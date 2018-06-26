Today's Top Stories
1
This Serum Cleared Up My Acne in 48 Hours
2
The 32 Best Pairs of Sunglasses to Shop Right Now
3
30 Boozy Fourth of July Drinks You'll Love
4
Pippa Middleton's Pink Dress Is Sweet as Can Be
5
SCOTUS Sets Back Reproductive Rights

Pippa Middleton's Floaty J.Crew Dress Is Perfect for Summer Whether You're Pregnant or Not

Pippa ditched maternity wear for this easy, breezy look.

BACKGRID

Pippa Middleton is counting on one fashion item to get her through her pregnancy: gorgeous summertime dresses. Since announcing that she was expecting a baby with husband James Matthews, the socialite has pulled off a range of dress styles from the floral wrap piece to a printed maternity shirtdress.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

At one point, Pippa made a switch and rocked a jumpsuit, proving to everyone that nothing is off limits for expectant mamas. (Well, except maybe platform wedges.) But, a breezy dress still seems to be her uniform of choice. On Monday, Pippa stepped out in a classic striped cotton dress from J.Crew, which prominently highlighted her baby bump—one of the first times it's been clearly visible since she announced her pregnancy.

She frequently wears easy summer pieces from the affordable retailer and this particular dress is only $158, with plenty of sizes still available to shop.

BACKGRID

Pippa topped off the look with brown accessories—a studded thong sandal and a fringe Dee Ocleppo shoulder bag. (If the designer sounds familiar, it's because she's married to Tommy Hilfiger!)

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Get Pippa's exact dress, below.

Courtesy

J.Crew, $158 SHOP IT

Related Stories
Pippa Middleton Meets Her New Nephew
Pippa Middleton Wore a Chic Floral Maternity Dress
Pippa Middleton Found the Perfect Summertime Dress
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
The 76 Best Online Shopping Sites to Buy From
Meghan Markle's Prada Skirt Is Absolutely Stunning
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 The 32 Best Pairs of Sunglasses to Shop Right Now
Gigi Hadid's Pink Platform Sneakers Are So '90s
Meghan Markle Gives Up Crossbody Bags for Clutches
Meghan Markle's Favorite Jeans Just Got Restocked
Kendall Jenner Wore an Affordable Yellow Bikini
Why Meghan Markle's Dad's Wedding Suit Was Re-Worn
Bella Hadid's Best Looks
Why Meghan Markle's Shoes Are Always Too Big