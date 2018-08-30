After a whirlwind engagement party in India, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are back to business in the States. Over the weekend, the couple grabbed brunch at Nobu in Malibu, California, and yesterday Chopra stepped out solo for a meeting in Beverly Hills. The 36-year-old actress stepped out in a knitted cropped cardigan, which was left unbuttoned to reveal a knitted crop top. The Aritzia "Babaton" piece is only $58 and comes in seven additional colors, though it seemed Chopra liked white the best.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

She finished off the outfit with a pair of Nanushka lavender jeans, PVC heels, and a white Pop & Suki bag. If Chopra's Aritzia top sounded familiar, it's because this Canadian-based brand also has another devotee: Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex owns a dress, belt, and trench coat from the label, though I'm sure she probably now has more Aritzia pieces in her royal wardrobe. (Guesses on if Meghan introduced her BFF Chopra to this brand?)

Though the pair hasn't been spotted together publicly—Chopra's on the other side of the pond for now—I'm betting it won't be long before she calls Meghan up for wedding advice. After all, Meghan did have the wedding of the year.

BACKGRID

Courtesy

Aritzia Babaton knit top, $58 SHOP IT