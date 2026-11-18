Alert: The Circle is back! Hulu has revived the social-media competition that was previously a cornerstone of Netflix's reality TV empire. (Its first season debuted a month before Love Is Blind.) For anyone unfamiliar, The Circle puts aspiring social-media stars through a virtual popularity contest, with the most-loved contestant taking home a prize of $100,000. Each player (or two-person team) is completely isolated in their own apartment, so they can play the game either as themselves or as a cunning catfish.
Dom, 33, is a private chef and content creator who joined Vanderpump Villa as a cook in season 2. In The Circle's premiere, his boss briefly joins him and helps him begin his catfishing journey. As Vanderpump herself notes, Dom has a tough journey ahead of him, as he pretends to be someone who's done 550 episodes of reality television.
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27-year-old Justin is a former Navarro cheer team member and a 2024 Texas Tech graduate. Now living in L.A., Justin is ready to apply his competitive spirit—he previously went four years without losing a competition, per his intro—to winning over his Circle co-stars. The devoted dog dad is also sharing his Circle apartment with his golden retriever, Raye.
Former Bachelorette and bestselling author Hannah, 32, will be one of The Circle's most recognizable faces, and she'll be playing herself. She'll also be one of the only players who doesn't pretend she's single, as it has been a year since her fairytale wedding in France.
Catfishing? Yes, they'll be playing an unknown man.
25-year-old Layla and 32-year-old Kate join The Circle as a team, but they won't be playing themselves. Instead, the Utah-based besties will use a male profile chosen by viewers. While Layla has been a main cast member on SLOMW since season 1, Kate has mostly been a background player. She notably attended the infamous season 2 Halloween party with her then-boyfriend Chase McWhorter.
23-year-old Circle superfan Alyssa describes herself as a "real-life Hannah Montana," working in finance by day and modeling at night. The pageant alum is also a former Miss Florida Teen USA who has served as a judge on the pageant circuit. Though she has a boyfriend, she's playing the Circle game as single. (As she said, she's not new to this.)
Newlyweds Gina and Yanis plan to use their teamwork as a couple to bring home the $100,000 Circle prize. The 20-something beauty and lifestyle creators met on an Instagram Live in 2021 and tied the knot in August 2025.
30-year-old Suave is joining The Circle as a fully minted social media star, with 2.8 million Instagram followers. The South Carolina native and devoted dad to three Dobermans hopes his Southern charm will help win everyone over.
Quinci LeGardye is a Culture Writer at Marie Claire. She currently lives in her hometown of Los Angeles after periods living in NYC and Albuquerque, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. In 2021, she joined Marie Claire as a contributor, becoming a full-time writer for the brand in 2024. She contributes day-to-day-content covering television, movies, books, and pop culture in general. She has also written features, profiles, recaps, personal essays, and cultural criticism for outlets including Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Vulture, The A.V. Club, Catapult, and others. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her watching the latest K-drama, or giving a concert performance in her car.