In an effort to be more size-inclusive, J.Crew has partnered with plus-size brand Universal Standard on a new collection. Today, the two companies released a line of tops, dresses, skirts, and pants that go up to size 5X. The J.Crew x Universal Standard collection is currently available on J.Crew's website and in select stores.

And it sounds like there's more in this vein to come from America's favorite maker of preppy basics:

"We have a responsibility to do more for our customers," Lisa Greenwald, J.Crew’s chief merchandising officer, told MarieClaire.com. "This collaboration is part of a much larger sizing roll out for J.Crew. This summer and fall, you’ll begin to see more of your favorite J.Crew styles across the brand in additional sizing."

Currently, the popular retailer only offers denim in extended sizes, so this collab announcement is a step forward for the brand. The fashion industry, as a whole, seems to be (slowly) realizing that it's not only decent and important to make clothing beyond a size eight, but, oh yeah, it's good business, too. The average clothing size for women in the United States is a size 16 or 18—it's about time brands cater to this demographic.

"We knew we had more work to do. We’re on a mission to make great style available to everyone," said Greenwald.

As promised, the 22-piece collection speaks to J.Crew's ethos for stylish dressing. It consists of easy-to-wear striped dresses and comfy T-shirts you'll want to spend all your weekends in. Shop some of our favorite J.Crew x Universal Standard pieces below.

