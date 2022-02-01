We're Running To Buy the 574 New Balance x Miu Miu Collaboration

Welcome back to Worth It, a breakdown of the new pieces we adore. If it's featured here, consider this our permission to splurge on it. Read on for the product you don’t want to live without.

It turns out that New Balance’s best-selling 574 sneakers aren't just great for laps around the track—they can also hold their own on a catwalk. In a departure from their origins as a technical running shoe, the 574 (created in 1988) has risen to normcore fame in recent years. This month, the beloved heritage silhouette is getting the designer treatment in a joint collaboration between the American sportswear brand and the Italian fashion house Miu Miu.

Originally teased on the designer’s Spring/Summer 2022 runway last October at the Palais d’Iéna in Paris, the classic 574 model stays true to the collection’s motto to “use the existing to create the new." In an ode to business casual wear, traditional pieces—like blazers, suiting, skirts, and trousers—were reworked to showcase raw hems, low slung waists, and shrunken mid-drift baring tops.

While Miu Miu's footwear is most notable for the design house's obvious fashion takes—like bejeweled ballet flats and fur clad moon boots— the New Balance collaboration entices a new crop of sneaker fanatics while satisfying Miu Miu's original fan base. The sneakers are reimagined in three fresh colorways; white, khaki, and blue denim, and finished with raw-cut trim, and the Italian fashion house’s seal of approval, in the form of a leather Miu Miu front label. The collection is available now on miumiu.com.

Shop The New Balance x Miu Miu Collection: