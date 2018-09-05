image
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid Have Mastered the Off-the-Shoulder Look

They showed up to the U.S. Open to support Serena Williams.

image
Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 9
Getty ImagesGotham

Gigi and Bella Hadid are in town for New York Fashion Week. First, however, the Hadids attended the 2018 U.S. Open to support their friend Serena Williams. On Tuesday night, the tennis champ played against Karolina Pliskova—beating her 6-4, 6-3—as her celebrity friends watched the victory. (Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas were also in attendance.)

For the tennis match, Gigi wore a Vivienne Westwood striped shirt, teaming it with white biker shorts–her go-to pants of the moment—and a pair of Dear Frances knotted slides. The model went the extra mile to make her button-down look unique by wearing it off one shoulder. This tried-and-true fashion girl hack is easy to pull off if you don't mind that your shirt looks like it's about to fall off. Gigi's little sis Bella seemed to apply the same styling trick to her own outfit, wearing her dress off one shoulder as well.

After a fun-filled weekend (the sisters spent Labor Day with the Kardasians) and this tennis match, the Hadid sisters will soon be back to work, walking the fashion week runways in New York, London, Paris, and Milan. And if they have time, they might even stop by the Victoria's Secret Show castings, which are happening right now.

Check out Gigi and Bella's outfits below, then shop Gigi's exact shirt, as well as other options.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 4, 2018
Getty ImagesTeam GT
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 4, 2018
Getty ImagesTeam GT

Bella wore a flared white minidress with ankle socks and sneakers

Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 9
Getty ImagesAdrian Edwards

The Hadid sisters cheered on Serena Williams from their seats

Celebrities Attend The 2018 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 9
Getty ImagesGotham

Shop Gigi's exact Vivienne Westwood shirt, plus similar options.

image
Courtesy

Vivienne Westwood striped patchwork shirt, $467 SHOP IT

image
Courtesy

Equipment striped shirt, $149 SHOP IT

image
Courtesy

Burberry striped button-down shirt, $170 SHOP IT

