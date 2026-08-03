Monica Barbaro Styles Jonathan Anderson's New Dior It-Bag Two Drastically Different Ways
Presenting: the Small Dior Toujours Hobo Bag.
On March 1, 2026, on a runway in Paris, a star was born. Among the ruffles and frills of Jonathan Anderson's Fall 2026 collection for Dior, a budding it-bag made its grand debut.
That day, the Small Dior Toujours Hobo was carried down the catwalk in several autumnal variants. And not five months later, the quilted outer and slouchy, hobo-style handbag has made its street style debut.
Poised to be the reigning bag of the season, the Small Dior Toujours Hobo only just hit store shelves last week. But before any other stylish star could lay claim—before Rihanna or Zendaya or Kylie Jenner or J.Lo—Monica Barbaro quite literally got her bag.
On Sunday, July 2, Barbaro harnessed the power of Anderson's new Dior darling. The actor is currently promoting her upcoming film, One Night Only, making the required stops around the New York City media circuit. Such an undertaking traditionally requires multiple outfit changes, and Barbaro was well up to the challenge.
She started with a daytime look pulled from the boudoir drawer. Barbaro styled an ivory bustier top with black ribbon with a baggy pair of barrel-leg jeans from Kallmeyer. The contrast of intimates and casual denim for an unexpected combo, which she then topped with—you guessed it!—her brand new Dior bag.
Mere hours later, Barbaro was spotted again ahead of yet another press appearance. And this time around, her aesthetic couldn't have been more different. Shifting to a preppy, Hamptons vibe, Barbaro wore a bra top-and-midi skirt set. The co-ord, pulled from Sandy Liang's current collection, came washed in the same vivid, sky blue gingham, offering a playful punch to the summery 'fit.
She continued playing up the 1950s aesthetic, adding a pair of white slingback pumps to the mix. The final addition was Barbaro's new hyper-fixation, her powder blue Small Dior Toujours Hobo.
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Watch this space, because Barbaro—and her exceptionally stylish press tour—are only just getting started.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.