You can spot Tiffany Haddish from a mile away on the Emmys red carpet. For tonight's special event, the actress wore a scene-stealing rainbow dress. During her chat with Giuliana Rancic on E! News, Haddish revealed that the colorful design was custom made by none other than Prabal Gurung, a Nepalese-American designer based in New York City.

That wasn't all. The color choices weren't accidental, instead they also contained a special meaning. Haddish revealed she had asked Gurung to make her a dress that reflected the colors of her dad's home country's flag: Eritrea (a country in East Africa). The end result was a plunging neckline gown that featured a dazzling array of colors like red, green, yellow, and blue.

Paying homage to one's country through fashion is something Gurung understands. Just last week, he presented a spring 2019 collection at New York Fashion Week honoring his own country, Nepal. In the show, he also made sure to cast models from over three dozen different countries, adding diversity and voice to his runway designs. On the heels of that, the dress he created tonight for Haddish was exceptionally meaningful and beautiful.

The duo seems to be on the same wavelength, as Haddish herself has honored her Eritrean heritage in the past on the red carpet. Back in March, she arrived to the Oscars in a traditional dress as a nod to Eritrea. And tonight, she did it again.

