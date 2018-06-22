Kim Kardashian's Louis Vuitton Jacket Is Full of Secrets, Snacks Probably

In her first return to Paris since the 2016 robbery, Kim Kardashian-West attended the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 runway show yesterday in a jacket that any serious camper would be envious of.

Her electric blue Louis Vuitton coat featured more pockets than there are females in the Kardashian family, which is impressive and incredibly handy:

Everyone always says that women’s fashion needs more pockets, so LV has finally answered all of our prayers, as Kim demonstrated in the jacket which provides a convenient slot for all of your snacking, makeup, loose change, tampons, technology, and hundred dollar bill needs.

Kim styled the brightly colored jacket with barely visible black bike shorts, strappy heels and the world’s most enormous sunglasses. I’ve only just bought a pair of those miniature, slim sunglasses, so clearly I really cannot keep up with the Kardashians.

Unfortunately there was no pocket quite big enough to store Kanye in, so he stood side by side with Kim in a casual, long-sleeved sweatshirt covered in DIY artwork, sweatpants, a baseball cap, and sneakers straight outta 1994.

It seems as though utility chic is officially in though, as Kylie Jenner opted for a similarly practical look in what can only be described as a bright yellow hazmat suit. No infectious disease for Kylie, thank you very much.

In their Rainbow Brite lewks neither sister was going to be missed in the crowd, but sitting together they look like two fabulous highlighters ready to mark up passages in your middle school science textbook—and it's so good!