasons right away so the cast can have "a bit of a break" before the new seasons.

It's no surprise that the show is reportedly getting more seasons, as Sunset and Love Is Blind have led Netflix's current reality show boom. The report also came out after season 4's premiere, so we can guess the streamer saw the fan response and said, "More, please."

Who would be in the cast of Selling Sunset season 6?

Most of the realtors are very certain to return, including Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae El Moussa, Emma Hernan, Davina Potraz, and Chelsea Lazkani. As for the cast members whose futures are up in the air at the end of season 5, including Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, and Vanessa Villela, it likely depends on their personal schedules. Maya, who received a pseudo-goodbye lunch this season, told E! News that she likely won't be a full cast member in upcoming seasons.

"I'm probably not going to be a full-time cast member because it's going to be difficult for me logistically to do the back-and-forth again, especially with a third child," she said. "Realistically speaking, I'm probably going to stay more focused on Miami, my family and my business here, if we get renewed for another season."

What have the cast and crew said about 'Selling Sunset' season 6?

In recent interviews, some members of the cast have shared big life updates that may be shown in an upcoming season. Mary Fitzgerald opened up to Distractify about beginning the process of freezing her eggs, saying that Chrishell Stause and Heather Rae El Moussa have given her some guidance.

"She [Heather] has definitely given me advice on what to expect in the process, and if l should do it while we're filming or not, because, you know, I think viewers would like to follow along with that process," she said.

She added, "I guess we put our lives out there for everybody. So, I wouldn't want to be hormonal and bloated, like, during [filming]. But again, that's what comes along with [being on a reality show]," Mary continued, clearly thinking of her privacy while still being open to the idea. It depends on what the doctor says. We're doing an initial part right now, but if it lines up with filming, I'll probably go ahead and let the cameras follow me."

Chrishell Stause has also opened up about her future family planning. In a People interview, she said that she's "keeping all my options open" when it comes to having a child, even having a baby without a partner.

"I would love for that to happen, but if it doesn't, I feel like I can do it on my own," she says. "That's something that seems scary, but it also seems a little freeing, knowing that I'm not tied down to this idea that I only have this finite amount of time to figure it out."

"It's 2022 and we have to kind of look at all options," she continued. "I definitely have come around to the thought that, yes, I'm going to go and try and [find a partner], but if I don't find that, that's okay too."

In an interview with TODAY, new addition Chelsea Lazkani said that she's ready to come back for more episodes.

"I do hope I'm on future seasons. This season I came on and it was really about me proving myself," she told the outlet, adding that she wants to show the tougher moments of being a working mom. "I hope to hone in on some of those vulnerable, tougher moments. To show that it's not all Dolce & Gabbana and Christian Louboutin heels," she said.

What about the OC spinoff?

Season 5 also showed viewers a reminder that another Selling spinoff is set to premiere, with one scene taking place at the Oppenheim Group's giant new office in Newport Beach. Though Netflix hasn't announced an official premiere date, Variety reported that filming had begun on Selling the OC last November, with the show expected to release some time in 2022.