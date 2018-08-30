image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals from The Outnet's Labor Day Sale
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of "Hamilton" In Support Of Sentebale
2
Did Meghan Just Break One of the Queen's Rules?
image
3
4 Honest Reviews on JoJo Fletcher's Clothing Line
image
4
The Only Fall Hair Inspo You'll Ever Need
CLARISSA EXPLAINS IT ALL, Melissa Joan Hart, 1991-1994
5
You Can Stream These Nickelodeon '90s Classics

Priyanka Chopra Wore an Aritzia Crop Top and BFF Meghan Markle Would Approve

Meghan is also obsessed with the label.

image
image
BACKGRID

After a whirlwind engagement party in India, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are back to business in the States. Over the weekend, the couple grabbed brunch at Nobu in Malibu, California, and yesterday Chopra stepped out solo for a meeting in Beverly Hills. The 36-year-old actress stepped out in a knitted cropped cardigan, which was left unbuttoned to reveal a knitted crop top. The Aritzia "Babaton" piece is only $58 and comes in seven additional colors, though it seemed Chopra liked white the best.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

She finished off the outfit with a pair of Nanushka lavender jeans, PVC heels, and a white Pop & Suki bag. If Chopra's Aritzia top sounded familiar, it's because this Canadian-based brand also has another devotee: Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex owns a dress, belt, and trench coat from the label, though I'm sure she probably now has more Aritzia pieces in her royal wardrobe. (Guesses on if Meghan introduced her BFF Chopra to this brand?)

Though the pair hasn't been spotted together publicly—Chopra's on the other side of the pond for now—I'm betting it won't be long before she calls Meghan up for wedding advice. After all, Meghan did have the wedding of the year.

image
BACKGRID

image
Courtesy

Aritzia Babaton knit top, $58 SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image The Very Best Looks at the Venice Film Festival
Celebrity Sightings In Paris - August 30, 2018 Lady Gaga Is the First to Carry the New Céline Bag
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
The Best Deals from The Outnet's Labor Day Sale
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Why Meghan's Second Wedding Dress Isn't On Display
image Comparing Kate and Meghan's Theater Style
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of "Hamilton" In Support Of Sentebale Did Meghan Just Break One of the Queen's Rules?
image 4 Honest Reviews on JoJo Fletcher's Clothing Line
image Here's What Meghan Markle Wore to See 'Hamilton'
Street Style: June 16 - Milan Men's Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop This Year
image
10 Snow Boots You'll Want to Wear This Winter