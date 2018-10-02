image
Kate Middleton Wore an Army Green Fjallraven Jacket for Her Return From Maternity Leave

You can buy the exact piece on Amazon.

image
image
Getty Images

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton returned from maternity leave to visit the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden at Paddington Recreation Ground in London. For the visit, the Duchess of Cambridge arrived in a laidback ensemble that allowed her to move freely. She layered a Joseph blouse underneath a green sweater and then covered up in a Fjallraven army green jacket. The royal also wore re-wore her Zara moto jeans and Penelope Chilvers brown boots.

The sturdy footwear was perfect for touring the grounds in while the jeans allowed Kate to bend down to play with the kids. She helped the children make leaf crowns and assisted them with potting plants. (Activities she's likely done with her young children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.) While her causal green ensemble was seemingly a repeat of her past outfits, one of the most important pieces in her look was the jacket.

The $200 Fjallraven design is touted as a "nature" jacket, which makes sense why Kate wore it: she spent all her time outdoors today. The outerwear was similar to the many green army coats the duchess owns, but, of course, this isn't the first time Kate's bought multiples of something. (That's how you craft a signature style, after all.) Don't be surprised if you see this olive jacket pop up every now and then in her wardrobe, again.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

Shop Kate's exact jacket below, if you're feeling inspired.

Courtesy
Fjallraven Stina Jacket amazon.com $199.95
SHOP IT
