Day 3 - Street Style - Stockholm Runway SS19
Gigi Hadid Wore a Naked Jumpsuit Covered in Sequins to Close Out NYFW

I'm getting disco ball vibes.

image
Gigi Hadid & Valerie Messida Celebrate Messika By Gigi Hadid My Soul Jewelry Collection
Getty ImagesJason Mendez

On Wednesday night, Gigi Hadid closed out New York Fashion Week by walking in Rihanna's Fenty x Savage show. As everyone, including myself, headed home to crawl into bed, Hadid was on her way to one last party. The model traveled from Brooklyn to the city and arrived at Milk Studios ready to celebrate her collection for French jewelry brand Messika.

After walking the Fenty x Savage stage in lingerie, Hadid chose a covered yet sexy look for her nighttime soirée. The 23-year-old stunned in a strapless sequined jumpsuit, which gave off disco ball vibes. The piece hugged her silhouette and since the bottom half was semi-sheer, it revealed Hadid's G-string leotard underneath. Hadid paid no mind to this—she's worn plenty of naked dresses—as she smiled for the cameras and even posed with her father Mohamed Hadid, who came out to support her.

Hadid accessorized her look with Messika jewels and a pair of black strappy heels. The model's had a full fashion week schedule, but don't expect her to stop just yet. London Fashion Week begins tomorrow, followed by Milan, and Paris shows. Expect Hadid to dominate some of the runways as usual and debut even more exciting (possibly more naked) outfits.

Gigi Hadid & Valerie Messida Celebrate Messika By Gigi Hadid My Soul Jewelry Collection
Getty ImagesJason Mendez
Gigi Hadid & Valerie Messida Celebrate Messika By Gigi Hadid My Soul Jewelry Collection
Getty ImagesJason Mendez
Gigi Hadid & Valerie Messida Celebrate Messika By Gigi Hadid My Soul Jewelry Collection
Getty ImagesJason Mendez
