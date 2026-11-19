Netflix's limited series The Altruists dramatizes the spectacular rise of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and the downfall of its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. Created by Graham Moore, the eight-episode series explores the ascension of Bankman-Fried (Anthony Boyle) and his inner circle, including Caroline Ellison (Julia Garner), his former girlfriend and business partner.
In 2022, FTX collapsed after it was revealed that billions of dollars in customer funds had been secretly funneled to Alameda Research, the cryptocurrency trading firm Ellison ran. Ellison pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy charges and became a key witness against Bankman-Fried in his 2023 criminal trial. Though she was sentenced to two years in prison for her role in the scandal, she was released in January 2026 after serving approximately 14 months.
Now that The Altruists is bringing the story to a new audience, viewers may be wondering what happened to Ellison after the FTX collapse—and where she is today. Read on for everything to know about Caroline Ellison's life after the scandal.
Who is Caroline Ellison and how did she meet Sam Bankman-Fried?
The daughter of economics professors at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Ellison grew up participating in math competitions. She later studied math at Stanford University from 2012 to 2016, according to a Washington Post story that details an interview she gave on a 2020 FTX internal podcast. She did two internships at the trading firm Jane Street Capital during college before taking a job offer there as a junior trader post-graduation.
This is where she met Bankman-Fried, who was also working at Jane Street Capital: Their meet-cute (if you want to call it that) is depicted in The Altruists. After he left that job, he moved to the Bay Area and founded Alameda Research—and Ellison quit her job to join him in 2018 because, per the Post, she said it seemed like “too cool of an opportunity to pass up.” She became co-CEO of Alameda in October 2021, and sole CEO in August 2022.
What is "effective altruism," and why was it important to Caroline Ellison and Sam Bankman-Fried?
Effective altruism (or “EA”) comes up a lot throughout The Altruists—and it’s front and center in the show’s title. It’s a philanthropic movement that encourages people to use evidence and reason to figure out how to do the most good, which can include pursuing high-earning careers to donate large portions of their income to charity. Bankman-Fried and Ellison both brought that philosophy into their work.
“The ultimate goal, or one of my most important goals, I think, is maximizing my impact,” Ellison said in that 2020 podcast interview, according to the Post. “Working at Alameda is sort of good for that for a few reasons. I mean, the direct thing is making money.”
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As portrayed by Boyle and Garner in the Netflix series, the fictional Bankman-Fried and Ellison justified their work at FTX and Alameda by following those EA principles: making the most money so they could do the most good. Series creator Graham Moore wanted this adaptation to explore how those shared ideals led to the pair being accused of stealing billions.
“I genuinely believe that both Sam and Caroline were deeply committed altruists from day one, who set out to do as much good for as many people as they could,” Moore told Netflix’s Tudum. “And over the course of the years that our show depicts, they—with the very best of intentions—talked each other and themselves into committing a number of terrible crimes. That’s so fascinating to me—how people with the best of intentions end up talking themselves into first a little white lie, and then a slightly bigger lie, and then a slightly bigger one. I think that’s one of the big questions we wanted to ask: ‘If you believe that the ends justify the means, even if you have the very best of ends in mind, is there some point at which that stops being true?’”
Did Caroline Ellison go to prison?
Yes, Caroline Ellison served prison time for her role in the fraud that led to FTX’s collapse. In 2022, Ellison, then 28, pleaded guilty to seven fraud and conspiracy charges. She and other key executives at Alameda and FTX cooperated with prosecutors in their case against Bankman-Fried.
According to NPR, Ellison testified during Bankman-Fried’s 2023 trial that he was the mastermind behind efforts to steal billions of dollars in customer funds from FTX. She reportedly described him as being “the one who set up the systems that allowed Alameda to take the money, and he was the one who directed us to take customer money to repay our loans.”
Although she named Bankman-Fried as the architect of the fraud, Ellison admitted to willingly participating in the scheme. She also noted that their on-again, off-again romantic relationship created a complicated power dynamic between the two. "I would say the whole time that we were dating, he was also my boss at work, which created some awkward situations," she said.
When FTX finally collapsed, Ellison said she felt relief because “she didn’t have to lie anymore,” CBS News reported. She was ultimately sentenced to two years in prison; while U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said her cooperation with the government was substantial, a prison sentence was warranted because Ellison had participated in what he said might be the "greatest financial fraud ever perpetrated in this country."
Before she was sentenced, Ellison told the judge she was sorry for the pain she caused to everyone involved with FTX and her own family and friends. “Not a day goes by that I don’t think of the people I hurt,” she said, according to The New York Times. “I am deeply ashamed of what I have done.”
Before her 2024 sentencing, Ellison's lawyers said she spent her time doing charity work, writing a novel, and working with her parents on creating a high school math textbook, according to CBS News. They also said she had a healthy romantic relationship and had reconnected with friends she lost touch with while working for (and dating) Bankman-Fried.
Manifund founder Austin Chen wrote on Substack that Ellison, who was initially hired under the pseudonym “Carol,” will develop its funding platform and research “how to effectively direct philanthropic dollars.”
“I believe in redemption," Chen wrote, adding, “I'd like to give [Caroline] the opportunity to contribute back to the world; I hope that the world will concur."
Caroline also shared a message in the hiring announcement, saying, “I’m deeply sorry for what I did, and I completely understand why people may not want to work with me. But I’m very grateful to Austin for giving me a second chance, and judging me on my current work performance rather than my past. I feel very lucky not only to have a job, but to be working somewhere that I think is doing great work and has a mission I believe in.”
Did Julia Garner ever meet with Caroline Ellison?
A New York Times profile of Garner reports that Ellison declined a request to meet with the actress. Instead, the Inventing Anna alum used the limited videos available to help build out her version of Ellison, from her walk to her laugh to her speech cadence. She told TheTimes she “wanted to see how far I could go” with transforming into the character.
“That’s something [Garner and Boyle] both got really excited about,” Moore told Tudum. “Using the information they had, every bit of video they could find to put these people together, but also imagining what these people are like when there are no cameras on them.”
Are Caroline Ellison and Sam Bankman-Fried still in contact?
Nothing public indicates that Bankman-Fried and Ellison have been in contact since the events depicted in The Altruists. The pair’s on-again, off-again relationship ended in early 2022, according to reports, and their professional relationship continued until FTX collapsed that November and Ellison began cooperating with federal prosecutors. (When she testified at his trial, it reportedly took her nearly 30 seconds to identify him in the courtroom.)
He is currently serving out his 25-year sentence in a California prison. In June 2026, a federal appeals court upheld his conviction.
Jessica Derschowitz is a writer and editor based in New York City. She’s spent her career covering film, TV, theater, and pop culture for publications including Entertainment Weekly, Vanity Fair, Variety, Bustle, and more. She also previously managed recommendations content at Tudum, meaning her entire job was telling people which shows and movies what to watch on Netflix. She loves Broadway shows, witty TV comedies, interviewing stars and behind-the-scenes creatives, and figuring out the perfect headline for a story.