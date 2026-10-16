Spoilers for the first 5 episodes of Love Is Blind season 11 ahead. 11 seasons in, Love Is Blind has proven that its case for "love sight unseen" rarely survives little physical chemistry. Unfortunately, season 11 coupleJacqueline "Jax" Guelli and Scott "Stew" Stewart are the latest pair to crash and burn following their reveal, despite spending their time in the pods imagining their perfect preppy life together. Even though Jax ghosted Stew upon meeting him in person, the first batch of episodes that dropped on Netflix on October 14 ends by teasing a possible rekindling of their romance. Read on for a recap of their journey and whether they got back together after their experience on the reality dating show.
A breakdown of Jax and Stew's 'Love Is Blind' dating timeline—including whether they're still together
What happens in the pods between Jax and Stew on 'Love Is Blind' season 11?
31-year-old skincare founder Jax Guelli and 34-year-old product design engineer Scott Stewart quickly hit it off in the pods. It's unsurprising to the audience, as their confessionals show they have aligning views on things like money and style (both are important). Stew may remind viewers of Leo from season 7, with his mentions of his Connecticut roots and claim that the other pod men quickly nicknamed him Kennedy. (I'm stopping myself from psychoanalyzing his admiration of Gaston.) Though Jax says she may be "too edgy" for him, she admits she enjoys the finer things and that it's a bit scary she can only present her personality while her looks remain hidden.
However, the pair finds creative workarounds for the "blind" element of Love Is Blind. Their first date includes trading stories about being known for their great smiles in high school and college. They also share their interior-design hot takes and drop terms like "brutalist" and "Moncler." It's basically a WASP wet dream, and by the end, Jax tells Stew that he may soon be a dog-dad to her "design-worthy" Italian Greyhound. (That dog definitely has a better wardrobe than me.)
Everything's smooth sailing for the pair's pod journey. Their themed date takes place in an Irish pub, and Stew shares the story of his mother's ancestors getting married the day after meeting at an Amherst, Massachusetts ball. Jax literally moans as he plans out his "Golden Era Hollywood elegance" wedding. Stew also sets himself up by saying he looks better than Jude Law in The Talented Mr. Ripley, but Jax is shocked when he describes her ideal emerald-cut wedding ring with a white-gold band. (Platinum patinas, and you can't polish it.)
Unfortunately, things get real late in episode 3, when the pair really start to open up about themselves. Jax admits she went all-in on Stew early on and knew that he was someone she'd actually date. However, she's thrown for a loop when Stew admits he's never been in love before. She immediately jumps to commitment issues, and he's honest, admitting that he's never said, "I love you," even though he's been in "passionate" relationships before. He shares he probably wouldn't say, "I love you," on proposal day, but he could get there by the marriage. Back in the lounge, Jax tells the women that everything was "perfect" until that moment.
Despite her reservations, Jax continues seeing him, and by their next date they're planning out a Saturday together back in Boston. They get engaged in episode 4, and Stew's speech includes a lot of "I" and not much "you" or "we." He recaps how he came to want a committed relationship before the pods, and how he now wants the imagined future that he's built with Jax in the pods. He then has some fun drawing out the big question, comparing it to a cat toying with a captured mouse. Even after she says, "Let's get this over with," he keeps drawing it out, asking if she wants to take the next step with "one of the most handsome men to have ever existed." Once he does pop the question, Jax responds, "Yeah, sure, why not?" True love does exist.
What happens after Jax and Stew's reveal on 'Love Is Blind' season 11?
Jax and Stew's reveal closes out episode 4, and it does not go well, to put it mildly. Jax is shaky and visibly nervous, but Stew looks solid and proud. Stew brings up his Kennedy nickname, and Jax responds, "More like Mitt Romney," as she gulps down her drink. Their confessionals tell the full story. Stew is on top of the world and marveling at his luck. But when it's Jax's turn, she says she doesn't "want to be mean" before revealing that the vibe doesn't feel romantic for her. Fast-forward to episode 5, and she adds, "I can't be with him."
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In a brutal move, Love Is Blind shows a producer calling Stew back in to let him know that Jax has gone home. They tell him that they offered her the chance to talk to him before leaving, but she declined. Stew asks whether they're still engaged, and the producer adds that she told them not to give him her number. "I guess the feelings were not mutual," Stew responds.
Since season 11 premiered on Netflix, Jax has opened up to several outlets about the ghosting. In an interview with Netflix's Tudum, she recalled that Stew's admission that he had never been in love was a "red flag" and "alarming." The proposal also threw her off; she said it felt like a "superficial checklist" that he didn't spend much time on. "I was bummed, and I couldn’t comprehend it at the time, because you want to be happy," she added.
The Stew that Jax met at the reveal was not what she expected, and she recalled that he felt "douchey" and that the moment was "not romantic at all." She explained, "What I felt was real at that time. The good and unfortunately the bad was real too, and it had nothing to do with him or his looks. It was the moment, and it was way too much for me.'"
Speaking to Glamour, Jax—who was fresh out of a "three-year on-and-off relationship" when she applied for the show—added that she has regrets about going into flight mode after the reveal. "I do think I handled it immaturely in a way," she told the outlet. "I regret that, and he deserved better. He deserved to have a conversation."
Of course, Love Is Blind viewers know Stew and Jax reunited in Boston after she ghosted. Over 11 seasons, it's become common for couples who left things on an ambiguous note in the pods to film another scene in the real world. However, Jax told Glamour that she contacted Stew. "When I got my phone back, the first person I reached out to was him. I said, 'I’m so sorry. I would love to talk to you back in Boston.' We just wanted to meet and clear the air. Now that I had some time to think about things and get back to real life and organize my thoughts, I could talk to him like a normal person."
LIB's first episode drop ends right as Jax and Stew sit down to talk; unfortunately, Jax was tight-lipped on any possible spoilers. "It was friendly and fun," she recalled. "I think you’ll see there’s that connection…I don’t know how much I can say. I feel like I’m like teetering on lines."
Do Jax and Stew from 'Love Is Blind' season 11 get back together?
Fans will have to wait until the October 21st episodes to see whether Jax and Stew are done for good or have decided to try dating in the real world. (Hey, wilder thingshave happened.) If anything, they're at least on good terms.
According to The Tab, the pair follow each other on Instagram, and Jax has liked and commented on some of Stew's posts since the show was filmed back in March 2025. Maybe the wannabe Kennedy found his Jackie after all.
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.