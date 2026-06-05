Love Island USA’s season 8 premiere ended in dramatic fashion when two new bombshells—one male and one female—dropped into the villa for the first time. 22-year-old Kayda Reese Bosse whisked away Bryce Dettloff and Zach Georgiou, both of whom were opting out of pursuing their current relationships, for a 24-hour getaway. By the end of episode 2, she chose to steal Zach from Kenzie Annis, and her confidence quickly had fans online paying attention.

“I’m 10 out of 10,” she asserts during her intro on the Peacock series. With Kayda officially coupled up on the show, now is the time to learn more about Love Island USA’s rising star.

Kayda Bosse steals Bryce Dettloff and Zacharias Georgiou away in the Love Island USA season 8 premiere. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Kayda is from the East Coast and has mixed heritage.

Kayda Bosse hails from Manchester, New Hampshire, which, as she explains to the girls in episode 3, is right above Boston. She has Haitian blood from her father’s side, while her mom is a mix of German and Irish.

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At just 22, she’s one of the youngest contestants this season, with ages ranging from 22 to 29.

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Kayda is a former model.

On Love Island USA, Kayda introduces herself as a server. She later admits that she did some modeling in New York City but left the profession because she didn’t enjoy the fast pace. At 5’9”, she is also a former high school basketball player and a shooting guard who set her hopes set on competing on "at least" a Division 2 college team.

Featured on the NCSA College Recruiting Page in 2023, her personal statement says she’s “been playing basketball since she learned how to walk” and that she credits her dad with “everything she knows.” She describes herself as “very smiley and happy person but when it comes to basketball, I always come ready to play.” Public information about Kayda's personal life is limited, so we're not sure if she achieved that collegiate athlete dream.

Kayda Bosse's cast portrait on Love Island USA season 8. (Image credit: Trae Patton/Peacock)

Kayda likes to travel.

During her one-on-one date with Zach, she cites traveling as one of her favorite hobbies, listing Croatia as a bucket list destination. On Instagram, her love of traveling is on display, with photos from the Bahamas, London, New York City, and more on her grid.

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Kayda and Zach flirt on their date. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Her usual type is someone with dark features and tattoos.

While playing cornhole with Bryce in episode 2, she mentions that she is typically drawn to men with dark hair and dark features, and likes tattoos. It’s no surprise, then, that she picks Zach over blonde Bryce at the end of the episode, even though Zach doesn’t have any visible tattoos. Whether this will cause tension or make her eyes wander as new bombshells enter the villa remains to be seen.

TOPICS Reality TV