On March 1, 2026, on a runway in Paris, a star was born. Among the ruffles and frills of Jonathan Anderson's Fall 2026 collection for Dior, a budding it-bag made its grand debut.

That day, the Small Dior Toujours Hobo was carried down the catwalk in several autumnal variants. And not five months later, the quilted outer and slouchy, hobo-style handbag has made its street style debut.

Poised to be the reigning bag of the season, the Small Dior Toujours Hobo only just hit store shelves last week. But before any other stylish star could lay claim—before Rihanna or Zendaya or Kylie Jenner or J.Lo—Monica Barbaro quite literally got her bag.

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The Small Dior Toujours Hobo debuted on the Dior Fall 2026 runway on March 1 during Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Sunday, July 2, Barbaro harnessed the power of Anderson's new Dior darling. The actor is currently promoting her upcoming film, One Night Only, making the required stops around the New York City media circuit. Such an undertaking traditionally requires multiple outfit changes, and Barbaro was well up to the challenge.

She started with a daytime look pulled from the boudoir drawer. Barbaro styled an ivory bustier top with black ribbon with a baggy pair of barrel-leg jeans from Kallmeyer. The contrast of intimates and casual denim for an unexpected combo, which she then topped with—you guessed it!—her brand new Dior bag.

Monica Barbaro styles a silk bustier and jeans with a Small Dior Toujours Hobo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mere hours later, Barbaro was spotted again ahead of yet another press appearance. And this time around, her aesthetic couldn't have been more different. Shifting to a preppy, Hamptons vibe, Barbaro wore a bra top-and-midi skirt set. The co-ord, pulled from Sandy Liang's current collection, came washed in the same vivid, sky blue gingham, offering a playful punch to the summery 'fit.

She continued playing up the 1950s aesthetic, adding a pair of white slingback pumps to the mix. The final addition was Barbaro's new hyper-fixation, her powder blue Small Dior Toujours Hobo.

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Barbaro styled the same bag with a gingham co-ord later that day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Watch this space, because Barbaro—and her exceptionally stylish press tour—are only just getting started.