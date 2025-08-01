In 2007, Netflix was a mail-order alternative to Blockbuster, entering the then-new world of online streaming. Now, in 2025, it's one of the world's largest entertainment companies, with more than 300 million subscribers who face an infinite scroll through thousands of options.

If you know where to look, Netflix has everything you'd ever want to watch, from edge-of-your-seat thrillers and swoon-worthy rom-coms to epic period pieces and emotional K-dramas. Let me be your guide—who has spent way too much time on the platform over the past 18 years—to the absolute must-watch series to add to your watchlist. Below, read on for our list of the best Netflix original shows of all time.

'Bojack Horseman' (2014–2020)

Netflix has built an excellent slate of animated shows over the years, from Big Mouth to Arcane to Blue-Eyed Samurai, but Bojack is one of my favorite shows that Netflix has ever made, period. The severely underrated, satirical dark comedy stars the titular horse (voiced by Will Arnett), the former star of a '90s sitcom who's now washed up and miserable. Bojack's failed attempt at redemption is enough for an excellent series by itself, but this is truly an ensemble show with several beloved characters, including the workaholic Princess Carolyn, the ever-peppy Mr. Peanut Butter, and Todd Chavez, one of the best instances of asexual representation in TV history. Plus, though some of the episodes will definitely make you cry, the running animal gags will put a smile back on your face.

'Bridgerton' (2020– )

While the wait between seasons can be quite annoying, there's a reason why so many of us viewers are eager to return to the Ton every two years. Shondaland's adaptation of Julia Quinn's romance series transformed the novels from traditional, low-key problematic Regency stories to diverse, needle-drop-filled (still occasionally problematic) sagas that balance steamy sexual tension and modern commentary on the marriage plot. Plus, we'd be remiss not to include the show that catapulted Regé-Jean Page, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, and Nicola Coughlan to mainstream fame. (Bonus watch: Queen Charlotte is a bit more of a downer, but an excellent addition to the Bridgerton elders's lore.)

'The Crown' (2016–2023)

We at Marie Claire are well-versed in the royals, so it's no surprise that Netflix's monumental fictionalized telling of the late Queen Elizabeth II's reign made the list. Over seven years, six seasons, and three casts, creator Peter Morgan covered 60 years of the Queen's life, surprising novices and impressing experts with its take on the British Royal Family and major historical events of the 20th century. A special shout-out to Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki for their heartbreaking portrayals of the People's Princess.

'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

Mike Flanagan was the king of televised horror during his five-year tenure at Netflix, and many of the streamer's best shows are part of the "Flanaverse." Fans may have their favorites, but in my opinion, none of the later shows surpass the first terrifying miniseries, set in a haunted house with so many ghosts that spotting them became a top-tier Easter egg hunt. Flanagan's reimagining of the Shirley Jackson novel is both a bone-chilling tale and a heart-wrenching family drama that's become an annual rewatch for me every Halloween. (If you're obsessed with Victoria Pedretti from You, make sure to watch her breakout role in Hill House.)

'Lupin' (2021– )

The hardest dilemma of this list: Which of Netflix's international thieves would nab the spot on this list? Though Money Heist came in close, I had to choose Lupin, a.k.a. the James Bond the world truly needs. For anyone who hasn't checked out the French-language series yet, Assane Diop (Omar Sy) is a master of disguise who conducts jaw-dropping heists inspired by the literary character Arsène Lupin by Maurice Leblanc. As with many great stories, Assane's true motivation is a mission of revenge, which often comes into conflict with his obligations as a (not-that-great) father.

'Mindhunter' (2017–2019)

Filmmaker David Fincher (Se7en, Zodiac) mastered the serial killer drama long before he made his way over to Netflix with Mindhunter—but the project might just be his magnum opus. Based on the true-crime book of the same name, about an FBI agent's experience interviewing infamous murderers and launching the Bureau's criminal profiling, it follows fictionalized agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany ), as well as psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv), as they sit down with Charles Manson, David Berkowitz, and more. It's every bit unnerving, but the genius, icy writing and compelling performances will have you on the edge of your seat. We're still holding out for the show to continue in some form.

'Orange is the New Black' (2013–2019)

Orange is the New Black is one of Netflix's earliest original programs, and it is a defining proof of its vision for the future of television. Though the series ostensibly centers on fish-out-of-water inmate Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), the show's vast yet self-contained scope allowed it to delve into each of the excellent supporting characters's backstories and arcs throughout seven seasons. Jenji Kohan's series was legendary for its multi-ethnic and LGBTQ+ representation that dispelled harmful stereotypes, as well as its nuanced treatment of the many societal inequities surrounding mass incarceration. It's a complicated legacy, but you can't deny the show as an acclaimed step in TV's evolution.

'The Queen's Gambit' (2020)

Netflix's first-ever Emmy win for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series went to this stunning 1950s and '60s-set drama about the fictional chess prodigy Beth Harmon (played by Anya Taylor-Joy). This show is a marvel both stylistically and narratively, sucking viewers into tense chess matches and making us vicariously feel Harmon's obsession, determination, and brilliance. Though Beth's prone to self-destruction, the miniseries about her is nothing other than confident and masterfully controlled the entire way through.

'Sex Education' (2019–2023)

The young-adult series is a contentious subgenre for Netflix; while some are iconic—honorable mention to Heartstopper, Never Have I Ever, and American Vandal—many are regrettably cut short. (Again, American Vandal.) But Sex Education stands out for balancing bawdy humor and literal sex education with uplifting coming-of-age plots for its many characters. There's a reason many of its cast members have blown up since the series—see Simone Ashley in Bridgerton, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, and Ncuti Gatwa in Barbie and beyond.

'Stranger Things' (2016–2025)

It's hard to imagine a Netflix subscriber who didn't get sucked into Stranger Things mania at some point in the series's run over nine years. Whether you were a day one devotee falling straight into '80s nostalgia (and screaming "Justice for Barb!") or a later convert obsessing over Vecna theories, Stranger Things is a thrilling coming-of-age adventure that balances suburban drama with genuinely creepy monster moments. It was also the first series to show off the power of Netflix's franchising arm, which means it's more than partly to thank for the streamer's Disneyfication with immersive experiences (for better or for worse).

'When Life Gives You Tangerines' (2025)

Yes, Squid Game is the biggest Netflix series of all time, but it's not the best K-drama the streaming giant has ever made. (Don't worry, it's still in the Top 5.) That honor goes to When Life Gives You Tangerines, the multi-generational epic that premiered earlier this year and became an instant classic. Tangerines follows one family over 60 years, and each episode warms, soothes, and breaks your heart in equal measure. Trust me, even if you pride yourself on staying dry-faced through the saddest movies, you will be sobbing at some point in the 16-episode run.

'When They See Us' (2019)

Ava DuVernay's landmark miniseries When They See Us shows the power of television to raise awareness of historic and societal injustices. The unflinching portrayal of the Central Park Five's wrongful conviction for the 1989 assault of Trisha Meili doesn't just focus on the legal proceedings, but also shows how the arrests had a long-lasting impact on the wrongfully accused boys's lives and those of their families and loved ones. Every fictionalized true-crime series should take notes from this show, especially in its scenes showing the former teens struggling to adjust to life after release.

