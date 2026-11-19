I would've (and probably should've) started shopping for holiday gifts weeks ago, but instead, I've been waiting until Ugg's Black Friday sale. As a longtime brand loyalist, I had a feeling I could secure surprises for my parents, sisters, and best friends all in one marked-down order. Not only did Ugg confirm my suspicions, but it made the must-have boots on my wishlist more affordable than ever: Bella Hadid'sUgg Classic Micros are under $100.
Two months after Hadid styled the shearling-lined ankle boots in New York—complete with soft chestnut suede, shortened shafts, and structured foam soles—an early Black Friday discount dropped her exact design to $98 (down from $140). That's 30 percent off a comfort-first pair of boots also beloved by Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lawrence.
As a fashion writer (and a committed Ugg collector), I'm always checking the catalog for an unexpected discount or two. So, you can trust me: Shoes with celebrity stamps of approval rarely get the Black Friday treatment. That said, it would be wrong not to stock up on sizes for everyone in my inner circle (myself included, of course).
With a price this good, I can afford to recreate the supermodel's entire ensemble, from the suede bomber jacket and plaid button-down to the cuffed dark denim and Coach bag. The patchwork Alter/Ego piece sold out seconds after her Uggs sighting, but perhaps Coach will lower the price of the Chelsea Bag she wore in Aspen this week to make up for it.
UGG
Classic Micro
Hadid's exact cut and color isn't the only can't-miss sale at Ugg. The Classic Micro's other shade options—including beige, black, brown, mint green, and pink—are also available for under $100. Better yet, Gomez's go-to Elea Slippers (the shearling slides she wore on her bachelorette trip to Cabo) are even more affordable than Hadid's Uggs: for a limited time, they're $90, not $130.
Ugg
Elea Slip-On
Now, as with any sale on a VIP-approved piece, Hadid's Uggs could return to their regular price any moment: The California-based brand hasn't set an end date for the Early Cyber Sale. (Black Friday and Cyber Week officially start on Nov. 23.) If you can't wait to snatch your size (I don't blame you, I can't either), shop Hadid's boots and similar Black Friday sales from Ugg below.
Shop On-Sale Ugg Boots and Slippers for Black Friday
UGG
Classic Micro
UGG
Classic Micro
UGG
Classic Micro
UGG
Classic Micro
UGG
Classic Micro
UGG
Elea Slip-On
UGG
Elea Slip-On
UGG
Elea Slip-On
UGG
Elea Slip-On
UGG
Cluggette
UGG
Cluggette
UGG
Tasman Ii
UGG
Tazz Ii
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.