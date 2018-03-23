ASOS Will Now Show the Same Outfit on Multiple Body Types

Just when you thought ASOS couldn’t get any better—the trendy fashion house recently stopped Photoshopping its models’ stretch marks and skin imperfections—the brand made a decision that will win your heart all over again. Today they became one of the first retailers to show clothes on multiple body types.

And I don’t mean a separate-but-equal situation, where an item of clothing is only shown on a curvy woman when the item is also available in plus-size. No, I mean that ASOS is showing the same apparel on different models with different figures.

omg i love @asos even more!!! finally showing the same item on girls with different body types 💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/fU6pcbb6wt — eleanor (@ejhc13) March 16, 2018

Twitter user Eleanor (@ejhc) was the first to point out the change, Tweeting, “omg i love @asos even more!!! finally showing the same item on girls with different body types 💕💕💕.”

ASOS then confirmed the monumental move, responding that the update will roll out across the ASOS app soon.



Keep your eyes peeled as this rolls out across our app 👀 https://t.co/Hb4aMD4zOE — ASOS (@ASOS) March 21, 2018

“We’re always testing new technology that can make our customers’ experience even better,” said an ASOS rep to Cosmopolitan UK. “In this case, we’re experimenting with AR to show product on different size models, so customers can get a better sense of how something might fit their body shape.”

As someone whose nightly pastime is scrolling through the ASOS app and who isn’t a size zero, this news is incredibly exciting. Finally, I can stop staring at the screen trying to calculate the likelihood that my boobs will fit into a tiny romper that an even tinier model is wearing.

And clearly, I’m not the only one who is pumped:

Yes sooo good to see what outfits look like on different figures YES ASOS!! Xx — Mish Mesh Blog 🌸 Hels (@mishmeshblog1) March 21, 2018

This helps massively, as I often wonder how clothes would look on me, when I'm clearly 5 sizes bigger than the model. Great move forward — MysticMoon 🐺🌙💍 (@sirenmoonbee) March 21, 2018

This is super helpful! Definitely have had to return stuff as I just didn't realise it would look so different on somebody with my body shape! So pleased to see all beautiful shapes and sizes represented 💜 — Marcelle Chamberlin (@marcellehoa) March 22, 2018

this is awesome!!!! thank you faves 😍😍😍 — H. ❌⭕️ (@filthycutexo) March 21, 2018

Though there’s no official word on when exactly the update will roll out, I’ll be using this as an excuse to check my ASOS app twice a day, instead of just once. Bye, credit limit.