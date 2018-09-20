This morning, Meghan Markle celebrated her charity cookbook launch and had a special guest: her mother, Doria Ragland. The mother and daughter are attending a special lunch at Kensington Palace to promote Meghan's new charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, with the rest of the women from the Hubb Community Kitchen in support of those affected by the Grenfell Tower fires last year.

Both of the women are seen tasting food and chatting with the other women. It was reported earlier this week that Doria was on her way to London to visit her daughter, though it was originally predicted she was planning on making the move to the U.K. Clearly it was to attend this special event with Meghan.

The Duchess announced the cookbook as her first royal initiative only a few days ago, and she's already received praise from royal fans and close friends. The lunch is setup with gorgeous flowers across the tables, and Meghan is seen interacting with the women. Harry also joined Doria and Meghan at the event, though he's letting Meghan and her mom have the spotlight.

It makes sense that Meghan would bring her mom to the launch. In the cookbook's emotional foreword written by the Duchess herself, she talks about her relationship with food growing up and how "during my time at university in Chicago I would wait with bated breath to return to L.A. for the winter break and have a bowl of my mother's gumbo."

Meghan even gave a speech as Prince Harry stood to the side admiring his wife:

