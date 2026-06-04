Love Island USA season 8 is officially underway, and the reality dating series has hit the ground running with meme-worthy drama. With the first bombshells already shaking up season 8's cast, fans are wondering when America will get the chance to vote.

If this is your first year tuning in, Love Island is not only a competition for love but for public favor, with viewers ultimately deciding which of the remaining couples will walk away with $100,000. Even before the finale, fans get the chance to switch up the proceedings in the house, from choosing which Islanders will go on dates with incoming bombshells to controlling which couples are up for elimination. Since Islanders are unaware of their public perception, voting results can lead to the most jaw-dropping moments of each season (outside of Casa Amor or Movie Night).

Below, read on to find out how to vote for your favorite Islanders or couples on Love Island USA season 8.

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The original female Islanders (from left: Melanie Moreno, Beatriz Hatz, Aniya Harvey, and Trinity Tatum, and Kenzie Annis) sit around the fire pit on night one. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

When does voting happen on 'Love Island USA' season 8?

Unfortunately for those who like to plan, Love Island doesn't hold eliminations or add bombshells on a steady schedule. The best way to know when a vote is coming up is to tune in to the reality series every evening at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. New episodes stream on Peacock every night except Wednesdays, and, starting on June 13, Saturdays are reserved for weekly Aftersun specials. (Pro tip: The Love Island USA Instagram and X/Twitter will often post when the polls open.)

As for the nights when votes take place, the polls typically remain open for two and a half hours after the end of the episode. For example, the first vote of season 7 began at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT and lasted until 12:30 a.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. PT. The series will also occasionally extend the voting period due to technical difficulties.

The Day 1 Islanders (from left: Aniya Harvey, KC Chandler, Kenzie Annis, and Sean Reifel) choose their couples on the first night. (Image credit: Ben Symons/Peacock)

How do you vote on the Love Island USA app?

The official Love Island USA app is free to download on your phone via the App Store or Google Play Store. You do need to register a valid U.S. phone number to vote, but beyond that, there is no charge.

Each registered participant can vote one time, and once you tap that button, you cannot change your vote, so choose wisely.

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In addition to voting, the app features exclusive videos and photos from the villa, as well as exit interviews with departed Islanders, polls about the ongoing drama, and a shop for looks inspired by the Islanders and official merch. (Who else is eyeing a personalized water bottle?)

TOPICS Reality TV