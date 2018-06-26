Pippa Middleton's Floaty J.Crew Dress Is Perfect for Summer Whether You're Pregnant or Not

Pippa Middleton is counting on one fashion item to get her through her pregnancy: gorgeous summertime dresses. Since announcing that she was expecting a baby with husband James Matthews, the socialite has pulled off a range of dress styles from the floral wrap piece to a printed maternity shirtdress.

At one point, Pippa made a switch and rocked a jumpsuit, proving to everyone that nothing is off limits for expectant mamas. (Well, except maybe platform wedges.) But, a breezy dress still seems to be her uniform of choice. On Monday, Pippa stepped out in a classic striped cotton dress from J.Crew, which prominently highlighted her baby bump—one of the first times it's been clearly visible since she announced her pregnancy.

She frequently wears easy summer pieces from the affordable retailer and this particular dress is only $158, with plenty of sizes still available to shop.



Pippa topped off the look with brown accessories—a studded thong sandal and a fringe Dee Ocleppo shoulder bag. (If the designer sounds familiar, it's because she's married to Tommy Hilfiger!)

Get Pippa's exact dress, below.

