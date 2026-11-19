In photos shared by the Daily Mail, the Sussexes were spotted enjoying rides at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, a Christmas carnival that takes place every year in Central London. Prince Harry sat next to 7-year-old Archie as he drove a bumper car in several of the pictures, with Lilibet, 5, watching on from the sidelines with mom Meghan.
The Duchess of Sussex bundled up in a black parka with a fur-trimmed hood for their festive night out, adding a gray knit beanie, while red-haired Lilibet sported a black headband with a sweatshirt and white fingerless gloves.
An onlooker told the Daily Mail that the Sussexes blended right in at the event. "I don't think many people even realized they were there," the source said. "They weren't being hounded or asked for pictures. They just looked like a normal family having fun."
They waited in line with the rest of the crowds, with one source noting, "It's not every day you're queuing for a ride and turn to your right to find Prince Harry standing next to you."
Another Winter Wonderland attendee said that Archie and Lilibet take after the Duke of Sussex, sharing, "Those children are the absolute spitting image of Harry, especially Archie. He's his mini me."
As for the rest of their Christmas plans, the Sussexes are said to be planning to stay in Britain, as long as Meghan's mother, Doria, comes out to see them. Per Hello! magazine, Harry and Meghan “hope to spend the holidays with the Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, with any potential plans depending on what she decides to do.” However, they’re understood to be “making early plans for a U.K. Christmas with Doria.”
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It's also been reported that Harry and Meghan were not invited to Princess Kate's annual Together at Christmas carol concert, which will be held on December 11.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.