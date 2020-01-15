What to Wear to a Spring Wedding
Whether you're attending a garden or church wedding in the spring, whether it's cold or warm out, these are the best dresses to pick from.
By Sara Holzman
Wedding season is upon us, but this year, there's a new mantra: Dress to impress with pieces that you'll wear not just once, but all spring long. Whether you're traveling to far-flung beaches for a tropical wedding or attending a local wedding in a garden or a church, these pretty dresses will pack a punch (without needing to pack a whole lot of stuff).
Strap on a pair of kitten heel mules or a lace-up sandal to offset this cocktail-length dress that's perfect for the dance floor.
Welcome warmer weather with this linen maxi dress— ideal for daytime festivities and outdoor spring nuptials.
This blazer-dress-hybrid is ideal for dress rehearsals and chic city weddings.
An investment dress—this empire-cut waist and classic peplum hem never goes out of style.
This dress is as wearable as they come, appropriate for weddings, family gatherings, and VIP work events.
Consider wearing this cool cotton dress to a country wedding and later on to a beach vacay. If you're feeling saucy, you can undo the side buttons to reveal a side slit.
This dress works for cocktail and black tie weddings alike. Pair it with a sparkly earring and your favorite evening clutch.
This easy, breezy dress is super practical for post cake-twirling and bouquet catching.
