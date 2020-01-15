Wedding season is upon us, but this year, there's a new mantra: Dress to impress with pieces that you'll wear not just once, but all spring long. Whether you're traveling to far-flung beaches for a tropical wedding or attending a local wedding in a garden or a church, these pretty dresses will pack a punch (without needing to pack a whole lot of stuff).

Strap on a pair of kitten heel mules or a lace-up sandal to offset this cocktail-length dress that's perfect for the dance floor.

Faithfull The Brand Margherita shirred polka-dot crepe mini dress $169.00 at net-a-porter.com

Welcome warmer weather with this linen maxi dress— ideal for daytime festivities and outdoor spring nuptials.

Zimmermann Super Eight belted floral-print linen maxi dress $1150.00 at net-a-porter.com

This blazer-dress-hybrid is ideal for dress rehearsals and chic city weddings.

ROTATE Carol Button-Embellished Floral-Jacquard Mini Dress by ROTATE $151.00 at modaoperandi.com

An investment dress—this empire-cut waist and classic peplum hem never goes out of style.

Johanna Ortiz Rito Ancestral peplum hem cocktail dress $1250.00 at farfetch.com

This dress is as wearable as they come, appropriate for weddings, family gatherings, and VIP work events.

TORY BURCH Print Contrast Binding Long Sleeve Silk Shirtdress $598.00 at nordstrom.com

Consider wearing this cool cotton dress to a country wedding and later on to a beach vacay. If you're feeling saucy, you can undo the side buttons to reveal a side slit.

This dress works for cocktail and black tie weddings alike. Pair it with a sparkly earring and your favorite evening clutch.

This easy, breezy dress is super practical for post cake-twirling and bouquet catching.

STAUD Hyacinth tiered printed crinkled-organza maxi dress $325.00 at net-a-porter.com

