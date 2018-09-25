image
Today's Top Stories
1
The 7 Best Beauty Gifts to Buy ASAP
image
2
Join MarieClaire.com's New Monthly Book Club
image
3
Mika Brzezinski Regrets Nothing
image
4
Yara Shahidi Stars in a New Video for Tory Burch
image
5
Kelly Clarkson on Her Talk Show

Michael Kors Buys Versace for $2.1 Billion

Its new corporate name will be changed to Capri Holdings.

image
Versace - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
Getty ImagesVictor VIRGILE

It's official: Michael Kors owns Versace. The American company, which already owns Jimmy Choo, paid $2.1 billion for the iconic Italian brand. Michael Kors also plans to rename itself Capri Holdings to better reflect its diverse portfolio of brands. This move echoes that of Coach, which last year changed its company name to Tapestry.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"The acquisition of Versace is an important milestone for our group," said John Idol, chairman and chief executive officer of Kors, to Women's Wear Daily. "For over 40 years, Versace has represented the epitome of Italian fashion luxury, a testament to the brand’s timeless heritage … With the full resources of our group, we believe that Versace will grow to over $2.0 billion in revenues."

Meanwhile, Donatella Versace, who will remain on board to grow her family's luxury brand, said, "It has been more than 20 years since I took over the company along with my brother Santo and daughter Allegra...Versace is not only synonymous with its iconic and unmistakable style, but with being inclusive and embracing of diversity, as well as empowering people to express themselves. Santo, Allegra and I recognize that this next step will allow Versace to reach its full potential."

So, with this deal officially in the books, will we see a change in either Michael Kors or Versace's future designs? Will there also be logo changes? We'll have to wait to see.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image Pippa Middleton Leaves the Gym in a Blue Wool Coat
image Yara Shahidi Stars in a New Video for Tory Burch
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Street Style : Day Three - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018
What to Wear to a Winter Wedding
image What Tiara Will Eugenie Wear on Her Wedding Day?
image Meghan Markle Re-Wore Her Black Trousers
image
The Best Street Style from Milan Fashion Week
Christian Dior : Runway - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 Watch Christian Dior’s Spring 2019 Show
image The Best Moments From Milan Fashion Week
Street Style - LFW September 2018 Shop Ban.do's Huge End-of-Summer Warehouse Sale
image This Gigi Hadid Look Stole the Show in Milan