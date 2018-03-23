Today's Top Stories
1
Parkland Students Call on Media for Racial Parity
2
Your Official Guide to Meghan and Harry's Wedding
3
Everlane Launches "No Frills" Underwear Collection
4
Britney Spears Is the Face of the New Kenzo Line
5
Ashley Graham Hates Being Called a "Real" Woman

ASOS Will Now Show the Same Outfit on Multiple Body Types

This. Is. Everything.

Courtesy of ASOS

Just when you thought ASOS couldn’t get any better—the trendy fashion house recently stopped Photoshopping its models’ stretch marks and skin imperfections—the brand made a decision that will win your heart all over again. Today they became one of the first retailers to show clothes on multiple body types.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

And I don’t mean a separate-but-equal situation, where an item of clothing is only shown on a curvy woman when the item is also available in plus-size. No, I mean that ASOS is showing the same apparel on different models with different figures.

Twitter user Eleanor (@ejhc) was the first to point out the change, Tweeting, “omg i love @asos even more!!! finally showing the same item on girls with different body types 💕💕💕.”

ASOS then confirmed the monumental move, responding that the update will roll out across the ASOS app soon.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

“We’re always testing new technology that can make our customers’ experience even better,” said an ASOS rep to Cosmopolitan UK. “In this case, we’re experimenting with AR to show product on different size models, so customers can get a better sense of how something might fit their body shape.”

As someone whose nightly pastime is scrolling through the ASOS app and who isn’t a size zero, this news is incredibly exciting. Finally, I can stop staring at the screen trying to calculate the likelihood that my boobs will fit into a tiny romper that an even tinier model is wearing.

And clearly, I’m not the only one who is pumped:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Though there’s no official word on when exactly the update will roll out, I’ll be using this as an excuse to check my ASOS app twice a day, instead of just once. Bye, credit limit.

Related Story
Eating Disorders and the LGBTQ+ Community
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
The 21 Best Pairs of Sunglasses to Shop Right Now
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Beyoncé
Beyoncé's Best Looks
These Two Women Will Give You a Confidence Boost
San Francisco Becomes First U.S. City To Ban Fur
Everlane Launches "No Frills" Underwear Collection
5 Outfits that Serve Every High Stake Moment
Kate Middleton green maternity dress pregnant Kate Middleton's Mint Green Maternity Look
Refresh Your Spring Work Wardrobe
All the Best Looks from the 2018 Wearable Art Gala