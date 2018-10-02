image
Today's Top Stories
1
This Is the Best Blush for Your Exact Skin Tone
image
2
Women Only Lie About Sexual Assault to Themselves
image
3
5 Women Get Candid About Surrogacy
image
4
Our Editors' Picks for What to Stream This Month
image
5
Your Reviews of 'Charlotte Walsh Likes to Win'

How Kate Middleton's Return from Maternity Leave Has Evolved Through the Years

The Duchess is officially back to work, six months after giving birth to Prince Louis.

image
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Sayers Croft Forest School
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

Kate Middleton has officially returned from maternity leave today, and royal fans have expressed how much they've missed the Duchess since she gave birth to Prince Louis six months ago. For her first official event back, Kate is visiting the Sayers Croft Trust Forest School and Wildlife Garden at Paddington Recreation Ground in London. The charity was "established in 1996 with the aim of involving the local community, especially young people, in the enjoyment and care of the environment," according to its website.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Since Prince Louis was born in April, Kate hasn't been completely MIA—just not exactly working. She attended her brother-in-law's wedding less than a month after giving birth, had Prince Louis' christening, went to Trooping the Colour, took George and Charlotte to the park, attended Wimbledon with Meghan and Prince William, and even took a family vacation during the summer. She hasn't attended an official royal duty involving the public, which is why she barely made an appearance in the Queen's new documentary, Queen of the World. Let's be honest though, she deserves to spend as much time as she can with her newborn—as all mothers do.

The Sayers Croft Trust marks a fitting choice for the Duchess' first official royal event back. (It focuses on young children's interest in the environment, after all.) However, it's very different from the first events she attended after she gave birth to Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 3.

As reported by Hello!, Kate went back to work six weeks (!) after Prince George's birth in 2013, and four months after Princess Charlotte's in 2015. In August 2013, Kate went to the Ring O'Fire marathon in North Wales for her first royal duty after George was born. Four months after Charlotte's birth, she attended an event at the Anna Freud Centre with a new look (spoiler alert: she got bangs!). Now, six months after Louis entered the world, Kate looks refreshed and relaxed wearing a Fjallraven jacket (you can shop it here), Zara biker trousers, and Penelope Chilvers boots while visiting the environmental charity.

Prince George, 2013:

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Start The Ring O'Fire Anglesey Coastal Ultra Marathon
Getty ImagesWPA Pool
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Start The Ring O'Fire Anglesey Coastal Ultra Marathon
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Start The Ring O'Fire Anglesey Coastal Ultra Marathon
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

Princess Charlotte, 2015:

The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits The Anna Freud Centre
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits The Anna Freud Centre
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits The Anna Freud Centre
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Prince Louis, 2018:

The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Sayers Croft Forest School
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Sayers Croft Forest School
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
The Duchess of Cambridge
Getty ImagesKirsty O'Connor - PA Images
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Sayers Croft Forest School
Getty ImagesChris Jackson
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Sayers Croft Forest School
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Sayers Croft Forest School
Getty ImagesChris Jackson

Everyone has different maternity leave experiences, and Kate proves this with her own three children. Fun fact: The U.K. requires all women to take at least two weeks of maternity leave after they give birth, and four weeks if you work in a factory. @TheUnitedStatesofAmerica, please take note.

Related Story
The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Depart The Lindo Wing With Their New Son
How Kate Middleton Handles Maternity Leave
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image You Can Buy Kate Middleton's Jacket on Amazon
image Kate Middleton Back-From-Maternity Looks Compared
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Prince Harry Had an "Awkward" Encounter With an Ex
image Will Pippa Middleton Go to Eugenie's Wedding?
Qatar Goodwood Festival - Day 3 How to Watch Princess Eugenie's Wedding
image How Similar Will Eugenie's Wedding Be to Meghan's?
The Duchess of Sussex Opens 'Oceania' At The Royal Academy Of Arts Meghan Markle's Sister Samantha Finally Apologized
Glorious Goodwood Eugenie and Jack's Wedding WILL Be on TV After All
image Princess Eugenie's Wedding China is Confusing
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Procession Harry and Meghan's Final Wedding Cost Revealed