image
Today's Top Stories
1
Nicole Kidman Makes Her Mark
image
2
The Best Wrap Dress to Wear to Literally Anything
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
3
Emilia Clarke Got a Mother of Dragons Tattoo
2 dope queens Unqualified
4
The 14 Best Podcasts of 2018
image
5
A Sheet Mask for Your Vagina Exists Now

Doria Ragland Joins Daughter Meghan Markle for Special Cookbook Launch

It's the first time they've made an appearance together since the wedding.

image
image
Twitter

This morning, Meghan Markle celebrated her charity cookbook launch and had a special guest: her mother, Doria Ragland. The mother and daughter are attending a special lunch at Kensington Palace to promote Meghan's new charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, with the rest of the women from the Hubb Community Kitchen in support of those affected by the Grenfell Tower fires last year.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Both of the women are seen tasting food and chatting with the other women. It was reported earlier this week that Doria was on her way to London to visit her daughter, though it was originally predicted she was planning on making the move to the U.K. Clearly it was to attend this special event with Meghan.

The Duchess announced the cookbook as her first royal initiative only a few days ago, and she's already received praise from royal fans and close friends. The lunch is setup with gorgeous flowers across the tables, and Meghan is seen interacting with the women. Harry also joined Doria and Meghan at the event, though he's letting Meghan and her mom have the spotlight.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

It makes sense that Meghan would bring her mom to the launch. In the cookbook's emotional foreword written by the Duchess herself, she talks about her relationship with food growing up and how "during my time at university in Chicago I would wait with bated breath to return to L.A. for the winter break and have a bowl of my mother's gumbo."

Meghan even gave a speech as Prince Harry stood to the side admiring his wife:

Related Stories
image
Read the Foreword to Meghan's New Charity Cookbook
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY
Meghan Markle is Getting a Visit from Her Mother
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Qatar Goodwood Festival - Day 3 How to Watch Princess Eugenie's Wedding
image
The Cutest Friendship Moments of the Royals
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Read the Foreword to Meghan's New Charity Cookbook
Trooping The Colour 2018 Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Lonely in the Palace
Lady Gabriella Windsor announces her engagement, UK - 19 Sep 2018 Prince Harry's Cousin is Now Engaged to Pippa's Ex
image Prince William Honors Diana at Acorn Hospice
image Everything to Know About 'Queen of the World' Doc
image Meghan Markle Gives Interview on Wedding Dress
image Even Prince Harry Panics When he Meets the Queen
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY Meghan Markle is Getting a Visit from Her Mother